Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Groundbreaking held for $450M Frederick development

Home >Business >

Groundbreaking held for $450M Frederick development

From left: City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, Greenberg Gibbons CEO and Chairman of the Board Brian Gibbons, Greenberg Gibbons President Eric Walter and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. (Courtesy of Greenberg Gibbons)

From left: City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, Greenberg Gibbons CEO and Chairman of the Board Brian Gibbons, Greenberg Gibbons President Eric Walter and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. (Courtesy of Greenberg Gibbons)

Groundbreaking held for $450M Frederick development

Listen to this article

-area community and business leaders joined elected officials to celebrate the of Frederick Brickworks, a 65-acre mixed use featuring residential units, retailers, restaurants and more, Baltimore firm announced Wednesday.

The groundbreaking ceremony attracted Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor and Executive , and follows Greenberg Gibbons’ closing on the land in June.

Frederick Brickworks will include up to 100,000 square feet of space, anchored by organic grocer , and a fitness studio. The retail portion of the mixed-use destination feature a combination of retail stores and fast-casual restaurants, according to Greenberg Gibbons. The development will also accommodate up to 700 contemporary apartments, 320 for-sale townhomes and 7 acres of park space.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents an important step forward for Frederick Brickworks and reflects the strong momentum behind this project,” Greenberg Gibbons President Eric Walter said in a release. 

“We’re especially excited to announce Whole Foods Market as the anchor tenant, along with several other retailers, and look forward to creating a destination that expands the shopping, dining, and residential experiences for the Frederick community.”

Other establishments at Frederick Brickworks will include honeygrow, First Watch, Shake Shack, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Inspire Nail Bar. The first phase of development is slated for completion in 2028, according to a release.

Tags: groundbreaking, Real Estate, Development, frederick, greenberg gibbons, mixed-use development, whole foods, Retail, frederick county, jessica fitzwater

Related Articles

Tags: frederick county, jessica fitzwater, Real Estate, frederick, groundbreaking, mixed-use development, whole foods, Retail, greenberg gibbons, Development

Related Articles

Related Content

Best Companies To Work for in Maryland logo

The Daily Record announces 2026 Best Companies to Work for in Maryland winners

The Daily Record announced the 2026 winners of Best Companies to Work for in Maryland, recognizing top employe […]

July 17, 2026

People exit the JPMorgan Chase & Co., headquarters in New York City on April 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

JPMorgan sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed, refiling expected

A New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit by a former JPMorgan Chase banker who in graphic terms said his for […]

July 17, 2026

Montpelier Research Park is a 605-acre mixed-use community in Laurel. (St. John Properties Inc.)

Three companies to join Howard County business community

Through a joint venture between Greenebaum Enterprises Inc. and St. John Properties Inc., three tenants will b […]

July 17, 2026

A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on Dec. 3, 2019. (REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo)

Verizon to sell 274 stores, lay off another 500 corporate employees

Verizon said on Thursday it will sell 274 company-owned retail locations and cut about 500 corporate jobs as p […]

July 16, 2026

Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage.

Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

Law firms based at Empire Towers have had to operate out of emergency offices, some in a nearby medical center […]

July 16, 2026

People purchase gasoline at a Sunoco gas station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia on May, 21 2026. (REUTERS/Seth Herald)

Lower gas prices restrain retail sales in June; underlying momentum remains

Retail sales rose slightly in June as lower gas prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but motor vehi […]

July 16, 2026

Editors Picks

At left: President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington on March 6, 2026. At right: Attorney General Anthony Brown visits the Senate chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Left: REUTERS File Photo/Nathan Howard; right: Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Maryland-Trump litigation: Where do AG Brown’s cases stand?

17/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 16, 2026. (SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump primetime speech sparks MD Democrats’ ire amid election fights

17/7/2026
The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Woman could lose home after paying debt, MD court rules; dissenters call out pot[...]

17/7/2026
Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage.

Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

16/7/2026
A bronze statue of Harriet Tubman stands outside the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, which Maryland officials helped fight to recover funding. (Nolan Rogalski/Capital News Service)

Commission on African American History was loose in its fiscal protocol, audit f[...]

16/7/2026

Commentary

More News

President Donald Trump looks on, as he returns after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on June 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

He was sworn in as U.S. attorney before 8 a.m. Trump fired him within an hour.

17/7/2026
Administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Bryan Bedford on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

FAA chief vows fast time-table to reform air traffic control systems

17/7/2026
People exit the JPMorgan Chase & Co., headquarters in New York City on April 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

JPMorgan sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed, refiling expected

17/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters mid-flight in the press cabin of the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One after changing planes to return to Washington from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reportin[...]

16/7/2026
A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on Dec. 3, 2019. (REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo)

Verizon to sell 274 stores, lay off another 500 corporate employees

16/7/2026