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MD elections head tells feds voter rolls are secure, removing voters ‘must be certain’

Letter comes after Justice Department attorneys demanded voter sensitive information and threatened criminal prosecution

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MD elections head tells feds voter rolls are secure, removing voters ‘must be certain’

Maryland Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis walks out of the federal courthouse in Baltimore after a hearing on whether the Trump administration's demand for unredacted voter data should be dismissed.

Maryland Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis walks out of the federal courthouse in Baltimore after a hearing on whether the Trump administration's demand for unredacted voter data should be dismissed. (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

MD elections head tells feds voter rolls are secure, removing voters ‘must be certain’

Letter comes after Justice Department attorneys demanded voter sensitive information and threatened criminal prosecution

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Key takeaways:
  • responds to DOJ letter on voter roll compliance
  • DOJ Civil Rights Division threatens criminal prosecution over voter eligibility
  • Maryland rebuffs demands for detailed voter records
  • DeMarinis emphasizes detailed process to avoid disenfranchisement

Maryland’s top election official said in a letter to federal officials that Maryland is following federal and state law as it maintains voter rolls, and stressed the importance of reining in comments that sow distrust in .

The letter Tuesday from state Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis is in response to a letter from Department of Justice officials last week raising questions about Maryland’s compliance with federal election laws, and dangling a threat of criminal prosecution.

The Civil Rights Division of the DOJ sent similar letters a week ago to election officials in Maryland and other states, demanding an outline of how each would maintain state voter rolls and prevent voting by people who are not eligible to do so.

DeMarinis, in a three-page response dated July 14, lays out state and federal laws he said his agency follows regarding maintenance of state voting records.

“As the State Administrator and staff of the (SBE), we serve as the definitive and trusted source for all electoral information within the State,” DeMarinis wrote. “It is absolutely vital that the public possess a clear and accurate understanding of the detailed, often complex, and statutorily-defined administrative processes that govern election law.”

DeMarinis’ letter also addresses concerns about spread on social media.

“Narratives surrounding voter registration, especially those circulating on various social media platforms, frequently misconstrue the law or certain rights,” DeMarinis wrote. “This often leads to the proliferation of misinformation — inaccurate information spread unintentionally — and disinformation — false information spread with the intent to deceive. The integrity of our elections hinges on our ability to counteract this trend.”

President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to give a national address Thursday night about election issues, has used his Truth Social platform in recent weeks to criticize Maryland over a mail-in ballot snafu. At the time, Trump promised an investigation by Justice.

In DOJ’s letter earlier this month, Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general in the department’s Civil Rights Division, demands information on “Maryland’s compliance with federal law governing voter eligibility.”

Dhillon goes on to raise concerns — without specifics — that noncitizens could be allowed to vote in Maryland. She gave DeMarinis five days to respond. The letter also threatens DeMarinis with federal criminal conspiracy charges and civil rights violations.

DeMarinis, speaking at the time, characterized the pressure tactic as “a nice love letter” and a “draconian step.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment Thursday on the DeMarinis letter.

Maryland is one of a handful of states that has, so far, successfully rebuffed demands for highly detailed voter records.

A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland last month dismissed the department’s lawsuit for the records. The DOJ appealed the case to the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, but no hearing has been set in that appeal.

In his response to Dhillon, DeMarinis lays out the myriad of federal and state laws governing voter rolls.

“The right to vote is a sacred right that has been expanded through sacrifices of many before us,” DeMarinis wrote. “It is a privilege and honor to work in this field empowering individuals to make their voices heard.

“The State Board works diligently to ensure that every eligible Marylander can register to vote in accordance with federal and State laws,” he wrote. “And as referenced above, election officials in Maryland continue that diligent work to maintain up to date voter rolls.”

He said maintaining that list and culling those who have moved, died or are otherwise ineligible to vote, is a complicated process that has to balance the rights of voters.

“Improper cancellation leads to disenfranchisement of an eligible voter. That is why it is a detailed process. It must be certain,” he wrote.

“Maryland’s process errs on the side of removing any doubt in the cancellation before potentially disenfranchising a voter,” his letter said. “As the Maryland Declaration of Rights states ‘the right of the People to participate in the Legislature is the best security of liberty and the foundation of all free Government; … and every citizen having the qualifications prescribed by the Constitution, ought to have the right of suffrage.’ ”

Bryan Sears covers the governor and General Assembly, state politics and transportation for Maryland Matters.

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected]. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags: jared demarinis, maryland state board of elections, Civil Rights Law, misinformation, Elections, Justice Department, Elections Law

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Tags: Elections Law, maryland state board of elections, misinformation, Justice Department, jared demarinis, Elections, Civil Rights Law

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