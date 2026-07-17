Groundbreaking held for $450M Frederick development

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Frederick-area community and business leaders joined elected officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Frederick Brickworks, a 65-acre mixed use development featuring residential units, retailers, restaurants and more, Baltimore real estate firm Greenberg Gibbons announced Wednesday.

The groundbreaking ceremony attracted Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, and follows Greenberg Gibbons’ closing on the land in June.

Frederick Brickworks will include up to 100,000 square feet of retail space, anchored by organic grocer Whole Foods, and a fitness studio. The retail portion of the mixed-use destination feature a combination of retail stores and fast-casual restaurants, according to Greenberg Gibbons. The development will also accommodate up to 700 contemporary apartments, 320 for-sale townhomes and 7 acres of park space.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents an important step forward for Frederick Brickworks and reflects the strong momentum behind this project,” Greenberg Gibbons President Eric Walter said in a release.

“We’re especially excited to announce Whole Foods Market as the anchor tenant, along with several other retailers, and look forward to creating a destination that expands the shopping, dining, and residential experiences for the Frederick community.”

Other establishments at Frederick Brickworks will include honeygrow, First Watch, Shake Shack, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Inspire Nail Bar. The first phase of development is slated for completion in 2028, according to a release.