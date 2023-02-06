Constellation, union partners pledge to increase diversity

Energy provider Constellation and its union partners have signed a pledge to increase diversity in the building trades among populations that have not historically worked in the energy industry.

The pledge, signed by Constellation and North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) leaders last week, applies to all Constellation building trades projects and seeks to increase access, equity and advancement opportunities for underrepresented groups, such as women and communities of color. The pledge also sets standards to eliminate bias and create a culture of belonging in all aspects of recruitment, hiring, training, and retention practices.

Constellation, the largest generator of carbon free energy in the U.S. with a fleet of 12 nuclear clean energy centers operating in Maryland, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania, employs several thousand members of North America’s Building Trades Unions each year.

Constellation, its contractors and union partners will report each year on the engagement and partnerships formed with community leaders and the workforce development programs to help meet the pledge. Along with Constellation and NABTU, pledge signees include industry employers such as Allied Power, Siemens Energy, GE-APM, JJ White, BrandSafway and Brieser Construction.

NABTU is a labor organization representing more than three million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada. It is composed of 14 national and international unions and more than 330 provincial, state and local building and construction trades councils. President Sean McGarvey has more than 40 years of experience in the industry and said more can be done to diversify the ranks of employees.