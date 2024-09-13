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Wasserman White Family Law

Wasserman White Family Law

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4T6A6606Founded eight years ago in , Wasserman White Family Law was built on a deliberate mission: to create a family law firm designed from the ground up to empower women, as attorneys, as staff and as clients. The 100%-women-owned firm, led by partner Laurie Wasserman, has grown to 16 employees and generated $2.9 million in revenue in its most recent fiscal year, up from $2.8 million the prior year.

Operating in what the firm’s leadership describes as a male-dominated field, Wasserman White has worked to counter the tendency to underestimate female attorneys. The firm’s approach centers on demonstrating that capability is defined by knowledge and experience, not gender, drawing on the collective professional backgrounds of its attorneys to guide colleagues through challenging situations with practical, effective strategies.

That ethos extends equally to clients. The firm serves women and mothers navigating financially precarious circumstances, providing advocacy focused on securing fair and just outcomes. Internally, attorneys are encouraged to develop their own voices so they can advocate confidently on behalf of the people they represent. The firm also mentors women in law school, offering guidance and professional tools to help them launch their careers.

The firm’s most recent milestone is the expansion of its practice to include estate planning and trust administration, a development that broadens the range of services available to clients and positions Wasserman White to guide individuals and families through critical financial and personal decisions at every stage of life.

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Honoree profiles were written using an artificial intelligence program and supported by forms completed by the honoree. Each profile was reviewed, fact-checked and edited for accuracy by The Daily Record’s editorial staff.

This profile is part of The Daily Record's In the Lead: Best Women-Owned Businesses in Maryland list for 2026. Information used in this profile was sourced from the honoree. See the full list at thedailyrecord.com.

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