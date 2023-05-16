Maryland Action Coalition, UMSON to host leadership summit

Daily Record Staff//May 16, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 16, 2023

The Maryland secretary of health, leaders in nursing education from throughout Maryland and the leaders of the Johns Hopkins Health System, MedStar Health System and the University of Maryland Medical System will present as part of the 2023 Maryland Action Coalition (MDAC) Virtual Leadership Summit May 22, hosted by the University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON).

This year’s theme will examine “Collaborating to Meet Challenges and Opportunities: The State of Maryland’s Health.”

The summit will explore new and innovative collaborations and partnerships to meet nursing’s future health care challenges and to recognize opportunities for making diversity, inclusion and equity a reality in the workplace.

Kevin Sowers, MSN, RN, FAAN, president, Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president, Johns Hopkins Medicine; M. Joy Drass, MD, executive vice president and chief operating officer, MedStar Health System; and Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System will take part in a fireside chat, “Health of Marylanders: Sustainable Change.”

Maryland Secretary of Health Laura Herrera Scott, MD, MPH will speak on “Health Care Priorities for a Healthy Maryland: Leaving No One Behind.”

