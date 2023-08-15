C4IP hosts Roundtable on PG County Innovation Ecosystem

The Council for Innovation Promotion (C4IP) and the University of Maryland hosted U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey, who represents Maryland’s 4th District and is a former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, along with local entrepreneurs, engineers, venture capitalists and intellectual property experts July 24 for a roundtable discussion on ways Prince George’s County can further develop as an innovation hub and how Congress can support American entrepreneurship more generally.

The roundtable, which consisted of two panel discussions, touched on topics such as the roles of the public and private sectors in supporting research and commercialization opportunities; how intellectual property protections support investment in high-tech sectors; and how American society embraces failure in a way that drives innovation forward.

The panels were led by UMD Chief Innovation Officer and Associate Vice President for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Dr. Dean Chang and C4IP Co-Chair David Kappos.

Prior to the roundtable, participants and attendees received a tour of the E.A. Fernandez IDEA (Innovate, Design and Engineer for America) Factory, where University of Maryland undergraduate students presented their ongoing research projects. Projects ranged from a robot able to sense and adjust to its terrain and autonomous scooters, to submarines promoting sustainable agriculture.

