St. John Properties begins construction in 34-acre Va. business park

From left, Ashburn District Supervisor Mike Turner, Matt Holbrook, regional partner, Virginia and Central Maryland for St. John Properties and Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development kick off Phase I of the Arcola Center. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

Speculative construction activities are underway on Phase I of Arcola Center, a 34-acre business community located at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Dulles West Boulevard in Dulles, Virginia.

St. John Properties Inc., the Baltimore-based, full-service commercial real estate firm, recently broke ground on four buildings, comprising 100,000 square feet of flex/R&D space – representing the first phase of the development plan.

Last January, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors granted final approval to St. John Properties for a zoning change of Arcola Center to reflect existing and expected market demand for flex/office product. St. John Properties expects to develop 10 flex/R&D/office buildings in total, comprising approximately 450,000 square feet. Prior to approval by the Board of Supervisors, the project received unanimous approval from the Loudoun County Planning Commission.

Each of the four buildings will range from 22,240 to 45,120 square feet of space and feature free parking and flexible suite sizes to support the real estate needs of professional services, tech firms, light manufacturing, retail-type uses, logistics companies, and a variety of other end-users. The single-story buildings will be constructed with 16- to 18-foot clear minimum ceiling heights.

In addition, the buildings have been designed to earn LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Buildings receive this designation based on the use of sustainable and locally-sourced building materials and the implementation of construction practices designed to conserve energy and resources while creating an eco-friendly environment.

Arcola Center is located adjacent to the Dulles Landing retail development and the future Shops at Arcola Center, it is also within close proximity to South Riding Market Square, Avonlea Town Center and Brambleton Town Center. Arcola Center is approximately five miles from the Dulles Toll Road (VA Route 267) and Dulles International Airport, 11 miles from Leesburg, 16 miles from Tysons Corner and 30 miles from downtown Washington.