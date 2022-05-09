Ken Mann | SC&H Capital

The American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) has elected Ken Mann, managing director at SC&H Capital, to its national Board of Directors. Mann was also recognized as ABI’s 2021 Committee Member of the Year.

As a Managing Director at SC&H Capital, a leading investment banking and advisory firm, Mann spearheads the Special Situations team, providing distressed M&A advisory to private company business owners and offering creative solutions for clients. With more than 25 years of experience, Mann leads the team’s go-to-market strategy, lender and attorney interface, offer and purchase agreement negotiation, and everything in between for leaders in several industries including healthcare and manufacturing.

As a member of ABI’s Board of Directors, Mann will help promote the interests of the organization and its members and serve on one of the eight board committees.

In May 2021, Mann was appointed co-chair of ABI’s Financial Advisors and Investment Banking Committee where he has since focused on building a robust community and creating enhanced learning and networking opportunities for members around the globe. He will continue to serve in this role in 2022, along with co-chair, Dawn Cica.

The ABI is a key player in providing congressional leaders and the public with reporting and analysis of bankruptcy regulations, laws and trends. With 17 different member committees and more than 12,000 members in multi-disciplinary roles, ABI provides educational conferences, networking opportunities and other events to strengthen relationships in the industry and develop leadership roles.