UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center earns top honors from Md. Patient Safety Center

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) was recognized by the Maryland Patient Safety Center Friday for its commitment to quality patient care and innovation with three 2023 Minogue Awards for Patient Safety Innovation.

The hospital received the top two highest honors, a first in the program’s history.

More than 60 projects were submitted by health care organizations and hospitals from across the state for consideration in this year’s awards. The honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges who are leaders in the Maryland health care community. UM BWMC is one of just eight hospitals statewide recognized in this year’s Minogue Awards program.

The top honor — the Patient Safety Innovation Award — went to UM BWMC’s program “Implementation of an Acute Interdisciplinary Care Model to Improve COPD (AIR- COPD) Outcomes,” which focused on reducing hospital readmissions for patients experiencing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a disease that makes it difficult to breathe and is commonly associated with smoking. According to the Anne Arundel County Health Department, approximately 13.5% of Anne Arundel County residents report using cigarettes.