St. John Properties begins construction in 34-acre Va. business park

Daily Record Staff//May 19, 2023

Home>Real Estate>

St. John Properties begins construction in 34-acre Va. business park

From left, Ashburn District Supervisor Mike Turner, Matt Holbrook, regional partner, Virginia and Central Maryland for St. John Properties and Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development kick off Phase I of the Arcola Center. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

St. John Properties begins construction in 34-acre Va. business park

By Daily Record Staff

//May 19, 2023

Speculative construction activities are underway on Phase I of Arcola Center, a 34-acre business community located at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Dulles West Boulevard in Dulles, Virginia.

St. John Properties Inc., the Baltimore-based, full-service commercial real estate firm, recently broke ground on four buildings, comprising 100,000 square feet of flex/R&D space – representing the first phase of the development plan.

Last January, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors granted final approval to St. John Properties for a zoning change of Arcola Center to reflect existing and expected market demand for flex/office product. St. John Properties expects to develop 10 flex/R&D/office buildings in total, comprising approximately 450,000 square feet. Prior to approval by the Board of Supervisors, the project received unanimous approval from the Loudoun County Planning Commission.

Each of the four buildings will range from 22,240 to 45,120 square feet of space and feature free parking and flexible suite sizes to support the real estate needs of professional services, tech firms, light manufacturing, retail-type uses, logistics companies, and a variety of other end-users. The single-story buildings will be constructed with 16- to 18-foot clear minimum ceiling heights.

In addition, the buildings have been designed to earn LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Buildings receive this designation based on the use of sustainable and locally-sourced building materials and the implementation of construction practices designed to conserve energy and resources while creating an eco-friendly environment.

Arcola Center is located adjacent to the Dulles Landing retail development and the future Shops at Arcola Center, it is also within close proximity to South Riding Market Square, Avonlea Town Center and Brambleton Town Center. Arcola Center is approximately five miles from the Dulles Toll Road (VA Route 267) and Dulles International Airport, 11 miles from Leesburg, 16 miles from Tysons Corner and 30 miles from downtown Washington.

 

o

Related Content

Quest Management Group joins Red Brook Corporate Center

Quest Management Group announced a deal to lease office space in the Red Brook Corporate Center in Owings Mill[...]

May 19, 2023

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

A $70 million independent living and assisted living project featuring 160 apartments is coming to James Run i[...]

May 18, 2023

UB moves forward with ‘transformative’ midtown project

The University of Baltimore named Zahlco as the intended developer of a university-owned 2.35-acre site that w[...]

May 18, 2023

St. John Properties breaks ground on 47-acre development phase of Utah project

Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc. joined with Utah elected officials and community leaders to unveil pl[...]

May 17, 2023

Wicomico County 2023 tax sale property list

Here is the Wicomico County 2023 tax sale property list as of May 16.

May 17, 2023

Off-campus housing help coming for Morgan St. students

Institutional investment management firm MCB Real Estate Monday announced the start of construction of the Fla[...]

May 15, 2023

Editors Picks

A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement

19/5/2023
Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

17/5/2023

Commentary

More News

St. John Properties begins construction in 34-acre Va. business park

19/5/2023
Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, top mediator in the debt limit talks for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaves a meeting room after negotiations came to an abrupt halt, at the Capitol in Washington on May 19, 2023. Graves told reporters it's time to "press pause" and it's "just not productive" to continue at this point. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt limit talks in standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real diff[...]

19/5/2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes

19/5/2023

Justice Gorsuch: COVID emergency orders among ‘greatest intrusions on civi[...]

19/5/2023
Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle Mexican Grill while eating dinner in Missoula, Montana, on May 3, 2023. Botkin, a former walk-on place kicker and punter for the Montana Grizzlies, gained notoriety on the social media platform after videos of him performing kicking tricks went viral. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Montana is banning TikTok. But can the state enforce the law and fend off a laws[...]

19/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT