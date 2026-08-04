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Childcare center opens in Baltimore

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Childcare center opens in Baltimore

A play structure at the newly opened Kiddie Academy of Roland Park. (Courtesy Photo)

A play structure at the newly opened Kiddie Academy of Roland Park. (Courtesy Photo)

Childcare center opens in Baltimore

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Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care, a provider of comprehensive educational , announced the opening of a new franchise location in ‘s area. 

The early learning center, located at 1416 Clarkview Road, held its open house July 25 and is owned and operated by Sherry Sun, according to a release. The 11,000-square-foot establishment features 13 classrooms with an outdoor playground, bike track, live-stream camera access for families, Spanish and Chinese classes, and more. 

“We are so eager to welcome local families into our community and introduce them to our incredible team,” Sun said according to a news release. 

“As a parent myself, this project is deeply personal — our own daughter will be attending the Academy. I’m not just opening a business in the Greater Baltimore area; I’m raising my family here.”

According to a release, of Roland Park will serve 163 children aged 6 weeks to 5 years old, bringing approximately 50 jobs. The opening of this location marks the 14th Kiddie Academy in the Greater Baltimore region.

As Kiddie Academy of Roland Park opened, the company also broke ground on a franchise location in Anne Arundel County. Located at 909 St. Stephens Church Road, Kiddie Academy of held its groundbreaking celebration July 30.

Owned by Abisola and Adebayo Elabanjo, Kiddie Academy of Gambrills will serve roughly 191 children aged 6 weeks to 12 years old and is expected to bring 50 jobs to the area, a release says.

“For more than 10 years, my team and I have been dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing and enriching environment where children are prepared for lifelong success,” Abisola Elabanjo said. 

“Building those lasting relationships is one of our greatest accomplishments, and it’s what inspires us as we open our second Academy to meet the needs of our growing community.”

The 15,000-square-foot childcare center will have 14 classrooms, a VersaCourt for basketball and soccer, SplashPad for water play and indoor play space with age-appropriate play structures.

Tags: Kiddie Academy, Education, childcare, Baltimore, roland park, Gambrills
Tags: Kiddie Academy, Gambrills, Education, Baltimore, childcare, roland park

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