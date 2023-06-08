Talbot County announces 2023 Community Impact Award Winners

Daily Record Staff//June 8, 2023

Home>The Business Album>

Talbot County announces 2023 Community Impact Award Winners

Talbot County announces 2023 Community Impact Award Winners

By Daily Record Staff

//June 8, 2023

Talbot County business leaders gathered May 3 in the Tidewater Inn’s Gold Ballroom for the 16th Talbot County Business Appreciation Breakfast and presentation of the 2023 Community Impact Awards. 

Author and generational expert Mark C. Perna spoke to guests prior to the award announcements, discussing “Unleashing Purpose, Passion, and Performance in Younger Generations.” He delivered his full two-hour keynote address later in the afternoon at the Avalon Theatre to a sell-out crowd.

The 2023 Community Impact Awards were announced. Winners included Channel Marker Inc. Residential Crisis Services, Chesapeake Landing Seafood Restaurant, Choptank Community Health System, Ferry Cove Oyster Hatchery and McDaniel resident and volunteer Bill Shrieves. 

“Our goal is to connect with the business community with resources that will help them succeed and grow, and to tell the stories of business leaders who are doing extraordinary things,” says Cassandra Vanhooser, director of Talbot County’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “This event is our way of saying, ‘Thank you for doing business in Talbot County.”

A video presentation highlighted each award winner’s recent accomplishments, followed by the presentation of an engraved pewter tray, handcrafted in Easton by Salisbury Pewter, and brief comments from recipients.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]

Author and generational expert Mark C. Perna spoke to guests prior to Talbot County’s Community Impact Award announcements, discussing “Unleashing Purpose, Passion and Performance in Younger Generations.” He delivered his full two-hour keynote address later in the afternoon at the Avalon Theatre to a sellout crowd. (Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development)
From left, Channel Marker Clinical Director and Therapist Marty Cassell, LCSW-C, Executive Director Cathy Cassell, LCSW-C, and Crisis Services Director Heather Howes, LMSW at the recreational room of Channel Marker’s new Residential Crisis Services Unit, a project earning the nonprofit a 2023 Talbot County Community Impact Award. Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development. (Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development)
From left, Erin Spurry, Nida Spurry, Joe Spurry Jr. and Joe Spurry Sr. stand in front of Chesapeake Landing Restaurant in St. Michaels. Chesapeake Landing Restaurant and Bay Hundred Seafood were recognized with a 2023 Talbot County Community Impact Award for 40 years of service and commitment to the community under the continuous leadership of the Spurry family. (Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development)
Choptank Community Health System CEO Sara Rich accepted a 2023 Talbot County Community Impact Award on behalf of her team. Choptank Health was recognized for the nonprofit’s recent expansions in health care services offered in Talbot County. Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development. (Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development)
Ferry Cove Shellfish CEO Stephan Abel, stands at the nonprofit’s state-of-the-art, 70-acre oyster hatchery in Sherwood. Ferry Cove Shellfish received a 2023 Talbot County Community Impact Award recognizing its modern, industrial complex. (Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development)
Community volunteer Bill Shrieves, center, stands with other Bay Hundred Community Volunteer members in front of a wheelchair-accessible ramp they recently built together for a local resident. Shrieves is one of five recipients of the 2023 Talbot County Community Impact Award, presented by the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism and the Talbot County Economic Development Commission. Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development. (Photo courtesy of Talbot County Economic Development)

r

Related Content

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t likely raise rates ...

WASHINGTON — Don't call it a "pause." When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to le[...]

June 7, 2023

Capital Funding Group closes $13.4M for refinancing skilled nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group announced the closing of $13.4 million in financing to support a 144-bed[...]

June 7, 2023
Celina Chanthanouvong stands with her cat in her apartment in Emeryville, California, on June 2, 2023. The pause in student loan repayment has been a lifeline keeping 25-year-old Chanthanouvong afloat. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?

Without cancellation, the Education Department predicts borrowers will fall behind on their loans at historic [...]

June 7, 2023

Matrix announces sale of WTG Fuels Holdings’ properties

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., a Richmond-based independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, ann[...]

June 7, 2023
The 1.4-mile Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s west Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. (File photo)

Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in funding for projects to modernize infrastructur[...]

June 6, 2023

Primark to open first Md. store at Arundel Mills

Primark announced it will open its first location in Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover.

June 6, 2023

Editors Picks

Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the federal courthouse on March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

7/6/2023
Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]

7/6/2023
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Attorney Joel Finkelstein, who was present at the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reflects on that historic event and how the legislation was born, during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Rockville on April 13, 2023. Finkelstein began his career as a young lawyer in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in 1964. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Young lawyer who helped write voting rights bill ‘star-struck’ as he[...]

8/6/2023

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t[...]

7/6/2023

US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘ge[...]

7/6/2023
Judge Thomas Hardiman pauses during a meeting with The Associated Press, on March 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 6, 2023, that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, given a recent Supreme Court ruling that instructs judges to look to historical tradition, not competing interests, to decide cases. Hardiman authored the majority opinion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t fa[...]

7/6/2023

HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ los[...]

7/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT