Hogan says he will unveil a tax cut proposal

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 20, 2017

Some Maryland taxpayers could see their state income taxes go down under a proposal Gov. Larry Hogan says he will unveil in January. Hogan, in a brief statement before the Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday, said he would introduce legislation next month that would mitigate the potential negative effects on state taxpayers because of changes made to ...

