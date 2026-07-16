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Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

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Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage.

Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage. (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

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Attorney was out of the office last Thursday when his paralegals called from : Their office was being evacuated after they heard a “big boom” and felt the 10-story building shake.

A partial collapse in the underground garage had made Empire Towers structurally unsafe. The law office’s staff left with only their keys and personal items, but the person telling them to evacuate had instructed them to leave their laptops.

“I don’t think anyone expected this to be as big as it is,” said Greenberg, who for the past week has been running his practice out of a patient room in a medical center down Crain Highway.

The assortment of , medical practices and other offices at Empire Towers haven’t been allowed back inside for a week, as a structural engineering firm evaluates how to stabilize what was once the county’s tallest building. Lawyers said that they’re unable to access important documents and have difficulties meeting clients as they’ve been forced to either telework or relocate their firms into awkward emergency offices over the past week.

About 100 people who were in Empire Towers’ offices were ordered out of the building last week when it became compromised; officials said the building became structurally unsafe during unpermitted work in the garage.

The county has blocked off a 150-foot safety perimeter around the building in case it collapses. Remediation work hasn’t started yet, but the first phase is expected to take 10 to 14 days, and the second phase’s timeline “cannot be established until the contractor can assess the extent of the work needed,” according to a spokesperson for County Executive . Both stages must be completed, and a professional engineer must certify the building as stable, in order for the safety perimeter to be lifted, she said.

Originally built in 1975, the building is now owned by Glen Burnie physician Dr. Daljit S. Sawhney and managed by his family. He did not return messages seeking comment.

Uncertain of when they’ll be able to get retrieve items from their offices and frustrated with their landlord, some longtime tenants are now weighing whether they have a future at Empire Towers.

But in the short term, being forced to relocate has given them a variety of logistical issues to figure out fast. Their landlord offered up some temporary space in Crain Towers, a six-story medical center that’s also owned and managed by the Sawhneys.

Greenberg had to buy new computers for his small staff and is paying for their rental cars. His actual office has a backlog of mail that he and his staff can’t get to. And he can’t stay at the temporary one for the full workweek — on Fridays, the doctor is in.

Empire Towers, a 10-story Glen Burnie office building that houses several law firms and medical offices, on July 16, 2026, a week after it was condemned as unsafe.
Empire Towers, a 10-story Glen Burnie office building that houses several law firms and medical offices, on July 16, 2026, a week after it was condemned as unsafe. (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

“It’s frustrating; it’s aggravating,” he said.

Attorney Todd Mohink, who manages a practice that occupies about 4,000 square feet on Empire Towers’ ninth floor, has been working out of a conference room in Crain Towers. He said Empire Towers being condemned has had a “dramatic effect” on his ability to operate his business.

Clients who call the Law Offices of Todd K. Mohink’s main number are greeted by a live answering service, but the firm’s actual phone lines are still in a vacant office. Their temporary space is “not set up to meet with clients right now” — it has one desk but is otherwise unfurnished, there are sinks in every office, and it’s generally “not appropriate” for a law office, the managing attorney said. He said “the biggest thing is, we’re spending about $25,000, [which] we’re hoping insurance will recover, just to get our computers and network set up.”

“The whole situation, quite frankly, is disgusting,” Mohink said. He said he’s concerned about his ability to return to Empire Towers and “quite frankly, about clients being comfortable coming into the building” after it’s stabilized.

“I think the fairest thing that could happen in terms of evening the scales would be for [the landlord] to give everyone the opportunity to get out of their lease, regardless of the terms of the lease so that people can start looking,” he said. “Because the truth of it is, no one knows.”

Greenberg, who has operated his solo practice at Empire for 11 years and just renewed his lease, said he and several fellow tenants are seeking other options. Although he said he tends to go with the flow, he has staff who are “quite bothered” by the situation, and he doesn’t like not having answers.

At the very least, the lawyers of Empire Towers “have a really good relationship” and have been helping each other figure things out, Mohink said.

“Everyone gets along pretty well,” he said. “That, I think, is really important.”

This story has been updated.

Tags: Real Estate Law, construction, Anne Arundel County, Glen Burnie, Mitchell Greenberg, law firms, Steuart Pittman
Tags: Mitchell Greenberg, Real Estate Law, construction, law firms, Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County, Steuart Pittman

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