Route One Apparel designs official merchandise for Maryland State Fair

Daily Record Staff//August 18, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 18, 2023

A T-shirt designed by Route One Apparel to commemorate the 142nd Maryland State Fair. (Submitted photo)
Route One Apparel, the College Park-based online store for Maryland pride apparel and accessories, was chosen by the Maryland State Fair to design and produce official merchandise for the 142nd annual event.

The Maryland State Fair collection by Route One Apparel includes T-shirts, hoodies, tank tops, caps, tote bags, mugs, keychains, magnets and more. All products will be available exclusively at The Maryland State Fairgrounds at booths located inside the exhibition hall and the Cow Palace during the fair.

The state fair opens Aug. 24, and will be open the weekends of Aug. 24-27, Aug. 31-Sept. 4 and Sept. 7-10.

Founded in 2010, Route One Apparel offers more than 3,000 Maryland-based products and designs that feature state and city logos as well as professional and collegiate sports teams.

