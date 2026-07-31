Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Moore offers late admission, $800 credit for students disenrolled at Howard University

Announcement follows similar offers from the University of the District of Columbia, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to assist incoming freshmen

Home >Annapolis >

Moore offers late admission, $800 credit for students disenrolled at Howard University

moore-msba-june-2026-max

Gov. Wes Moore speaks June 11 at the Maryland State Bar Association's annual conference in Ocean City. (Max Franz/Courtesy MSBA)

Moore offers late admission, $800 credit for students disenrolled at Howard University

Announcement follows similar offers from the University of the District of Columbia, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to assist incoming freshmen

Listen to this article

Maryland Gov. (D) said Thursday the state would provide an $800 credit and expedited admission processing for any of the hundreds of incoming freshmen who were abruptly told last week that they no longer had a place at the school.

The governor said in a statement that he directed the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the to expedite the admission process for any of the affected students for the fall semester. The process will include identifying available programs, navigating financial aid and expediting late admissions available at the more than dozen colleges, universities and higher education centers in the state’s system.

First day of classes for schools in the state system start next month.

The offer is aimed at 502 incoming freshmen in Howard’s first-time-in-college program who were told last week that because they had not met payment or other financial reporting requirements for classes that start Aug. 17, they had been disenrolled.

“Students who did not meet the established payment, payment arrangement, or scholarship and other financial aid reporting deadlines have been notified that the University can no longer hold their place in the incoming class,” the school said in a statement July 23. “As Howard finalizes enrollment for the Fall 2026 semester … confirming enrollment is essential to planning academic programs, housing, financial aid, and student support services.”

The notice left students, many of whom said they were waiting on scholarships or financial aid to clear, scrambling for options. As of Wednesday, more than 200 students had been reenrolled after they provided documentation, or the university reevaluated their paperwork, Howard President Wayne Frederick said to WTOP.

In the meantime, the University of the District of Columbia said Monday that it had extended its application deadline to Aug. 7.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said the state would provide affected Howard students an $800 credit, and she directed the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY) to expedite the late admissions review process for those students.

Moore on Thursday posted a message on social media telling the “hundreds of student disenrolled from Howard University just weeks before move-in, I want you to know this: Maryland, we’ve got your back.”

“These students worked hard, earned admission to college, and were preparing to begin the next chapter of their lives,” Moore said in the statement released by his office. “Maryland is moving with urgency to give them a clear path forward — with hands-on support, expedited admissions assistance, and financial relief – so they can stay on track toward earning their degree.”

Moore said the $800 credit was meant to offset a nonrefundable deposit the students made to Howard. If at least 250 students chose to accept the $800 credit, it would cost the state about $200,000.

A Moore spokesperson said in a text message Thursday information about the funding could come from the higher education commission Friday.

The affected students interested in applying to a college or university in Maryland can contact the Office of Student Financial Assistance (OFSA) at [email protected].

“The University System of Maryland is committed to helping these displaced students,” University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman said in a statement. “Our goal is to help these students continue with their education with as little interruption as possible.”

William J. Ford has reported for more than 25 years on local, county and state politics.

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected]. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags: University System of Maryland, new york, HBCUs, colleges and universities, howard university, Education and Title IX Law, Wes Moore, washington

Related Articles

Tags: University System of Maryland, colleges and universities, Wes Moore, Education and Title IX Law, new york, HBCUs, howard university, washington

Related Articles

Related Content

The 2026 Kids Count data book shows Maryland students struggled in several 2024 education metrics, one of the categories used to evaluate overall child well-being across the United States. (Photo by William J. Ford/Maryland Matters)

MD students continue minimal gains on test scores, but demographic gaps remain

Test results show public school students in Maryland making steady progress in math and language arts proficie […]

July 30, 2026

A protester displays a transgender flag at Meridian Hill Park on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Funding for MD school district threatened over transgender policies

The U.S. Education Department has threatened two school districts in Maryland and Michigan with federal fundin […]

July 28, 2026

Shot of the campus at CCBC Dundalk. MF-D 6/5/03.

3 MD community colleges’ account deficits ‘could indicate a potential financial problem,’ audit says

Anne Arundel Community College, the Community College of Baltimore County and Carroll Community College ended […]

July 27, 2026

IMG_0103

MD employees union files labor charge against USM, Moore administration over raises

AFSCME filed a labor charge against Gov. Wes Moore’s administration and the University System of Maryland, acc […]

July 23, 2026

A MARC commuter train crossing the Edmondson Highway bridge in west Baltimore. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record file photo)

Bowie State mixed-use, transit development takes step forward

A development project around Bowie State University’s commuter rail station took a step forward with the selec […]

July 21, 2026

MICA students working on building a game together. (Courtesy of MICA)

MICA launches master’s degree in game design

MICA has announced the launch of a new Master of Professional Studies in Game Design suited for emerging profe […]

July 21, 2026

Editors Picks

Then state Del. Dalya Attar, a Baltimore City Democrat, in February 2024 called for lawmakers to prohibit Zainab Chaudry and the Council on American-Islamic Relations from serving on the Maryland Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Dalya Attar case: Most charges dismissed against MD senator

31/7/2026
laurenthutchinsonsmallest

With law school deans off board, who oversees Baltimore inspector general?

31/7/2026
MD 500 logo

The Daily Record unveils inaugural MD500 list of powerful Marylanders

31/7/2026
gavel

MD delegate’s assault case to be handled by outside prosecutor

31/7/2026
An aerial view of the Perdue AgriBusiness site, located at 6906 Zion Church Road in Salisbury. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

Perdue PFAS case: Salisbury residents ask judge to sanction after mediation canc[...]

30/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Capitol Hill staff member places signs before a news conference by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill, on the steps of the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C, June 27, 2019. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo)

Democratic senators urge Treasury to revive Harriet Tubman $20 bill plan

31/7/2026
Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels

Drugmakers, retailers must face ‘maximum strength’ claim in deconges[...]

31/7/2026
A U.S. flag and judge gavel are seen in this illustration taken Aug. 6, 2024. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Secretive US court meant to deport alleged terrorists hears first case

31/7/2026
The headquarters of The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is seen in Washington, D.C., May 15, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

An unwritten federal policy is blocking workers’ discrimination claims

31/7/2026
Lettuce is displayed for sale at a grocery store in Washington on July 24, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo)

Diners avoid restaurants as cyclosporiasis fears cut lettuce sales

30/7/2026