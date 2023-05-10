Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

The Maryland Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit Tuesday from a group of internet providers who challenged the state’s first-in-the-nation digital ad tax.

The high court ruled that the plaintiffs, Verizon and Comcast, did not exhaust their administrative remedies before suing in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

In a brief order, Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader sent the case back to the lower court to be dismissed. The justices will explain their reasoning in an opinion to be published later.

The decision vacates Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Alison L. Asti’s ruling last year that the tax on digital advertising violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce. Asti also found that the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference which interstate commerce.

Tuesday’s decision is a victory for the state comptroller’s office, which appealed Asti’s ruling and sought consideration before the top court, and the Attorney General’s Office, which defended the tax in court.

Attorney General Anthony Brown praised the Supreme Court’s swift decision in a statement Tuesday evening. The state has estimated that the tax, which applies to Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon, could raise about $250 million per year to help pay for a sweeping K-12 education measure.

“I applaud the Supreme Court for acting quickly because the revenues generated by this tax will help us provide our children the best education possible for success,” Brown said.

“The digital ad tax will support our collective goal of transforming schools across the state. It will help level the playing field so that underserved communities will have access to quality educational opportunities enjoyed by our highest performing schools.”

Maryland’s Digital Advertising Gross Revenue Tax Act, enacted in 2021 over then-Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto, also faced a challenge in U.S. District Court in Baltimore from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and groups representing online companies and advertisers.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby dismissed the federal court challenge in light of Asti’s earlier decision that the law is unconstitutional, but held open the possibility that the challenge could be refiled if Asti’s ruling is overturned on appeal.

Attorneys for Big Tech companies have contended that the law unfairly targets them. It imposes a tax based on global annual gross revenues for companies that make more than $100 million globally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.