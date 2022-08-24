Patricia Swanson

External Affairs Manager

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

As external affairs manager of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Patricia Swanson works with municipal, county and state legislators, their staff members, as well as agency and department heads to engage with the community and respond to constituent concerns that CareFirst serves.

She has a long history of working with or for government entities and most recently served as vice president of government relations for the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, spearheading initiatives to increase access to affordable and high-quality childcare. One of these initiatives, the Early Care and Education Toolkit, provides information to employers to help make their workplace more supportive of working parents with young children.

Swanson has worked as an aide for several Maryland state legislators, as well as Montgomery County Public Schools and Young Democrats of Maryland, creating opportunities for young people to become more involved in politics.

“Young people in our country need real opportunities to improve their communities by participating in the political process,” Swanson said. “This goes beyond putting their name on a ballot. When given the chance to organize, voice their opinions and play a meaningful role in policymaking, young people constantly demonstrate their willingness and ability to foster positive, lasting change.”