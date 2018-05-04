Quantcast

Kaiser worried about planned Md. reinsurance proposal

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 4, 2018

Maryland wants a reinsurance program to stabilize the individual market and lower premiums, but one of the exchange’s two remaining insurers fears the state’s application could further destabilize the market, forcing it to raise rates next year and to reconsider its participation in the state. Kaiser Permanente, which along with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is one of ...

