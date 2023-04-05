Luminis Health opens inpatient psychiatric unit in Prince George’s County

To meet the historic and growing needs of mental health services in Prince George’s County, Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC) has opened an inpatient psychiatric unit at its new Behavioral Health Pavilion located on the hospital’s Lanham campus.

With the addition of these 16 inpatient psychiatric adult beds, it expands the continuum of care, supporting and being supported by the services operating on-site.

In summer 2022, Luminis Health opened the first floor of the Behavioral Health Pavilion and currently provides services such as therapy and medication management for adults, care for non-emergent behavioral health concerns for ages 4 years old and up and a psychiatric day treatment program which includes a mental health partial hospitalization program and an intensive outpatient program for adults and adolescents.

With the completion of the new Behavioral Health Pavilion, Luminis Health is now launching a $300 million capital improvement project to renovate and upgrade the campus of LHDCMC. A major component of the project is to build a new Women’s Health Center to expand women’s and children’s health care services in Prince George’s County. One of the bold goals of Vision 2030, Luminis Health’s 10-year strategic plan to eliminate maternal and infant mortality.

Once Luminis Health receives state approval for the proposed women’s tower, construction will begin immediately and take three to five years to complete. The state-of-art facility will provide obstetrics services, labor and delivery and postpartum care.