RICHARD CURTIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

September 1, 2023
Criminal law — Destruction of evidence — Sufficiency of evidence
In July of 2020, Richard Curtis, Appellant, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine) in violation of Section 5-602(2) of the Criminal Law Article, Maryland Code (2002, 2012 Repl. Vol., 2019 Supp.), possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine) in violation of Section 5-601(a)(1) of the Criminal Law Article, and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia in violation of Section 5-619(c) of the Criminal Law Article.