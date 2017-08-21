Quantcast

Miller: Scholars and historians will know my position on Taney

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 21, 2017

The long-time leader of Maryland's Senate said he is not worried that members of his own party will rebuke him for not voting to remove a statue of the author of the Dred Scott decision and said scholars and historians will understand his position.

