ZOE N. WALTERS v. CHIMES DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, INC., ET AL.

By: Unreported Opinions January 5, 2023

Employment law — Fair Employment Practices Act — Hostile work environment

Zoe Walters, appellant, appeals an order from the Circuit Court for Baltimore City granting summary judgment to appellees: Chimes District of Columbia, Inc. (“Chimes”), Robert J. Bryan, Joni M. Dorsett, Jane Gallaher, and Pamela Meadows. Collectively, Mr. Bryan, Ms. Dorsett, Ms. Gallaher, and Ms. Meadows are the “individual appellees.” This case arises out of Chimes’ termination of Ms. Walters, a Black woman, who was a Chimes employee from December 2014 to March 9, 2018.

Read the opinion


