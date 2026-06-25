Baltimore County school board picks new superintendent

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The Baltimore County Board of Education has appointed an Anne Arundel County Public Schools official as its next superintendent.

The Baltimore County school board voted 8-1, with two members abstaining, to appoint William Heiser at the new superintendent, according to a YouTube video of the June 24 board meeting. Heiser’s four-year term would start July 1. His appointment is contingent upon successful negotiation of an employment contract.

Current Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers announced in February she would be retiring, according to a release at the Baltimore County school system’s website. She was appointed to the post three years ago.

“The Board conducted a thorough, nationwide search that attracted interest from highly-qualified school leaders, administrators, and current superintendents, and all of the candidates had a tremendous passion for education and ensuring Team BCPS students reach their highest potential,” Jane Lichter, school board chairperson, said in a news release. “Dr. Heiser’s passion, dedication, and strong commitment to academic excellence, systems improvement, and the development of high-performing, equitable school communities set him apart, and the Board of Education is thrilled to work with him to continue to move our system forward. Baltimore County Public Schools has made significant strides over the past three years, and we are well poised for success. We believe his leadership and vision will serve the students, staff, and families of Team BCPS well.”

Heiser’s latest job has been chief operating officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

The Baltimore County school board contracted with Ray and Associates LLC, an executive search firm, to do a national search for superintendent candidates. That process included getting public and staff input through forums and an online survey, according to a BCPS release.

Washington County Public Schools’ outgoing superintendent, David Sovine, was one of four finalists for the Baltimore County schools job.

Sovine announced earlier this year that he would not seek a new contract when his term with Washington County Public Schools ends on June 30. Sovine was the local schools superintendent for four years.

The Washington County Board of Education voted unanimously on June 2 to promote Deputy Superintendent Gary Willow to superintendent, effective July 1.

Reporting by Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.