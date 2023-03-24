Flavius R.W. Lilly | McDaniel College

Flavius R.W. Lilly, Ph.D., a gerontologist who has forged a diverse career in health care and academia, was selected as McDaniel College’s new provost following a national search. He plans to join McDaniel effective June 28.

In this role at McDaniel, Lilly will serve as the chief academic officer, having broad responsibility for both the undergraduate and graduate academic programs.

Lilly has most recently served as the vice provost of academic and student affairs and the vice dean of the Graduate School at the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), where he began in 2010.

At UMB, he oversees the Division of Student Affairs, provides leadership in academic affairs to the Center for Global Engagement, and has been responsible for the Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning (FCTL), which was established in May 2019 to serve as a central resource for faculty, staff, and administrators to curate, collaborate, and co-create teaching and learning resources.

As the vice dean of the Graduate School, he has facilitated new degree development, international partnerships, social and health innovation, student recruitment and marketing, and online learning. He has also helped to expand equity, inclusion, and diversity programming, appointing the first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer in the Graduate School.

A gerontologist, he leads the geriatrics and gerontology research and education program at UMB and teaches courses on the psychology of aging, sociology of aging, and clinical epidemiology. He previously worked in the health care industry in executive leadership roles focused on health care quality improvement, access to care, chronic disease management and service delivery to aging populations.

Lilly holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and obtained a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from Drexel University. He also has a master’s degree in applied sociology and a doctorate in gerontology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.