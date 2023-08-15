Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

C4IP hosts Roundtable on PG County Innovation Ecosystem

Daily Record Staff//August 15, 2023

Home>maryland news>

C4IP hosts Roundtable on PG County Innovation Ecosystem

C4IP hosts Roundtable on PG County Innovation Ecosystem

By Daily Record Staff

//August 15, 2023

The Council for Innovation Promotion (C4IP) and the University of Maryland hosted U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey, who represents Maryland’s 4th District and is a former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, along with local entrepreneurs, engineers, venture capitalists and intellectual property experts July 24 for a roundtable discussion on ways Prince George’s County can further develop as an innovation hub and how Congress can support American entrepreneurship more generally.

The roundtable, which consisted of two panel discussions, touched on topics such as the roles of the public and private sectors in supporting research and commercialization opportunities; how intellectual property protections support investment in high-tech sectors; and how American society embraces failure in a way that drives innovation forward.

The panels were led by UMD Chief Innovation Officer and Associate Vice President for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Dr. Dean Chang and C4IP Co-Chair David Kappos.

Prior to the roundtable, participants and attendees received a tour of the E.A. Fernandez IDEA (Innovate, Design and Engineer for America) Factory, where University of Maryland undergraduate students presented their ongoing research projects. Projects ranged from a robot able to sense and adjust to its terrain and autonomous scooters, to submarines promoting sustainable agriculture.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected].

From left, Dr. Dean Chang, University of Maryland’s chief innovation officer and associate vice president for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development; U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey, Congressman from Maryland’s 4th District; and David Kappos, co-chair of the Council for Innovation Promotion, attended the Roundtable on PG County Innovation Ecosystem. (Photo by Lena McBean, Fog Moving Pictures)
From left, Bob Nye, Charles Grody, Anaum Khan, Dr. Dean Chang, Rep. Glenn Ivey, David Kappos, Husein Sharaf, David Iannucci and Frank Cullen participated in the Roundtable on PG County Innovation Ecosystem. (Photo by Lena McBean, Fog Moving Pictures)
Dave Kappos, co-chair of the Council for Innovation Promotion, explains the importance of robust IP protections for inventorship in PG County and beyond. (Photo by Lena McBean, Fog Moving Pictures)
Cloudforce founder Husein Sharaf, right, reflects on the creation of his company as an entrepreneur. (Photo by Lena McBean, Fog Moving Pictures)
U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey listens intently to University of Maryland students as they describe their work in robotics. (Photo by Lena McBean, Fog Moving Pictures)
U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey and C4IP Co-Chair David Kappos learn about the fascinating research happening within the University of Maryland IDEA labs. (Photo by Lena McBean, Fog Moving Pictures)
Anaum Khan, center, a rising center at the University of Maryland and a participant of the Roundtable on PG County Innovation Ecosystem and co-founder of Learn Prompting, leads a tour of the UMD IDEA Factory, home to the school’s startup shell and innovative laboratories. (Photo by Lena McBean, Fog Moving Pictures)

u

Related Content

TowerCares Foundation awards $150,000 in college scholarships

The Laurel-based TowerCares Foundation awarded $150,000 in scholarships to 30 college students who are studyin[...]

August 15, 2023

Md. high court declines to extend sex discrimination protections to sexual orientation

The Maryland Supreme Court declined to offer "overlapping" protections for LGBTQ employees Monday.

August 14, 2023

Baltimore National Heritage Area unveils marker launching ADT’s 150th anniversary

The Baltimore National Heritage Area (BNHA) joined ADT Monday to dedicate a bronze plaque affixed to the A[...]

August 14, 2023

Judge tosses Erie Insurance lawsuit, sending discrimination case back to state regulator

Erie Insurance failed to convince a judge Monday that its lawsuit against the Maryland Insurance Administratio[...]

August 14, 2023

Access Holdings raises $805M for build and buy mid-market investments

Access Holdings, a digitally enabled middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, has raised about $805 m[...]

August 14, 2023

MacKenzie wins listing for sale of ‘HQ-quality’ office building in Bowie

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC was awarded the exclusive sales listing for 4201 Mitchellville R[...]

August 14, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. high court declines to extend sex discrimination protections to sexual orien[...]

14/8/2023

Judge tosses Erie Insurance lawsuit, sending discrimination case back to state r[...]

14/8/2023

Maryland eyes iGaming, prompting fears of more problem gambling

13/8/2023

Judicial discipline panel schedules 4-day hearing for Prince George’s judg[...]

11/8/2023

Under pressure, commission agrees to take second look at approving Towson progra[...]

10/8/2023

Commentary

More News

The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 12, 2023. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

UBS to pay $1.44B to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last [...]

14/8/2023
Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, on June 20, 2023, in Helena, Montana, for the final day of the trial. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial

14/8/2023
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a raid by local police and sheriff's deputies on his newspaper's newsroom and his home on Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. The officers seized computers and cell phones and took photos of Meyer's personal financial records. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspap[...]

14/8/2023
In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Legal experts question judge’s order telling Southwest lawyers to get reli[...]

14/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make infla[...]

14/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar