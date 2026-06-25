Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore County school board picks new superintendent

Home >Education >

Baltimore County school board picks new superintendent

Baltimore County school board picks new superintendent

Listen to this article
The Baltimore County Board of Education appointed William Heiser, with a June 24, 2026, vote, as their next schools superintendent, contingent upon successfully negotiating an employment contract. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)
The Board of appointed William Heiser, with a June 24, 2026, vote, as their next schools superintendent, contingent upon successfully negotiating an employment contract. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

The has appointed an Public Schools official as its next superintendent.

The Baltimore County school board voted 8-1, with two members abstaining, to appoint William Heiser at the new superintendent, according to a YouTube video of the June 24 board meeting. Heiser’s four-year term would start July 1. His appointment is contingent upon successful negotiation of an employment contract.

Current Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers announced in February she would be retiring, according to a release at the Baltimore County school system’s website. She was appointed to the post three years ago.

“The Board conducted a thorough, nationwide search that attracted interest from highly-qualified school leaders, administrators, and current superintendents, and all of the candidates had a tremendous passion for education and ensuring Team BCPS students reach their highest potential,” Jane Lichter, school board chairperson, said in a news release. “Dr. Heiser’s passion, dedication, and strong commitment to academic excellence, systems improvement, and the development of high-performing, equitable school communities set him apart, and the Board of Education is thrilled to work with him to continue to move our system forward. Baltimore County Public Schools has made significant strides over the past three years, and we are well poised for success. We believe his and vision will serve the students, staff, and families of Team BCPS well.”

Heiser’s latest job has been chief operating officer for .

The Baltimore County school board contracted with Ray and Associates LLC, an executive search firm, to do a national search for superintendent candidates. That process included getting public and staff input through forums and an online survey, according to a BCPS release.

Public Schools’ outgoing superintendent, David Sovine, was one of four finalists for the Baltimore County schools job.

Sovine announced earlier this year that he would not seek a new contract when his term with Washington County Public Schools ends on June 30. Sovine was the local schools superintendent for four years.

The Washington County Board of Education voted unanimously on June 2 to promote Deputy Superintendent Gary Willow to superintendent, effective July 1.

Reporting by Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.

Tags: Education, Baltimore County Board of Education, Baltimore County, washington county, Anne Arundel County, anne arundel county public schools, leadership
Tags: Education, leadership, anne arundel county public schools, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County Board of Education, washington county

Related Content

President Donald Trump signs the sweeping spending and tax legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," at the White House in Washington on July 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

Judge blocks Trump administration’s new student loan restrictions

A federal judge blocked a new Trump administration rule that would impose lower federal student loan limits fo […]

June 25, 2026

A Hood College professor works in the Virginia Munson Hammell '67 Trading Room. (Hood College)

Hood College launches new master’s program

Hood College in Frederick rolled out a graduate-level degree in STEM business administration, the school annou […]

June 23, 2026

File photo of University of Maryland Eastern Shore President Heidi M. Anderson. (Submitted photo)

Professor’s suit accuses UMES of inflating enrollment, asks Trump administration to step in

A University of Maryland Eastern Shore professor embroiled in a messy legal fight with his employer sought in […]

June 22, 2026

The Department of Education in Washington. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Special ed and civil rights offices to shift out of Education Department

The Education Department plans to move the offices that oversee special education services and civil rights ou […]

June 16, 2026

Montgomery County Public Schools bus (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Fearing censorship, student journalists sound alarm over Montgomery County policy

Twenty student newspapers in Montgomery County are fighting a district memo that they’re concerned could lead […]

June 16, 2026

Community College of Baltimore County President Sandra Kurtinitis announced she will step down as the school’s top administrator as of July 31, 2027. (File photo)

CCBC president announces retirement plans

Community College of Baltimore County President Sandra Kurtinitis announced she will step down, effective July […]

June 12, 2026

Editors Picks

Gov. Wes Moore signs the Child Victims Act, which will make it easier for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue. (Madeleine O'Neill / The Daily Record)

Child Victims Act: Public schools immune from some claims, MD Supreme Court rule[...]

25/6/2026
House Minority Whip Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, and Minority Whip Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick, speak before the floor session on on Jan. 20, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record.

Glock ban: MD Republicans call on DOJ to review

25/6/2026
11.04.14 BALTIMORE, MD- Exterior photo of the Ottobar. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Goodbye to ‘Goodbye Earl’: Baltimore’s Ottobar ordered to pay [...]

25/6/2026
Carroll County CourtroomMF06

GOP primary for Carroll state’s attorney too close to call

24/6/2026
In the Baltimore Register of Wills Democratic primary race, Shanai Dunmore, right, is challenging incumbent Belinda Conaway, left.

Register of wills primaries: Most incumbents prevail; frontrunners emerge in PG [...]

24/6/2026

Commentary

More News

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on June 25, 2026. (Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS)

Harvey Weinstein averts fourth NY rape trial as prosecutors move to drop charge

25/6/2026
Guns on display in 2013 at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record file photo)

Supreme Court rules for challenge to Hawaii handgun limits

25/6/2026
President Donald Trump signs the sweeping spending and tax legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," at the White House in Washington on July 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

Judge blocks Trump administration’s new student loan restrictions

25/6/2026
Migrants check their phones while gathering at El Chaparral border crossing after their CBP One app asylum appointment was cancelled on the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration, in Tijuana, Mexico January 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Jorge Duenes)

Migrants not entitled to apply for asylum while standing on Mexico side of borde[...]

25/6/2026
The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Supreme Court lets Trump end deportation protections for Syrians and Haitians

25/6/2026