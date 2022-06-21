Md. Tech Council, Horizon Therapeutics partner on professional education, advocacy programs

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) and global biotechnology company Horizon Therapeutics will form a strategic partnership to support enhancement of MTC’s professional education and advocacy programming.

As a strategic partner, Horizon Therapeutics is the lead sponsor of MTC’s Bio Innovation Conference, a forum for life science professionals from industry, academia and government to exchange ideas, make new professional connections and explore trends in the industry. The partnership also includes a role in MTC’s Advocacy Summit, which brings industry leaders together each January to build relationships with elected officials and exchange insights on the relationship between policy and life science innovation. Horizon also has a leader serving on MTC’s Board of Directors.

Horizon joins AstraZeneca, AT&T, Avantor, Kite, Lilly, the Maryland Department of Commerce, Pfizer and PhRMA as MTC Strategic Partners.