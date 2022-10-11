Humana bringing Medicare option to greater Baltimore

Health and well-being company Humana Inc. on Tuesday announced it is introducing a new Humana Medicare Advantage plan for people eligible for Medicare living in the greater Baltimore area.

Maryland residents living in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties and the city of Baltimore, can now select the new Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plan during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, for coverage that begins Jan. 1.

Mike Bowersox, Humana’s mid-Atlantic Medicare president, said Humana added the University of Maryland Medical System to its network.

The agreement, now in effect, includes 11 UMMS hospitals; more than 4,300 physicians and medical staff; and its Imaging, Ambulatory Surgery, Outpatient Primary, Specialty and Urgent Care services. This means all current Humana Medicare Advantage members now have in-network access to University of Maryland Medical System facilities and physicians. People eligible for Medicare who select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare annual election period will have access to UMMS beginning Jan. 1.