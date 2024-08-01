The Daily Record announces 2026 Best Companies to Work for in Maryland winners

Listen to this article

The Daily Record has announced the 2026 winners of Best Companies to Work for in Maryland. The program identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in the state.

“The 2026 Best Companies to Work for in Maryland foster a positive environment for employees to thrive. They are champions of business because they look out for the well-being of their team members in addition to what’s best for the company’s bottom line,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “The Daily Record joins the Best Companies Group in congratulating this year’s impressive winners.”

Best Companies to Work for in Maryland is in partnership with BridgeTower Media, and research was managed by Best Companies Group. By examining companies and surveying their employees for their perspective, Best Companies Group was able to determine which companies meet the criteria to be considered Best Companies to Work for in Maryland.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS: Error: Unable to parse the feed.

The Best Companies to Work for in Maryland honorees will be recognized on Sept. 9 at Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore. The program will feature interviews with representatives from each winning company, a message from key sponsors and a winner ranking reveal. The honorees will also be profiled on Sept. 10 in print and online at thedailyrecord.com/event/best-companies-to-work-for-in-maryland.

Sponsorship packages include the rights to use the Best Companies to Work for in Maryland logo for marketing purposes; first-to-know, exclusive access to the ranking reveal on Sept. 9; customized social media marketing and print and digital marketing to The Daily Record’s print and online readers, and much more, depending on the sponsorship level chosen. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and benefits, please contact your account manager or email [email protected].

For more information, visit thedailyrecord.com/event/best-companies-to-work-for-in-maryland.