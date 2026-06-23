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Baltimore sheriff race: Tapp-Harper holds strong lead over Cogen late Tuesday

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Baltimore sheriff race: Tapp-Harper holds strong lead over Cogen late Tuesday

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A Baltimore City Sheriff car parked in downtown Baltimore. (Kendyl Kearly/The Daily Record)

Baltimore sheriff race: Tapp-Harper holds strong lead over Cogen late Tuesday

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Longtime law enforcement leader held a strong lead Tuesday night over incumbent in the Democratic primary race for his seat.

Tapp-Harper, a former top aide in the sheriff’s office who was fired by Cogen after he took office in 2022, held a 11-percentage-point lead over her ex-boss as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with 99% of Election Day precincts reporting, as well as early votes and some mail-in ballots counted. Cogen, who is seeking reelection to a second term after defeating longtime Sheriff John Anderson in a close 2022 Democratic primary race, trailed Tapp-Harper by over 4,800 votes.

Whichever candidate wins the Democratic primary is all but certain to become the city’s next sheriff. No Republicans ran in the primary race for sheriff, and either way, Democrats outnumber Republicans in Baltimore by nearly 10 to 1.

After working in law enforcement for four decades, Tapp-Harper’s policing career ended abruptly in 2022 after Cogen took charge of the office. A lawsuit pending in for Maryland alleges that Cogen fired her in retaliation for an equal employment opportunity complaint she filed in 2021 that included allegations against Cogen, then an assistant sheriff.

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An election sign for Sabrina Tapp-Harper for Baltimore City Sheriff is posted on the door of a Mid-Town Belvedere convenience store on June 4, 2026. (Kendyl Kearly/The Daily Record)

The lawsuit loomed in the background of the race, while key Democrats split their endorsements of the two candidates and the unions representing rank-and-file officers in the city railed against Cogen. It’s also been an expensive race for a relatively small office: In the last campaign finance reporting cycle, Cogen spent nearly $126,000; Tapp-Harper spent roughly a third of that amount.

Some Maryland jurisdictions leave most law enforcement duties to their elected sheriffs, but Baltimore isn’t one of them. In the city and more populous counties, the sheriff’s office’s main functions are mostly limited to providing courthouse security, serving legal paperwork and enforcing court orders such as evictions.

On the campaign trail, Tapp-Harper committed to improving the relationship between deputies and the top brass, as well as working in the community to strengthen trust with residents.

She started at the Baltimore Police Department as a cadet in the late 1980s, rising through the ranks to lead the department’s Northern District and its Special Investigations Division. She retired as a major in 2014 and went to the sheriff’s office, where she led the domestic violence unit under Anderson.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Elections, 2026 election, baltimore city sheriff, baltimore city sheriff's office, sabrina tapp-harper, sam cogen, U.S. District Court, Baltimore

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Tags: baltimore city sheriff's office, sabrina tapp-harper, Elections, Baltimore, U.S. District Court, 2026 election, sam cogen, baltimore city sheriff

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