July 3, 2023

Daily Record Staff//July 2, 2023

July 3, 2023

July 3, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 2, 2023

Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer, changes name

Bed & Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s [...]

June 30, 2023
The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more.

Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays over this July 4 w[...]

June 30, 2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

As Maryland regulators continue to develop the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, busin[...]

June 30, 2023
A person leaves a Signature Bank branch in New York on March. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Largest US banks would survive a severe recession, Fed ‘stress tests’ show

The nation's 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve's so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the n[...]

June 29, 2023

Burlington adds retail location in downtown Baltimore

Burlington Stores signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for 34,000 square feet of [...]

June 29, 2023
Jordan Jackson, left, and Chris Jennings, both employees at Gold Leaf, pose inside the store on June 26, 2023, in Annapolis. The store will start selling recreational cannabis on Saturday to people 21 and older, along with about 100 stores around Maryland. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. to begin recreational marijuana sales over July 4 weekend

Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana, as businesses aim to tap into Ju[...]

June 29, 2023

Marilyn Mosby outside the courthouse following a September hearing at which a federal judge ordered a delay to her trial. (The Daily Record /Madeleine O'Neill)

Mosby asks for change of venue, seeks to split up charges

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]

Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court declines to say whether ‘egregious’ violations by pro[...]

Vocational experts called key for many personal injury cases 

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felo[...]

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims

Michael Shvartsman, right, and his brother Gerald, center, leave the federal courthouse with their attorney after posting bond on June 29, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, acc[...]

