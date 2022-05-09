Cordish Gaming Group forms partnership with Bahama resort

Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of the Hanover-based The Cordish Companies, and Baha Mar have launched a marketing partnership to offer exclusive amenities and benefits at the luxury resort in Nassau, The Bahamas to eligible Live Rewards Card members.

Live Rewards, which is ranked among the nation’s Top 10 casino loyalty programs, is free to join and available at Live Casinos & Hotels in Maryland, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Live will now offer Baha Mar as a tier benefit and provide a variety of amenities for Live Casino customers who qualify for Gold, Platinum, Black or Chairman’s Club Card status.

Baha Mar is the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, located on the pristine white sands of Nassau and home to three uniquely distinct oceanfront hotels; the SLS Baha Mar, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar. Featuring world class dining options by celebrity chefs, the newly opened Baha Bay water park, luxury retail outlets, a sweeping array of amenities and experiences, and the largest casino in the Caribbean, Baha Mar offers the luxury of choice for all guests.