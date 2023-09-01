Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RICHARD CURTIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//September 1, 2023

Criminal law — Destruction of evidence — Sufficiency of evidence

In July of 2020, Richard Curtis, Appellant, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine) in violation of Section 5-602(2) of the Criminal Law Article, Maryland Code (2002, 2012 Repl. Vol., 2019 Supp.), possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine) in violation of Section 5-601(a)(1) of the Criminal Law Article, and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia in violation of Section 5-619(c) of the Criminal Law Article.

Read the opinion

