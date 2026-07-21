Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum renamed

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The B&O Railroad Museum, widely regarded as the birthplace of American railroading, announced it will become the National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation.

The renaming reflects the museum’s mission to preserve and interpret America’s railroad heritage in its quest to explore the innovations shaping the future of rail transportation, museum officials said.

Rooted in the place where American railroading began, the museum’s new name reflects a broader vision that honors the extraordinary legacy of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad while embracing rail’s continuing role in shaping America’s future.

The announcement comes just before the bicentennial of the first common carrier railroad in the U.S., chartered on Feb. 28, 1827.

“Nearly 200 years ago, a bold vision launched from this very place transformed our nation,” said Kris Hoellen, executive director of the museum, in a release.

“As we prepare to commemorate the bicentennial of American railroading, we are embracing a name that reflects both our responsibility to preserve one of America’s greatest transportation stories and our commitment to exploring where rail transportation is headed next.”

Located on the 40-acre campus where the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad was founded, the museum’s campus holds a National Historic Landmark designation, is a Smithsonian affiliate and a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom site.

The museum’s $38 million campus expansion project includes expanded gathering spaces, an outdoor amphitheater and new features for guests. The museum’s expansion will aim to provide public access to its railroad archives, which comprise more than 30 million documents and chronicle the history, development and impact of American railroading. Set for 2027, the expansion will culminate in the opening of Innovation Hall, according to a release.

Despite the renaming, the museum’s property, collections, train experiences, educational programs and preservation efforts of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad’s legacy will remain unchanged, a release says.

“This announcement represents a defining moment for one of our nation’s most significant cultural institutions,” Gov. Wes Moore said.

“The birthplace of American railroading has long preserved a story that began in Maryland and transformed America. As the National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation, it will continue to honor that extraordinary legacy while helping future generations understand rail’s continuing importance to our economy, our communities and our future.”

The Innovation Hall will look to pioneer a unique museum experience through showcasing railroading technologies, immersive exhibits and interactive experiences. The National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation is located at 901 W. Pratt St.