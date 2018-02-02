Quantcast

Md. paid sick leave delay clears hurdle, faces ticking clock

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 2, 2018

An effort to delay Maryland's mandatory paid sick leave legislation moved one step closer to completion in the Senate.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo