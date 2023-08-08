New Floor & Decor location at Glen Burnie Crossing adding 50 jobs

Glen Burnie Crossing is an eight-building business community situated less than a mile from MD Route 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway), three miles from Interstate 95 and six miles from Interstate 695 (Baltimore Beltway). (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

Floor & Decor Tuesday announced it has chosen Glen Burnie Crossing as the site for its second location in the greater Baltimore region and fourth in Maryland.

The Atlanta-based company, which operates more than 200 warehouse stores and five design studios across 36 states, has signed a ground lease with St. John Properties Inc., with building construction scheduled to be completed next year.

The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates.

Bill Holzman, vice president of retail leasing for St. John Properties, represented the landlord, and John Meyer and Brian Finkelstein of KLNB represented the tenant in this transaction.

Floor & Decor opened its first Baltimore-area store in Parkville last year, and has additional locations in Gaithersburg, Capitol Heights and Silver Spring.

Glen Burnie Crossing, situated at the intersection of Ritchie Highway (MD Route 2) and Dover Road, is an eight-building business community situated less than one mile from MD Route 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway), three miles from Interstate 95 and six miles from Interstate 695 (Baltimore Beltway). More than 55,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis, and nearly 80,000 consumers reside within a three-mile radius. A number of retail centers are within close proximity including The Centre at Glen Burnie, Chesapeake Square Shopping Center and Governor Plaza.