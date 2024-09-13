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With more than six decades serving clients across the region, VW Brown Insurance Service LLC has built its reputation as an independent agency committed to helping individuals and businesses navigate risk with confidence. The 46-person firm reported $14 million in revenue for its most recent completed fiscal year, up from $13.5 million the prior year, reflecting steady growth for an agency that remains 75% women-owned.

At the helm, Angela Ripley leads with a philosophy centered on purpose, resilience and integrity, values she has carried into both her agency and the broader insurance profession. Earning credibility in an industry in which women have not historically occupied ownership roles required building networks and relationships one by one, a process she credits with shaping her approach to leadership. Inside the agency, that philosophy translates into a workplace culture where mentorship, equitable opportunity and belonging are deliberate priorities.

Ripley’s influence extends well beyond VW Brown. In September 2025, she was installed as chairman of the Independent Agents and Brokers of America, becoming only the second woman to hold that position in the organization’s 127-year history. The volunteer role has allowed her to connect with female agency owners nationwide and to advocate for independent agents across the country.

The firm’s comprehensive suite of insurance solutions spans personal and commercial lines, with an emphasis on informed decision-making and close client relationships, an approach that has anchored VW Brown’s sustained relevance since its founding 66 years ago.

Honoree profiles were written using an artificial intelligence program and supported by forms completed by the honoree. Each profile was reviewed, fact-checked and edited for accuracy by The Daily Record’s editorial staff.