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Pop-up store to open in Hunt Valley area in August

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Pop-up store to open in Hunt Valley area in August

Match Made Stores, a women’s clothing boutique based in Baltimore, plan to open a pop-up location at Hunt Valley Towne Centre in August. (Match Made Stores)

Match Made Stores, a women’s clothing boutique based in Baltimore, plan to open a pop-up location at Hunt Valley Towne Centre in August. (Match Made Stores)

Pop-up store to open in Hunt Valley area in August

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Match Made Stores, a women’s clothing boutique based in , plan to open a pop-up location at a mixed-use development, Baltimore firm Greenberg Gibbons announced Thursday.

The 1,225-square-foot pop-up store is expected to operate from August to December at Towne Centre, according to Greenberg Gibbons.

Located on the lower level of Main Street between MyEyeDr. and Lil’ Cakes & Creamery, Match Made Stores offers a curated selection of clothing, accessories, gifts and home décor.

According to a release, the retailer will feature its signature charm bar where customers will be able to make personalized charm bracelets and necklaces.

“Match Made Stores is a fresh, fashion-forward addition to Hunt Valley Towne Centre,” Greenberg Gibbons executive Tracey Holehan said according to a news release.

“Its mix of on-trend apparel, accessories, and gifts will give shoppers something fun and new to discover each time they visit.”

Attracting about 7 million customers yearly, Hunt Valley Towne Centre is anchored by Wegmans, Regal and Onelife Fitness, featuring a variety of retail and restaurant options like DSW, Ulta Beauty, HomeGoods, Marshalls and more.

Located at 118 Shawan Road, the shopping mall spans more than 900,000 square feet as one of the largest retail destinations in the area.

Tags: hunt valley, Baltimore, Real Estate, Baltimore County

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