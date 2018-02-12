Quantcast

Emancipation bill introduced to bolster push for underage marriage ban

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 12, 2018

Legislation creating a path to emancipation for minors in Maryland has been introduced in the General Assembly, with sponsors hoping it will address some concerns raised about pending legislation to ban marriage for individuals younger than 18. House Bill 1304, introduced Friday, is sponsored by Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, D-Howard, who mentioned the bill was being drafted ...

