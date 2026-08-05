Superfruit bowl shop to open in Frederick

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Playa Bowls, a restaurant chain specializing in açaí bowls, smoothies, juices and other superfruit treats, is set to open its second location in Frederick, Baltimore-area real estate firm Hill Management Services Inc. announced.

Franchise owner Gene Sherman signed a lease with Hill Management Services for 1,226 square feet of space within Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor lifestyle center. The smoothie and superfruit bowl shop is scheduled to open in December, according to Hill Management Services.

Playa Bowls’ existing Frederick location is in the Clemson Corner shopping center and a third location slated to open in Urbana next year, according to a release.

Danielle Bridge, Leasing Manager for Hill Management Services and KLNB’s Mason Bernstein represented the landlord, and Tennant Commercial’s Jeff Banks represented the tenant in this transaction.

Playa Bowls, a national brand with more than 400 shops in 30 states, features 40 items including açai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls, oatmeal bowls, cold pressed juices, smoothies and cold brew drinks – all containing fresh ingredients and free of dyes and chemicals.

In addition to the expected Urbana Playa Bowls set to open, Sherman is looking to open two more shops in Carroll or Washington counties, a release says.

“Healthy living has taken center stage for an increasing number of consumers and this begins with proper nutrition and paying attention to what a person consumes,” Sherman said in a release.

“People are rejecting manufactured food which causes inflammation and, instead, turning to meals and snacks that are prepared with fresh and real ingredients. I have seen the tremendous consumer response to the first Frederick store, and this has provided me with confidence to expand the franchise network and offer healthy eating choices to a larger segment of the Frederick population.”

Anchored by Regal Westview Cinema and MOM’s Organic Market, Westview Promenade features various shops, professional and personal services, and sit-down and fast-casual restaurant attractions like X-Golf, Starbucks Coffee, Cold Stone Creamery and LOFT.

“Consumers are paying more attention to what they consume and the ingredients and processes utilized in food preparation,” Hill Management Services executive Danielle Beyrodt said. “We are confident that Playa Bowls’ selection of açaí bowls, smoothies, and juices will be immediately embraced by the Frederick community.”