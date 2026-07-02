Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bayer fuels break-up talk as Roundup placed in separate business

Home >Business >

Bayer fuels break-up talk as Roundup placed in separate business

Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Bayer fuels break-up talk as Roundup placed in separate business

Listen to this article

Bayer said on Thursday it was consolidating its U.S. business in a new unit, less than a week after scoring a major legal victory that blocked thousands of state-court lawsuits related to the weedkiller.

The creation of the unit, Ruveon, is fuelling investor hopes that the German group could move closer to structural changes, including spin-offs or divestments, long sought by some shareholders.

Markus Manns of shareholder Union Investment said the move gave Bayer “the strategic flexibility to float” the business on the U.S. market in the medium term and possibly retain a majority stake initially.

“The establishment of Ruveon in the U.S. could be the first step in this direction,” he said.

Berenberg analyst Sebastian Bray and Stefan Wulf at brokerage ODDO BHF both said the decision could prompt speculation of a separation of Bayer’s agricultural assets.

Bayer said Ruveon will remain a Bayer business and oversee all aspects of U.S. sales of Roundup, including pricing, production and logistics.

Bayer bought Roundup as part of its $63 billion purchase of agrochemical company Monsanto in 2018, which became a major liability due to lawsuits accusing Bayer of failing to warn users that Roundup’s active ingredient glyphosate causes .

Shares in Bayer rose as much as 7.1% to their highest level since August 2023. They were also supported by a Deutsche Bank upgrade, with the bank saying a breakup of Bayer’s portfolio was “a question of when and how, rather than if”.

Bayer, the only U.S. maker of glyphosate, has said that decades of studies have shown the key Roundup ingredient is safe and does not ⁠cause cancer.

Last week, the Supreme Court sided with Bayer in its bid to limit the legal fallout in a case that is part of years-long litigation over ​the product.

“Ruveon is expected to be a more nimble and well-positioned player within its commodity-based market, which requires a specialized approach to address competitive dynamics,” Bayer said in a statement.

The company added that the consolidation of the business was part of its Crop Science division’s five-year plan to drive growth, resilience and profitability.

(Reporting for Reuters by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru, Thomas Seythal in Berlin and Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt, writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith).

Tags: roundup, bayer
Tags: roundup, bayer

Related Content

‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

Salisbury-based Perdue Foods is suing a competitor over "6-7"-shaped chicken nuggets.

July 2, 2026

A hiring sign is seen in a cafe as the U.S. Labor Department released its July employment report, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Job growth slows in June; unemployment rate falls to 4.2% amid decline in labor force

Job growth slowed in June with payroll gains revised lower, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% amid a […]

July 2, 2026

Kroger logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Kroger to buy grocer Giant Eagle in $1.65B deal as competition heats up

Kroger agreed to acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion, boosting its presence in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

July 1, 2026

Reader Rankings Logo

Reader Rankings 2026 voting round is now open

Voting for The Daily Record's 2026 Reader Rankings is now open. You may vote once per day across various categ […]

July 1, 2026

The National Aquarium's Harbor Wetland exhibit is seen in 2024. (Courtesy of National Aquarium)

National Aquarium names first female president and CEO

The National Aquarium has named a woman to its top executive role for the first time in its 45-year history.

June 30, 2026

In the Lead: Best Women-Owned Businesses logo

In the Lead: The Daily Record announces 2026 Best Women-Owned Businesses

In the Lead: Best Women-Owned Businesses in Maryland recognizes accomplished companies owned by women that dem […]

June 30, 2026

Editors Picks

An aerial view of an Amazon Web Services Data Center known as US East 1 in Ashburn, Virginia, October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

Frederick County executive orders data center development pause after court ruli[...]

2/7/2026
‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

‘6-7’ chicken nuggets? MD poultry giant Perdue sues over trademark.

2/7/2026
Former Maryland Del. Dan Cox won the Republican primary and will face Democratic Gov. Wes Moore in November. (USA TODAY Network)

Cox beat Hale in MD gubernatorial primary without Republican establishment. How?

2/7/2026
Patrick Moran of the Maryland chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees announces the union is filing Unfair Labor Practice charges against Gov. Wes Moore's administration. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Board rules for MD employees’ union on telework complaint

1/7/2026
Maryland State Police cruiser (USA Today Network)

MD police sergeant not immune from racial bias suit, 4th Circuit rules

1/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Masked law enforcement officers, including HSI and ICE agents, walk into an immigration court in Phoenix, Arizona, May 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara/File Photo)

Judge halts Philadelphia’s ‘ICE Out’ ban on masked federal law[...]

2/7/2026
A block shows the thickness of the reactors at the nuclear-powered Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Waynesboro, Georgia, August 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo)

US nuclear power regulator proposes changing rule protecting people from radiati[...]

2/7/2026
Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Bayer fuels break-up talk as Roundup placed in separate business

2/7/2026
A United States Postal Service collection box is pictured in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2024. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo)

Judge blocks Postal Service’s proposed restrictions on mail-in voting

2/7/2026
A hiring sign is seen in a cafe as the U.S. Labor Department released its July employment report, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Job growth slows in June; unemployment rate falls to 4.2% amid decline in labor [...]

2/7/2026