Bill to end rapists’ parental rights heads to Hogan

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 31, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Legislation to enable courts to strip parental rights from a mother or father who conceived the child through non-consensual intercourse will head to the governor for his signature. The House of Delegates passed the legislation Wednesday, a day after the Senate gave its approval to the measure. Gov. Larry Hogan pledged to sign the measure ...

