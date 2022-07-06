Continental Realty, Brown Advisory close $146M private equity fund

Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company Continental Realty Corporation, in partnership with Brown Advisory, a global private and independent investment management and strategic advisory firm, have announced the closing of Core Multifamily Fund LP, for which approximately $146 million in private equity funds were raised.

Since 2012, CRC has acquired approximately $1.2 billion worth of multifamily assets. With this closing, CRC has executed five real estate funds focused on multifamily and retail investments totaling approximately $810 billion in equity commitments.

CRC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of more than 9,000 apartment homes, as well as retail centers and other commercial properties consisting of more than 6 million square feet of commercial space across 10 states, with a portfolio value exceeding $3.2 billion. The partnership is an open-ended fund that was formed to create a long-term vehicle for core multifamily investment and will acquire a diversified, high-quality portfolio of income-generating multifamily properties located in high-growth Southeastern U.S. markets.