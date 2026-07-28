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Funding for MD school district threatened over transgender policies

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Funding for MD school district threatened over transgender policies

A protester displays a transgender flag at Meridian Hill Park on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

A protester displays a transgender flag at Meridian Hill Park on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Funding for MD school district threatened over transgender policies

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WASHINGTON – The U.S. has threatened two school districts in Maryland and Michigan with federal funding cuts over their policies, the latest action by President Donald ‘s administration to limit transgender rights.

It said in a statement on Monday it was partnering with the Department of Justice in looking at the issue, and that enforcement actions could include “applicable judicial proceedings and potential loss of federal funding.”

The Education Department is accusing Public Schools in Maryland of violating the Family Educational Rights ⁠and Privacy Act by classifying information about a student’s gender identity as “confidential medical information” that cannot be shared with parents.

It also said that Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan is likely violating the same law with a policy it described as requiring “school employees to hide a child’s transgender status from his or her parents.”

In a statement cited by an NBC affiliate, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said it first learned of the Education Department’s assertions through the department’s statement, adding it did not receive any formal correspondence or documents to support the findings.

It added that it will carefully review such information once received and will “respond through the appropriate process.”

Ann Arbor Public Schools had no immediate comment.

The Education Department said the will take enforcement action against Anne Arundel County Public Schools and gave Ann Arbor Public Schools until August 10 to demonstrate why the government should not move forward with similar action.

Trump has cast the gender identity of transgender people as a lie, issued a series of executive actions targeting their rights and stated in a directive that the U.S. government will recognize only two sexes: male and female.

Trump has also attempted to freeze ​federal funding for educational institutions over other issues such as climate initiatives, pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s assault on Gaza and diversity programs.

Civil rights groups say such actions violate academic freedom, free speech and due process.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Michael Perry and Edwina Gibbs.

Tags: Education Department, federal agencies, LGBTQ, Education and Title IX Law, Anne Arundel County, Justice Department, Trump, transgender, Trump administration

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Tags: transgender, Education Department, Anne Arundel County, LGBTQ, Justice Department, federal agencies, Trump, Education and Title IX Law, Trump administration

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