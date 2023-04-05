Capital Funding Group closes $3.3M in financing to buy 2 skilled nursing facilities

The Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Wednesday announced the closing of $3.3 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities. The facilities, which are located in Washington, support 108 beds.

The transaction was closed March 20.

Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Long-Term Care Tim Eberhardt and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.

The announcement follows the company’s recent closing of a $27.2 million construction loan for the conversion of a partially completed hotel to a 191-unit assisted living community in Sunrise, Florida. The financing was executed through CFG’s Seniors Housing Lending Platform.

Capital Funding Group a subsidiary of CFG Bank, is the national leader in the FHA-insured mortgage industry, providing more than $6 billion in Section 232 mortgages nationwide.