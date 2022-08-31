DEBORAH POTTER

PARTNER

POTTER BURNETT

For 32 years, Deborah Potter has used her legal wherewithal to help clients reclaim their lives after injuries.

Known for her $26 million verdict against Ford Motor Company, the partner at Potter Burnett has won many awards for her work representing victims of motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, wrongful deaths, nursing home negligence and slips.

The University of Maryland Francis King Carey Law School alum has been active outside the courtroom, too. She formerly served as the first female president of the University of Maryland Terrapin Club and served on the Board of Trustees of the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland Association for Justice Board of Directors, MYLAW Board, CASA Board and Prince Georges County Bar Association Board.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

The expectations of being available 24/7 and not being able to step away from the emails and the calls. I would also like the cap on non-economic damages eliminated, and the jury’s award not be reduced. Finally, it’s frustrating that when the driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, that the jury is not told of the “full” facts. So, this is beyond “one” aspect, but all weigh upon me.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I would be a sports agent or a fundraiser at the University of Maryland, College Park.