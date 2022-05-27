SUSAN GANZ

CEO AND CHAIRMAN

LG GROUP INC. (LION BROTHERS)

For more than 30 years, Susan J. Ganz has lead Lion Brothers, a designer and manufacturer of apparel brand identity systems. Founded in 1899, the Owings Mills-based business started as a one of the country’s first embroidery companies. Under Ganz’s leadership, the company has evolved to focus on merging creative designs with scientific and technological advancements leading to innovative products for notable apparel brands, corporations and nonprofits.

Ganz has served as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and vice chairman of the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

Provide a vision for Lion and lead an amazingly talented team that is keenly focused on delivering new innovations .

Who was your most significant mentor, and what did you learn from that person?

My father. He was a brilliant business strategist and humanist who taught me that the world works best when these qualities are integrated into a single vision.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

When I was a child I thought I wanted to be a physician because I thought helping people was my calling. Over the years, what I learned is that there are many ways to accomplish that same mission. Today I get to apply it in many venues, from mentoring youth and empowering the next generation of women leaders to advising growing companies and working to advance legacy industries.