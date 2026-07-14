Harford County art center construction to commence late 2026

Listen to this article

Construction of Harmer’s Town Art Center, a planned regional arts destination and art incubator space in Havre de Grace, will commence late this year.

Nonprofit organization Harmer’s Town Art Center Inc., on July 7, announced the launch of Phase II of the construction project. The effort will include the demolition of the existing building and construction of a new 26,400-square-foot facility as completion of the art center is targeted for the end of 2027, according to a release.

HTAC Inc. aims for the completed art center to be a centralized economic hub uniting arts, history and community in “the heart of Havre de Grace’s vibrant arts district.”

The organization doesn’t expect the construction process to interfere with accessibility or operation of the adjacent Graw Alley Art Park.

“Our goal is to create a premier arts and history tourism destination for Havre de Grace, Harford County, and the Mid-Atlantic region,” HTAC Inc. Vice President Eileen Rehrmann said in a statement. “We expect it to be a center for creativity, culture, and community engagement.”

The new facility, designed by Baltimore-based SM+P Architects, will include:

Art galleries and exhibition spaces

A local history museum

Dedicated classrooms for year-round art instruction and summer camps

Studios for ceramics, glass arts, 3-D arts, textiles, woodworking, and flexible creative programming

Expanded community and educational programming space

An art shop, artist lounge and gathering spaces

ADA-accessible and energy-efficient design features

The land on which Harmer’s Town Art Center and Graw Alley Art Park sits was donated by HTAC Inc. founder and president Allen Fair of BCH Real Estate Specialists, according to a release.

According to Rehrmann, HTAC has received federal and state government grants, but still needs additional funds to complete the project that would cover furnishings and operating programs. The nonprofit has begun a capital campaign to raise an additional $3 million, soliciting donations through new government and corporate grants, and community members.

In total, the construction project phases cost about $10 million, a release says. HTAC Inc. said it has raised 70 percent of that amount as fundraising efforts continue.

Phase II reflects a broader vision by county leaders and supporters to establish a vibrant regional destination for arts, history, culture, education and tourism in Havre de Grace.

“We are so grateful to have people thinking about the future of Havre de Grace; what it will take to keep the area growing and prospering,” Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin said.

“Allen Fair and his dedication to his community have been inspiring for all of us involved with Havre de Grace. The HTAC project compliments the improvements we’ve been making to our downtown.”