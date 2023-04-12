Beltsville retail/medical office building sells for $2M

Prince George’s County-based Sam’s New and Used Tires acquired 10701 Baltimore Ave., a single-story, 8,500 square foot retail/medical office building in Beltsville for $2.075 million, it was announced Wednesday.

Adam Nachlas, SIOR, Senior Vice President Chris Bennett, Executive Vice President and Principal and Allison Perry, real estate adviser for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the seller, ADP Beltsville 12, LLC and the buyer was unrepresented in this transaction. The building was unoccupied at the time of the sale.

Delivered in 1982, the building features a dedicated surface parking lot that can support more than 30 vehicles, a mezzanine area and roadside visibility from Baltimore Avenue (US Route 1). Nearly 320,000 people reside within a five-mile radius of the site, including more than 30,000 households with an average household income approaching $115,000. In addition, more than 40,000 vehicles pass the building on a daily basis via Baltimore Avenue.

Sam’s New and Used Tires offers tire repair and replacement services for passenger cars, truck and other vehicles. The group intends to expand its operations from an existing location on Baltimore Avenue later this year.