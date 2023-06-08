Talbot County announces 2023 Community Impact Award Winners

Talbot County business leaders gathered May 3 in the Tidewater Inn’s Gold Ballroom for the 16th Talbot County Business Appreciation Breakfast and presentation of the 2023 Community Impact Awards.

Author and generational expert Mark C. Perna spoke to guests prior to the award announcements, discussing “Unleashing Purpose, Passion, and Performance in Younger Generations.” He delivered his full two-hour keynote address later in the afternoon at the Avalon Theatre to a sell-out crowd.

The 2023 Community Impact Awards were announced. Winners included Channel Marker Inc. Residential Crisis Services, Chesapeake Landing Seafood Restaurant, Choptank Community Health System, Ferry Cove Oyster Hatchery and McDaniel resident and volunteer Bill Shrieves.

“Our goal is to connect with the business community with resources that will help them succeed and grow, and to tell the stories of business leaders who are doing extraordinary things,” says Cassandra Vanhooser, director of Talbot County’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “This event is our way of saying, ‘Thank you for doing business in Talbot County.”

A video presentation highlighted each award winner’s recent accomplishments, followed by the presentation of an engraved pewter tray, handcrafted in Easton by Salisbury Pewter, and brief comments from recipients.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]