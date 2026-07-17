Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

He was sworn in as U.S. attorney before 8 a.m. Trump fired him within an hour.

Home >Law >

He was sworn in as U.S. attorney before 8 a.m. Trump fired him within an hour.

President Donald Trump looks on, as he returns after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on June 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

President Donald Trump looks on, as he returns after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on June 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

He was sworn in as U.S. attorney before 8 a.m. Trump fired him within an hour.

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Roger Rogoff was sworn in as at 7:40 a.m.
  • fired Rogoff within an hour via email
  • Federal judges appointed Rogoff after Trump declined to nominate
  • Sen. Patty Murray called Rogoff eminently qualified

President Donald Trump on Wednesday swiftly fired the newly sworn-in U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington, adding to the growing list of top federal prosecutors he has removed since the start of his second term.

Former King County Superior Court judge and federal prosecutor Roger Rogoff was sworn in as the new U.S. attorney at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday by federal judges who selected him for the role. He told KOMO News, a local station, that he subsequently received an email from a Trump staffer within the hour informing him that he had been fired.

“It basically said, ‘I’m informing you that pursuant to his authority, President Trump is hereby removing you from the office of the United States attorney,’” Rogoff said.

Rogoff said he anticipated being removed, given that the had not responded to his team’s efforts to discuss his appointment.

After sitting Wednesday for his Senate confirmation hearing on his nomination to become U.S. attorney general, confirmed on X that Rogoff had been “fired by the President.”

“District court judges can appoint a temporary U.S. Attorney, and POTUS can fire them,” wrote Blanche, who is serving as the acting attorney general and was previously a defense attorney for Trump. Western District of Washington “judges abandoned the time-honored process of consultation with the administration so that the selected U.S. Attorney is qualified to serve in the administration.”

The Western District’s federal judges selected Rogoff after they sought to find a replacement for Charles Neil Floyd in January.

Floyd, a former immigration judge, was appointed to the U.S. attorney role by Trump in the fall in an interim capacity. At the immigration court where Floyd previously served, judges have for years denied bond hearings to anyone who crossed the border illegally – a position adopted by the Trump administration.

Trump declined to formally nominate Floyd for the U.S. attorney role this year, which allowed the federal judges to select a U.S. attorney themselves.

Rogoff’s termination is expected to spark a legal battle over federal law, which states that federal judges can appoint a U.S. attorney when the position remains vacant and a nominee has not been formally selected by the president.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) said in a statement that Rogoff, whose most recent job was to lead a state office tasked with independently investigating police use of deadly force, was “eminently qualified,” adding that “he should have never been fired.”

In his first six months in office, Trump dismissed dozens of career prosecutors, turning a move generally reserved for cases of misconduct into a commonplace occurrence. Trump has also sought to terminate other court-appointed U.S. attorneys in parts of the country where his controversial nominees have been unable to win Senate support.

In February, for example, Donald T. Kinsella was similarly fired by the White House from his role as a U.S. attorney hours after he was appointed by federal judges in Albany.

Maegan Vazquez is a politics breaking news reporter. She joined The Washington Post in 2023.

Jeremy Roebuck contributed to this report.

Tags: Todd Blanche, Trump administration, Trump, administrative law, u.s. attorney

Related Articles

Tags: Todd Blanche, administrative law, Trump administration, u.s. attorney, Trump

Related Articles

Related Content

At left: President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington on March 6, 2026. At right: Attorney General Anthony Brown visits the Senate chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Left: REUTERS File Photo/Nathan Howard; right: Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Maryland-Trump litigation: Where do AG Brown’s cases stand?

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown’s staff has been facing off directly against Department of Justice law […]

July 17, 2026

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Woman could lose home after paying debt, MD court rules; dissenters call out potential impact…

A Bowie resident could lose her home through a sheriff’s sale despite having paid all of the overdue fees she […]

July 17, 2026

People exit the JPMorgan Chase & Co., headquarters in New York City on April 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

JPMorgan sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed, refiling expected

A New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit by a former JPMorgan Chase banker who in graphic terms said his for […]

July 17, 2026

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters mid-flight in the press cabin of the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One after changing planes to return to Washington from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reporting

The New York Times filed a court motion to block federal grand jury subpoenas to three of its journalists over […]

July 16, 2026

Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage.

Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

Law firms based at Empire Towers have had to operate out of emergency offices, some in a nearby medical center […]

July 16, 2026

Gabriel Perez adjusts the teleprompter before President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on Dec. 18, 2017. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo)

Trump’s teleprompter operator under CFTC probe over potential insider trading

President Donald Trump's longtime teleprompter operator is under investigation by federal regulators over pote […]

July 16, 2026

Editors Picks

At left: President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington on March 6, 2026. At right: Attorney General Anthony Brown visits the Senate chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Left: REUTERS File Photo/Nathan Howard; right: Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Maryland-Trump litigation: Where do AG Brown’s cases stand?

17/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 16, 2026. (SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump primetime speech sparks MD Democrats’ ire amid election fights

17/7/2026
The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Woman could lose home after paying debt, MD court rules; dissenters call out pot[...]

17/7/2026
Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage.

Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

16/7/2026
A bronze statue of Harriet Tubman stands outside the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, which Maryland officials helped fight to recover funding. (Nolan Rogalski/Capital News Service)

Commission on African American History was loose in its fiscal protocol, audit f[...]

16/7/2026

Commentary

More News

President Donald Trump looks on, as he returns after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on June 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

He was sworn in as U.S. attorney before 8 a.m. Trump fired him within an hour.

17/7/2026
Administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Bryan Bedford on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

FAA chief vows fast time-table to reform air traffic control systems

17/7/2026
People exit the JPMorgan Chase & Co., headquarters in New York City on April 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

JPMorgan sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed, refiling expected

17/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters mid-flight in the press cabin of the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One after changing planes to return to Washington from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reportin[...]

16/7/2026
A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on Dec. 3, 2019. (REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo)

Verizon to sell 274 stores, lay off another 500 corporate employees

16/7/2026