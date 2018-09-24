About our schools guide
The following is a list of independent primary and secondary schools in the state of Maryland, including both secular and religious schools that are not part of the state’s public school systems. The list is based on information provided by the website of the Maryland State Department of Education and by the schools themselves. In many cases, we talked to school representatives; in some cases, we relied on school websites.
Our list does not include independent schools that offer only nursery school or kindergarten classes. However, those schools are listed by county on the MSDE’s website, www. marylandpublicschools.org; phone 410-767-0100.
Tuition figures are the latest available.
Schools often charge fees that are not considered part of tuition. We recommend that readers contact schools directly to check on tuition and to ask about additional fees, enrollment policies and waiting lists.
Readers also should be aware that just because the state licenses a school to teach certain grades, that does not mean all of those grades are offered.
It is important to us (and to our readers) to keep the information in this semi-annual guide as accurate as possible.
Please bring any discrepancies to our attention by emailing Special Product Editor Patrick Brannan at pbrannan@TheDailyRecord.com.
Jump to a county: Allegany | Anne Arundel | Baltimore City | Baltimore | Calvert | Caroline | Carroll | Cecil | Charles | Frederick | Garrett | Harford | Howard | Kent | Montgomery | Prince George’s | Queen Anne’s | St. Mary’s | Talbot | Washington | Wicomico | Worcester
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Beginnings Montessori School
15 N. Smallwood St. Cumberland, MD 21502
301-722-2220
www.beginningsmontessori.com
Grades: Preschool-Grade 6 (ages 2.5-12)
Tuition: $1,180-$4,018
Bishop Walsh School
700 Bishop Walsh Road Cumberland, MD 21502
301-724-5360
www.bishopwalsh.org
Grades: PK3-12
Tuition: $1,200-$7,200
Contact: Connie Milligan, director of admissions and communications, cmilligan@bishopwalsh.org
The Jefferson School at Finan Center
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with emotional disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and other related disorders)
P.O. Box 1722 10100 Country Club Road, SE Cumberland, MD 21502
301-777-2258
www.jeffersonatfinan.org
Ages: 5 to 21
Contact: Laurie Sweitzer, school principal, lsweitzer@sheppardpratt.org
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY
Aleph Bet Jewish Day School
1125 Spa Road
Annapolis, MD 21403
410-263-9044
www.alephbet.org
Grades: K-5
Tuition: Transitional K $10,000, K-5 $11,000
Contact: Sarah White, head of school
Annapolis Area Christian School – Lower School
710 Ridgely Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-846-3504
www.aacsonline.org
Grades: K-5
Tuition: $11,371-$12,648
Contact: Heather Schulte, associate director, lower school admissions; hschulte@aacsonline.org
Annapolis Area Christian School – Middle School
716 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-846-3506
www.aacsonline.org
Grades: 6-8
Tuition: $14,898A
Contact: Jennifer Park, associate director, middle school admissions, jpark@aacsonline.org
Annapolis Area Christian School – Severn Lower School
61 Gambrills Road
Severn, MD 21144
410-846-5300
www.aacsonline.org
Grades: K-5
Tuition: $11,371-$12,648
Contact: Heather Schulte, associate director, lower school admissions; hschulte@aacsonline.org
Annapolis Area Christian School – Upper School
109 Burns Crossing Road
Severn, MD 21144
410-846-3507
www.aacsonline.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $18,354
Contact: Mary Jane Murphy, associate director, upper school admissions; mmurphy@aacsonline.org
Archbishop Spalding High School
8080 New Cut Road
Severn, MD 21144
410-969-9105
www.archbishopspalding.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition & Fees $16,365; $16,655 for seniors
Contact: Thomas Miller, director of admissions; millert@archbishipspalding.org
Arnold Christian Academy
365 Jones Station Road
Arnold, MD 21012
410-544-1882
www.arnoldchristianacademy.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $7,000
Contact: Ed O’Mara, pastor; Kelly Hurd, principal
Beaver Creek Kindergarten
2165 Davidsonville Road
Gambrills 21054
(410) 721-4145
Grades: Kindergarten
Contact: Beavercreek93@verizon.net
Book of Life Academy
913 Cedar Park Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-263-2600
www.bookoflifeacademy.com
Grades: Preschool-5
Tuition: $4,500-$6,000
Contact: Ashley MacKell, principal; bookoflife@verizon.net
Calvary Baptist Church Academy
407 Marley Station Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
410-768-5306
www.cbcaknights.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: Pre K 3 & 4 $98-$150/week; K5-12:$3,500-5,500
Chesapeake Montessori School
30 Old Mill Bottom Road North
Annapolis, MD 21409
410-757-4740
www.chesapeake-montessori.com
Ages: 18 months-8th grade
Tuition: $10,500 Half Day; $13,000/$16,000 Full Day
Contact: Caroline Duffy, director of admissions
The Forbush School at Anne Arundel
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder, pervasive developmental disorder, and other related disorders)
648 Old Mill Road
Millersville, MD 21108
(410) 729-9181
www.forbushatannearundel.org
Ages: 5 to 21
Contact: April Arford, education director, alarford-ps@sheppardpratt.org
Friendship Adventist School
901 Andover Road
Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
410-859-3598
www.friendshipadventistschool.org
Grades: 2 years old-Grade 8
Contact: Michele Gavin, principal
Hannah More School at Millersville Elementary School
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder and emotional disabilities)
1601 Millersville Road
Millersville, MD 21108
(410) 544-0900
www.sheppardpratt.org
Ages: 4 to 11
Contact: Dr. Leslie Kee, principal/education director
Hannah More School at Severna Park High School
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder and emotional disabilities)
60 Robinson Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 544-0900
www.sheppardpratt.org
Ages: 14 to 21
Contact: Dr. Leslie Kee, principal/education director
Hannah More School at Severn River Middle School
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder and emotional disabilities)
241 Peninsula Farm Road
Arnold, MD 21012
(410) 544-0900
www.sheppardpratt.org
Ages: 11 to 15
Contact: Dr. Leslie Kee, principal/education director
The Harbour School
(for students with learning disabilities, autism, speech impairments and other disabilities)
1277 Green Holly Drive
Annapolis, MD 21409
410-974-4248
www.harbourschool.org
Grades: 1-12
Indian Creek Lower and Middle Schools
680 Evergreen Road
Crownsville, MD 21032
410-923-3660
indiancreekschool.org
Grades: Pre K 3-6
Tuition: $8,735-$21,235 *Flexible Tuition Rates available, see website for details
Contact: Christina Mueller, Director of Admission
Indian Creek Upper School
1130 Anne Chambers Way
Crownsville, MD 21032
410-849-5151
indiancreekschool.org
Grades: 712
Tuition: $26,690 *Flexible Tuition Rates available, see website for details
Contact: Robin DePaolis, Director of Admission
The Key School
534 Hillsmere Drive
Annapolis, MD 21403
410-263-9231
www.keyschool.org
Grades: Pre-School (2.5 years) – 12
Tuition: $8,295-$28,350
Contact: Tom Rossini, director of enrollment and outreach
Lake Shore Christian Academy
860 Swift Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-437-3529
www.biblechurchoflakeshore.org
Grades: Pre-K(4)-12
Tuition: $3,650-$3,950
Contact: Anthony Hall, hallaw.lsca@gmail.com
Monsignor Slade Catholic School
120 Dorsey Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7130
www.msladeschool.com
Grades: Pre-K; (2) -8
Tuition: $2,982-$8,230
Contact: Alexa Cox, principal
Montessori International Children’s House
1641 N. Winchester Road
Annapolis, MD 21409
410-757-7789
www.montessoriinternational.org
Grades: Toddlers (18 month) – 6th grade
Tuition: $9,750-$11,525
Contact: Elizabeth Whitaker, administrative director
Naval Academy Primary School
74 Greenbury Point Road
Annapolis, MD 21402
410-757-3090
napschool.com
Grades: Preschool-5
Tuition: $4,661-$10,707
Contact: Robyn M. Green, director
The Pathways School – Anne Arundel County
(for students with emotional disabilities)
1819 Bay Ridge Avenue, Suite 340
Annapolis 21403
(410) 295-1539
Ages 15 to 21
www.pathwayschools.org
Contact: Dr. Tania Dubeau, executive director
Rockbridge Academy
911 Generals Highway
Millersville, MD 21108
410-923-1171
www.rockbridge.org
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $7,240-$14,500
Contact: Julie Marsh, admissions director
Saint Andrew’s Day School
4B Wallace Manor Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
410-266-0952
https://www.school.standrewsum.org/
Pre-K 3s to 8th grade
Tuition: $5,170 – $12,540
Contact: Sue Meyer, director of admissions
St. Anne’s School of Annapolis
3112 Arundel on the Bay Road
Annapolis, MD 21403
410-263-8650
St.AnnesSchool.org
Grades: Annapolis Twos Preschool-8
Tuition: $3,575-$19,995
Contact: Suzannah Hopkins, director of admissions; admissions@st.annesschool.org
St. Jane Frances School
8513 St. Jane Drive
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-255-4750
www.stjaneschool.org
Grades: Pre-K(2)-8
Tuition: $3,196-$16,844
Contact: Elena Simmons, principal
St. John the Evangelist School
669 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
410-647-2283
www.stjohnspschool.org/
Grades: PK4-8
Tuition: $4,725-$7,875
Contact: Casey Buckstaff, principal
St. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School
375-A Benfield Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
410-647-7055
www.stmartinsmd.org
Grades: Age 3-Grade 8
Tuition: $3,200-$12,700
Contact: Jamey Hein, head of school
St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis
1120 Spa Road
Annapolis, MD 21403
410-269-1955
www.stmartinsonline.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-Grade 8
Tuition: $3,500-$12,680
Contact: Kelly Peenstra, director of admissions
St. Mary’s Elementary School
111 Duke of Gloucester St.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-263-2869
www.stmaryschurch.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $8,370-$9,620
Contact: Marybeth Holzer, director of admissions; mholzer@stmarysannapolis.org
St. Mary’s High School
113 Duke of Gloucester St.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-263-3294
www.stmarysannapolis.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $13,740-$15,383
Contact: Tina Allen, director of admission
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church School
308 Oak Manor Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-5790
www.stpaulslutheranschoolgb.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $1,645-$7,100
Contact: info@stpaulsgb.org
St. Philip Neri School
6401 S. Orchard Road
Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
410-859-1212
www.st.philip-neri.org
Grades: Pre-K(4)-8
Tuition: $4,600-$6,440
Contact: Sue Wenzlick, advancement director
School of the Incarnation
2601 Symphony Lane
Gambrills, MD 21054
410-519-2285
www.schooloftheincarnation.org
Grades: Pre-K(4)-8
Tuition: $4,810-$8,150
Contact: Laura Pajerowski, director of development
Severn School – Lower School
1185 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd
Arnold, MD 21012
410-647-7700
www.severnschool.com
Grades: Preschool-5
Tuition: $8,005-$20,910
Contact: Molly Moore Green, director of admissions
Severn School – Middle/Upper School
201 Water St.
Severna Park, MD 21146
410-647-7700
www.severnschool.com
Grades: 6-12
Tuition: $26,970
Contact: Molly Moore Green, director of admissions
St. John the Evangelist School, Severna Park
669 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
410-647-2283
www.stjohnspschool.org/
Grades: PK4-8
Tuition: $4,725-$7,875
Contact: Lynne Fish, Director of Advancement, 443-261-0119 or lfish@stjohnsp.org
The Summit School
(for bright students with dyslexia and other learning differences)
664 Central Avenue East
Edgewater, MD 21037
410-798-0005
www.thesummitschool.org
Grades: 1-8
Tuition: $30,700
Contact: Dr. Joan Mele-McCarthy, executive director
BALTIMORE CITY
A Child’s Place
4701 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-435-0100
https://www.ndm.edu/about-us/our-community/childs-place
Grades: Pre-K (ages 3 and 4) -K
Tuition: $1,175/month
Archbishop Borders School
3500 Foster Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-276-6534
www.abbschool.com
Grades: Pre-K(3)-8
Tuition: $5,975
Contact: Alicia Freeman, principal
Archbishop Curley High School
3701 Sinclair Lane
Baltimore, MD 21213
410-485-5000
www.archbishopcurley.org
Grades: 9-12, boys only
Tuition: $14,450-$14,750
Contact: Nick Brownlee, admissions director
The Auburn School
Growing the social and academic potential of bright students with social and communication challenges
Locations in Fairfax, Va. (K-12);
Silver Spring (K-8); and Baltimore, MD (K-8)
www.theauburnschool.org
Tuition: $38,220 (scholarships available)
Contact: Lauren Anderson, director of admissions
Baltimore Academy
(for emotionally-disturbed students)
3800 Frederick Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21229
www.mountainmanor.org
410-233-1400
Grades: 6-12
Baltimore Junior Academy
3006 W. Cold Spring Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
410-542-6758
www.bjacademy.org
Grades: Pre-K (3)-10
Tuition: $5,080-$6,050
Contact: Tiffany Sewell, assistant
Baltimore Lab School
(for students with moderate to severe learning disabilities and ADHD)
2220 St. Paul St.
Baltimore, MD 21218
410-261-5500
www.baltimorelabschool.org
Grades: 1-12
Tuition: $37,600-$40,950
Beth El at Federal Hill
1530 Battery Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21230
410-528-6001
Bethelbalto.com/learning/children/beth-el-federal-hill
Ages 2 years to Pre-K
Tuition: $4,900-$16,000
Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore
6300 Park Heights Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21215
443-524-3200
bnosyisroel.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $6,100-$11,100
Boys’ Latin School of Maryland
822 W. Lake Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-377-5192
www.boyslatinmd.com
Grades: K-12, boys only
Tuition: $20,500-$29,500
The Bryn Mawr School
109 W. Melrose Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-323-8800
www.brynmawrschool.org
Grades: K-12, girls only; preschool, co-ed
preschool, co-ed
Tuition: $26,290-$31,990
Preschool Tuition: $15,210-$27,630
Contact: Rebekah Jackson, K-12; Megan Brown, little school
Calvary Lutheran School
2625 E. Northern Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-4302
www.CalvaryDifference.com
Grades: Pre-School (2-3), Pre-K (4)-5
Tuition: $2,400-$4,900 (2016 rates)
Contact: Jamea Christian, director
Calvert School
105 Tuscany Road
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-243-6054
www.calvertschoolmd.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $12,700-$25,950
Contact: Nicole Webster, director of admission
Cardinal Shehan School
5407 Loch Raven Blvd.
Baltimore, MD 21239
410-433-2775
www.cardinalshehanschool.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-8
Tuition: $5,400
The Catholic High School of Baltimore
2800 Edison Hwy.
Baltimore, MD 21213
410-732-6200
www.thecatholichighschool.org
Grades: 9-12, girls only
Tuition: $13,300-$14,600
Contact: Angela Baumler, director of enrollment; abaumler@thecatholichighschool.org
The Community School
2939 Huntingdon Ave.
Baltimore MD, 21211
410-467-4920
Grades 9 through 12
Contact: Tom Culotta, director; info@tcshighschool.org
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
420 S. Chester St.
Baltimore, MD 21231
410-727-3255
www.cristoreybalt.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $575-$2,500
Contact: Patricia Hill, director of admissions
Friends School of Baltimore
5114 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-649-3200
www.friendsbalt.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $19,840-$30,690
Contact: Amy Mortimer, director of admission; amortimer@friendsbalt.org
Gateway School
(for students with hearing loss, speech and language difficulties; autism spectrum disorders and development delays)
5900 Metro Drive
Baltimore, MD 21215
410-318-6780
www.hasa.org
Ages: 2-12
Open House: The second Friday of every month
Gilman School
5407 Roland Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-323-3800
www.gilman.edu
Grades: K-12, boys only
Tuition: $21,320-$30,550
Contact: Amy Furlong, director of enrollment
The GreenMount School
501 W. 30th St.
Baltimore, MD 21211
410-235-6295
www.greenmountschool.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $11,600
Contact: Laura Marsico, admissions director
Holy Angels Catholic School
1201 S. Caton Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21227
443-602-3200
www.hacschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $5,725
Contact: Kathleen Filippelli, principal, kfilippelli@hacschool.org
H.O.P.E. Academy
1808 Edison Hwy.
Baltimore, MD 21213
410-327-9020
hopeacademybaltimore.org
Grades: K-5
Tuition: $4,000
Contact: Tiffany Barnett, principal
Institute of Notre Dame
901 Aisquith St.
Baltimore, MD 21202
410-522-7800
www.INDofMD.org
Grades: 9-12, girls only
Tuition: $14,340
Contact: Helen Armstrong, dean of students
Kennedy Krieger School: Fairmount Campus
(for students with a range of disabilities)
1750 E. Fairmount Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21231
443-923-4589
www.kennedykrieger.org
Grades: K-8
Contact: C. Brooke Shivers, director of admissions; shiversb@kennedykrieger.org
Kennedy Krieger School: LEAP Program
(Lifeskills and dducation for students with autism and other behavioral challenges)
3825 Greenspring Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21211
443-923-4574
www.kennedykrieger.org
Grades: Ages 5-21
Contact: Becky Chaney, office of admissions; chaney@kennedykrieger.org
Krieger Schechter Day School
8100 Stevenson Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-486-8640
www.ksds.edu
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $17,500-$20,100
Contact: Nissa Weinberg, director of admission; nweinberg@ksds.edu
Maryland School for the Blind
(Serving students who are blind or visually impaired including those with multiple disabilities)
3501 Taylor Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21236
410-444-5000
www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org
Ages: Infants-21
Contact: Robert Hair, superintendent and education director
Mercy High School
1300 E. Northern Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21239
410-433-8880
www.mercyhighschool.com
Grades: 9-12, girls only
Tuition: $15,180
Contact: Bonnie Bevans Kottraba, director of enrollment management
Mother Seton Academy
2215 Greenmount Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21218
410-563-2833
www.MotherSetonAcademy.org
Grades: 6-8
Contact: Sr. Margaret Juskelis, SSND, president
Mount Saint Joseph
4403 Frederick Avenue
Baltimore, Maryland 21229
410-644-3300
www.msjnet.edu
Grades: 9-12, boys only
Tuition: $15,700-$25,800
Contact: Marc Hoffman, director of admissions
Mount Zion Baptist Christian School
2000 E. Belvedere Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21239
410-426-2309
Mzbcministries.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-12
Contact: Shawn Floyd, principal
Peabody Preparatory of The Johns Hopkins University
1 E. Mt. Vernon Place, First Floor
Baltimore, MD 21202
410-234-4630
www.peabody.jhu.edu/preparatory
Ages: Infants to adults
Contact: Townsend Plant, associate dean for enrollment and student life
Roland Park Country School
5204 Roland Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-323-5500
www.rpcs.org
Grades: K-12, girls only; Preschool, girls and boys
Tuition: $13,080-$30,590
Contact: Lindsay La Rue, director of enrollment management, laruel@rpcs.org
The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
111 Amberly Way
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-464-4100
www.schoolofthecathedral.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $9,755-$11,375
Contact: Michael Wright, principal
St. Casimir Catholic School
1035 S. Kenwood Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-342-2681
www.stcasimirschool.us
Grades: Pre-K(3)-8
Tuition: $3,745-$6,100
Contact: Noreen Heffner, principal
St. Elizabeth School
For students challenged with intellectual, physical, and/or emotional disabilities such as Autism, Down Syndrome, C.P.; speech and language impaired; specific learning disability and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
801 Argonne Drive
Baltimore, MD 21218
410-889-5054
www.stelizabeth-school.org
Ages: 6-21
Contact: Judy Malin, admissions director
St. Frances Academy
501 E. Chase St.
Baltimore, MD 21202
410-539-5794
www.sfacademy.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $9,150
Contact: Curtis Turner, principal
St. Francis of Assisi School
3617 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21218
410-467-1683
www.sfa-school.org
Grades: Pre-K for 2-to 4-year-olds, K-8
Tuition: $4,325-$7,650
Contact: Carol Will, director of admissions and student support
St. Ignatius Loyola Academy
300 E. Gittings St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
410-539-8268
www.saintignatius.org
Grades: 6-8, boys only
Contact: James Scott, director of admissions
Waldorf School of Baltimore
4801 Tamarind Road
Baltimore, MD 21209
410-367-6808
waldorfschoolofbaltimore.org
Grades: Preschool- G8
Tuition: $8,460-$20,360
Contact: Pat Whitehead, executive director
The Wilkes School at Grace and St. Peter’s
707 Park Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21201
410-539-1395
www.wilkesschool.org
Grades: PreK (Age 3)- Grade 5
Tuition: Pre-Kindergarden:$11,000, Grades K-5 $16,780
Contact: Ashley Henderson, director of admissions
Woodbourne Center
(for emotionally disabled students)
1301 Woodbourne Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21239
410-433-1000
www.woodbourne.org
Grades: 12-18, boys only
Contact: Tom Fitzgerald, director of admissions
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Al-Rahmah School
6631 Johnnycake Road
Baltimore, MD 21244
410-719-0921
alrahmah.org
Grades: K-8, boys, K-12 Girls
Tuition: $6,830
Contact: Donna Khan, program administrator
Apple Ridge Montessori School
200 Ingleside Ave.
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-818-2000
www.appleridgemontessori.org
Grades: Preschool-1 (ages 2.5 to 6)
Tuition: $6,500-$9,000
Contact: Alice Cosco-Wallner, director
Arlington Baptist School
3030 N. Rolling Road
Baltimore, MD 21244
410-655-0991
www.arlingtonbaptistschool.org
Grades: K(3)-12th grade
Tuition: $4,080-$6,980
Contact: Johnnie Whitehead, principal
Bais Yaakov School for Girls
11111 Park Heights Avenue
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-363-3300
www.baisyaakov.net
Grades: Preschool-12, girls only
Baltimore Actors’ Theatre Conservatory
The Dumbarton
300 Dumbarton Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-337-8519
www.baltimoreactorstheatre.org
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $12,000
Contact: Dr. Walter Anderson, headmaster
Concordia Prep School
1145 Concordia Drive
Towson, MD 21286
410-825-2323
concordiaprepschool.org/
Grades: 6-12
Tuition: $9,750-$12,550
Contact: John Tucker, admissions director
Baltimore White Marsh Adventist School
7427 Rossville Blvd.
Rosedale, MD 21237
Email: bwmaschool@gmail.com
410-663-1819
www.bwmschool.org
Grades: PreK-8 info@bwmaschool.org
Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School
3300 Old Court Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-486-1905
www.bethtfiloh.com
Grades: Pre K (two year olds) -12
Tuition: $2,500-$21,600
Contact: Laurie Kott, director of admissions
Calvert Hall College High School
8102 La Salle Road
Baltimore, MD 21286
410-825-4266
www.calverthall.com
Grades: 9-12, boys only
Tuition: $16,300-$24,750 (LaSalle Program)
Contact: Christopher G. Bengel, director of admissions
Cambridge School
110 Sudbrook Lane
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-486-3686
www.cambridgeschool.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $8,585-$11,825
Contact: Debbie Martinez, director of admission
Emmanuel Lutheran School
929 Ingleside Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21228
410-744-0015
www.elsbaltimore.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $7,950-$8,690
Contact: Susan Miller, principal
The Forbush School at Glyndon
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with complex emotional, behavioral, and intellectual disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder)
407 Central Avenue
Reisterstown, MD 21136
(410) 517-5400
www.forbushatglyndon.org
Ages: 2 to 21
Contact: Andy Parsley, director of education; aparsley@sheppardpratt.org
The Forbush School at Hunt Valley
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with complex intellectual and behavioral disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder)
11201 Pepper Road
Hunt Valley, MD 21031
(410) 527-9505
www.forbushathuntvalley.org
Ages: 5 to 21
Contact: Tim Yearick, principal
Garrison Forest School
300 Garrison Forest Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-363-1500
www.gfs.org
Grades: 2’s-12, day; 8-12, boarding;
co-ed preschool; girls only, K-12
Tuition:$1,550-$30,555-$58,460 (boarding)
Contact: Alison Greer, director of admission and financial aid
Greenspring Montessori School
10807 Tony Drive
Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
410-321-8555
www.greenspringmontessori.org
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $8,560-$21,790
Contact: Tamara Sheesley Balis, head of school
Hannah More School at Millersville Elementary School
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder and emotional disabilities)
1601 Millersville Road
Millersville, MD 21108
(410) 544-0900
www.hannahmoreatmillersville.org
Ages: 4 to 11
Contact: Dr. Leslie Kee, principal/education director, lkee@sheppardpratt.org
The Harbour School
(for students with learning disabilities, autism, speech impairments and other disabilities)
11251 Dolfield Blvd.
Owings Mills, MD 21117
443-394-3760
www.harbourschool.org
Grades: Ages 6-21
Contact: Martha Schneider, program director
Immaculate Conception School
112 Ware Ave.
Towson, MD 21204
410-427-4801
www.theimmaculate.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $2,770-$8,900
Contact: Madeline Meaney, principal
Immaculate Heart of Mary
8501 Loch Raven Blvd.
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-8466
www.ihmschoolmd.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-8
Tuition: $4,510-$7,460
Contact: Karen Cavanaugh, school administrative manager
Israel Henry Beren High School
400 Mt. Wilson Lane
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-484-7200
Grades: 9-12 (boys)
The Jemicy School — Lower & Middle School
(Educates students with dyslexia or other related language-based learning differences)
11 Celadon Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-653-2700
www.jemicyschool.org
Grades: 1-8
Tuition: $33,900
Contact: Patricia Utz, director of enrollment management and financial aid
The Jemicy School — Upper School
(Educates students with dyslexia or other related language-based learning differences)
11202 Garrison Forest Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-653-2700
www.jemicyschool.org
Grades: 9-12 and Upper School
Prep Program
Tuition: $35,500
Contact: Patricia Utz, director of enrollment management and financial aid
Kennedy Krieger High School Career and Technology Program
(for students with a range of disabilities)
3825 Greenspring Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21211
443-923-7800
www.kennedykrieger.org
Ages: 14-21
Contact: Patrick Seay, associate director of admissions
Krieger Schechter Day School
8100 Stevenson Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-486-8640
www.ksds.edu
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $17,850-$20,500
Contact: Nissa Weinberg, director of admission; nweinberg@ksds.edu
Lamb of God School
1810 Fairview Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21227
410-242-4100
www.lambofgodschool.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $3,975- $8,000
Contact: Diane Felts, office manager; office@lambofgodschool.org
Liberty Christian School
11303 Liberty Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-655-5527
www.libertychristianschoolmd.com
Grades: K(4)-8
Tuition: $5,875-$8,950
Contact: Monica Gicking, principal
Loyola Blakefield
500 Chestnut Ave.
Towson, MD 21204
410-823-0601
www.loyolablakefield.org
Grades: 6-12, boys only
Tuition: $20,100
Contact: John Feeley, director of admissions; jfeeley@loyolablakefield.org
Maryvale Preparatory School
11300 Falls Road
Lutherville, MD 21093
410-252-3366
www.maryvale.com
Grades: 6-12, girls only
Tuition: $20,300; $27,300 (St. Julie Billiart Program)
Contact: Sheryl Pyron, director of admissions; pirons@maryvale.com
McDonogh School
8600 McDonogh Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-363-0600
www.mcdonogh.org
Grades: PK-12
Tuition: $16,710 (PK-4); $29,310 (middle 5-8); $30,720 (upper 9-12); $41,080, (boarding)
Contact: Steve Birdsall, director of admissions and financial aid; 443-544-7021; sbirdsall@mcdonough.org
Montessori Manor
3526 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD 21131
410-683-1771
www.montessorimanor.com
Grades: Age 2-fifth grade
Tuition: $4,169-$9,440
Contact: Cheri Isles, administrator/directress; montessorimanor@gmail.com
Mount de Sales Academy
700 Academy Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-744-8498
www.mountdesales.org
Grades: 9-12 (girls only)
Tuition: $14,700
Contact: Emily Ko, admissions director; eko@mountdesales.org
Mount Pleasant Christian School
6000 Radecke Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21206
410-325-4827
www.mpcsonline.org
Grades: K(3)-5
Tuition: $6,050-$5,800
Contact: Brenda Pitts Haynes, director
Notre Dame Preparatory School
815 Hampton Lane
Towson, MD 21286
410-825-6202
www.notredameprep.com
Grades: 6-12, girls only
Tuition: $19,990
Contact: Maureen Sack Cannon, director of admissions; cannonm@notredameprep.com
The Odyssey School
(for dyslexia and language learning differences)
3257 Bridle Ridge Lane
Stevenson, MD 21153
410-580-5551
www.theodysseyschool.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $32,050
Contact: Adrianne Cusick, director of admissions and financial aid; acusick@theodysseyschool.org
Oldfields School
1500 Glencoe Road
Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152
410-472-4800
www.OldfieldsSchool.org
Grades: 8-12, girls only
Tuition: $32,800, day; $58,400, boarding (seven-day);
Contact: admission@oldfieldsschool.org
Open Bible Christian Academy
13 Open Bible Way
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-593-9940
www.openbiblechristianacademy.org
Grades: PreK3-12
Tuition: $2,910-$6,965
Contact: Jill Greenlee, administrator
Our Lady of Grace Preschool
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120
410-329-6956
www.olgs.org
Grades: PK2-PK4
Tuition: $2,450-$8,030
Contact: Sally Lake, director; slake@ourladygrace.org
Our Lady of Hope St. Luke School
8003 N. Boundary Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-2793
www.olhsl.com
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $3,440-$6,771
Contact: Sister Irene Pryle, principal; ipryle@olhsl.com
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School
1704 Old Eastern Avenue
Baltimore MD, 21221
410-238-1172
www.olmcmd.org
Grades: PreK-12
Tuition: $6,422-$13,580 (Kindergarten to 12th grade; pre-K classes fee is on a per week basis)
Contact: Mark J. Concordia, director of admissions
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
4416 Wilkens Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3688
www.olvmd.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $6,275-$7,440
Contact: Lois Gorman, principal; lgorman@olvictory.org
The Park School of Baltimore
2425 Old Court Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-339-4130
www.parkschool.net
Grades: K1(4)-12
Tuition: $17,680-$31,970
Contact: Ruthie Sachs Kalvar ‘85, director of admission; admission@parkschool.net
Perry Hall Christian School
3919 Schroeder Ave.
Perry Hall, MD 21128
410-256-4886
www.phcsweb.org
Grades: Preschool-12
Tuition: $3,400-$8,868
Contact: PHCS Admissions; admissions@phcsweb.org
Redeemer Classical Christian School
6415 Mt. Vista Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-9625
www.rccs.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-12
Enrollment: 260
Tuition: $2,530-$8,500
Contact: Pamela Doyle, director of admissions and guidance; info@rccs.org
Relay Children’s Center
1620 S. Rolling Road
Baltimore, MD 21227
410-247-2811
www.relaychildrenscenter.net
Grades: Preschool-7
Contact: relaychildrenscenter@comcast.net
Sacred Heart School
63 Sacred Heart Lane
Glyndon, MD 21071
410-833-0857
www.shgschool.org
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $6,000-$10,100
Contact: Georgeann Gurkovich, admissions director/assistant principal; Ggurkovich@shgschool.org
Sisters Academy of Baltimore
139 First Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21227
410-242-1212
sistersacademy.org
Grades: 5-8, girls only
Contact: Sister Delia Dowling, president; ddowling@sistersacademy.org
St. Agnes School
603 St. Agnes Lane
Catonsville, MD 21229
410-747-4070
www.stagnesschool.net
Grades: Preschool 3 -8
Tuition: $6,268-$7,339 ($,3,899-$4,562 half-day PreK)
Contact: Rob Costante, principal; rcostante@stagnesschool.net
St. James Academy
3100 Monkton Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-568-7573
www.saintjamesacademy.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $7,000-$18,125
Contact: Katie Wareheim, director of admission & enrollment management; kwareheim@saintjamesacademy.org
St. Joseph School
105 Church Lane
Cockeysville, MD 21030
410-683-0600 option 3
https://sjpray.org/
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $7,950
Contact: Kathy Smith, enrollment manager; ksmith@sjpray.org
St. Joseph School, Fullerton
8416 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
410-256-8026
www.stjoeschool.org
Grades: Pre-K (4)-8
Tuition: $5,495-$7,500
Contact: Kenneth Pipkin, principal; kpipkin@stjoeschool.org
St. Mark School
26 Melvin Ave.
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-744-6560
www.stmark-school.org
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $1,970-$8,672
Contact: Stephanie Rattell, principal; srattell@stmark-school.org
St. Michael – St. Clement School
10 Willow Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21206
410-668-8797
www.stmichaelsoverlea.org
Grades: PreK(3) – 8
Tuition: $3,186 – $6,681
Contact: Paul Kristoff, principal; pkristoff@stmstc.org
St. Paul Lutheran School
2001 Old Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-1924
school.stpaulcatonsville.org/
Grades: Pre 2-4, K-5
Tuition: Pre-K starts at $227/month; $6,500 (K-5)
Contact: John Maxwell, principal; principal@stpaulcatonsville.org
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
12022 Jerusalem Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-8100
stpaulseagles.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-8
Tuition: $2,390-$7,150
Contact: Wendell Robson, principal wrobson@stpaulskingsville.org
St. Paul’s School
11152 Falls Road
Brooklandville, MD 21022
410-825-4400
www.stpaulsschool.org
Grades: K-4, coed; 5-12, boys only
Tuition: $22,000-$29,800
Contact: Peter Hawley, director of admissions; phawley@stpaulsschool.org
St. Paul’s School for Girls
P.O. Box 8000
11232 Falls Road
Brooklandville, MD 21022
443-632-1082
www.spsfg.org
Grades: 5-12, girls
Tuition: $28,300-29,800
Contact: Annie Smallwood Morse, director of admissions; amorse@spsfg.org
St. Peter’s Christian Day School
7910 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
410-665-4521
www.st-peterslutheran.com
Grades Pre-K-5
Tuition $5,400-$5,500
Contact: Jennifer John, principal; st.peter-tmp@comcast.net
St. Pius X School
6432 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-427-7400
stpius10school.org
Grades: PK 3-5 Primary Montessori; Grades 1-3 Elementary Montessori; Grades 4-8 Traditional Education
Tuition: $7,200-$9,500
Contact: Jennifer Ripley, principal; jripley@stpius10school.org
St. Stephen School
8028 Bradshaw Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-7617
www.ssschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $2,102-$6,396
Contact: Ginni Zachmeier, admissions director; gzachmeier@ssschool.org
St. Timothy’s School
8400 Greenspring Ave.
Stevenson, MD 21153
410-486-7401
www.stt.org
Grades: 9-12, girls only
Tuition: $30,800 day; $53,900 boarding (2016-’17 rates)
Contact: Cameron Steese, director of admissions; csteese@stt.org
St. Ursula School
8900 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
410-665-3533
www.stursula.org
Grades: Pre-K(4)-8
Tuition: $5,400-6,475
Contact: Deborah Glinoweicki, principal; dglinowiecki@stursula.org
Talmudical Academy of Baltimore
4445 Old Court Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-484-6600
www.talmudicalacademy.org
Grades: Preschool-12, boys only
Contact: TA@talmudicalacademy.org
The Trellis School
(for students with federal handicapping code of autism or speech/language impairment)
14550A York Road
Sparks, MD 21152
443 330 7900
www.trellisservices.com
Grades: Nursery (2-4), K-8
Contact: Diana Campitelli, executive director
Willow Park Academy
2914 N. Rolling Road
Baltimore, MD 21244
410-277-9354
https://www.willowparkacademyinc.com/
Grades: Infant-Grade 5
Contact: Van Speights, head of admissions
Youth in Transition School
(for students with emotional disturbance, mental retardation or autism)
7205 Rutherford Road
Baltimore, MD 21244
410-944-9994
www.ncianet.org
Ages: 11-21
Contact: Angela Chambers, executive director of education; achambers@ncianet.org
CALVERT COUNTY
The Calverton School
300 Calverton School Road
Huntingtown, MD 20639
410-535-0216
www.calvertonschool.org
Grades: Preschool-12
Tuition: $6,700-$22,000 (higher rates for boarding plans)
Contact: Erica Henry, John Alter, associate admissions directors; ehenry@calvertonschool.org; jalter@calvertonschool.org
The Tidewater School
120 Cox Road
Huntingtown, MD 20639
410-257-0533
www.thetidewaterschool.org
Grades: Preschool-5
Tuition: $8,603-$14,068
Contact: Julie Hickey, education director; julie.hickey@benschool.org
CAROLINE COUNTY
The Benedictine School
(Helping individuals with disabilities)
14299 Benedictine Lane
Ridgely, MD 21660
410-634-2112
www.benschool.org/
Ages: 5-21
Contact: Linda Billig, administrator
CARROLL COUNTY
Carroll Lutheran School
1738 Old Taneytown Road
Westminster, MD 21158
410-848-1050
www.carrolllutheranschool.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $6,900
Contact: Mandy Gilbart, principal; mgilbart@clsedu.org or office@clsedu.org
Gerstell Academy
2500 Old Westminster Pike
Finksburg, MD 21048
410-861-4400
www.gerstell.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $10,500-$21,950
Contact: Mary Ann Zito, director of admissions; mzito@gerstell.org
Legacy School
(for students with language-based learning disabilities)
115 Terrapin Drive
Sykesville MD 21784
410-549-1717
www.legacyschoolmd.org/
Grades: 1-8
Tuition: $24,301 (2016-’17 rates)
Contact: Jamie Caplan, head of school
The Montessori School of Westminster
1055 Montessori Drive
Westminster, MD 21158
410-848-6283
www.montessorischoolofwestminster.org
Ages: 2-grade 9
Tuition: $4,000-$11,675
Contact: Suzanne Radcliffe, registrar; sradcliffe@TheMSW.org
North Carroll Community School
401 Stone Road
Westminster, MD 21158
410-386-0655
www.nccschool.info
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $8,485
Silver Oak Academy
999 Crouse Mill Rd.
Keymar, MD 21757
(410) 775-1745
www.silveroakacademy.com
Grades: 9-12
Contact: Catherine Gammage, principal
Springdale Preparatory
500 Main Street
New Windsor, MD 21176
301-788-0026
springdaleps.org/
Grades: 5-12 (boarding and day school)
Tuition: $19,500-$54,500
St. Stephen’s Classical Christian Academy
2275 Liberty Road
Eldersburg, MD 21784
410-795-1249
ststephensclassical.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $4,150-$5,950
Contact: John Dykes, headmaster
CECIL COUNTY
Mount Aviat Academy
399 Childs Road
Childs, MD 21916
410-398-2206
www.mountaviat.org
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $3,450-$5,775
Contact: Charlene Nichols, advancement director
High Road School of Cecil County
(for students with behavioral and serious emotional difficulties)
3035 Singerly Road
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-6900
Grades: 1-12
Shorehaven School
(for individuals with autisim and intellectual and/or multiple disabilities)
1040 Singerly Road
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-1800
Grades: Ages 6-21
Contact: Leonard Edge, CEO
The Tome School
581 S. Maryland Ave.
North East, MD 21901
410-287-2050
www.tomeschool.org
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $8,350
Contact: Christine Szymanski, head of school; c.szymanski@tomeschool.org
Tri-State Christian Academy
146 Appleton Road
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-6444
www.tristatechristian.org
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $5,665-$8,570
Contact: Carolyn Gravely, admissions director
West Nottingham Academy
1079 Firetower Road
Colora, MD 21917
410-658-5556
www.wna.org
Grades: 9-12, co-ed
Tuition: $18,600, day; $57,800, boarding (2017-’18 rates)
Contact: Nancy Nolan, director of enrollment management
CHARLES COUNTY
The Beddow School
(high school listing: see Prince George’s County)
6008 Hampshire Circle
Waldorf, MD 20603
301-870-8660
www.thebeddowschool.org
Ages: Preschool-6
Tuition: $8,816-$12,119
Contact: Trudy Beddow, director; tbeddow@thebeddowschool.org
Grace Christian Academy of Maryland
13000 Zekiah Drive
Waldorf, MD 20601
301-645-0406
www.graceknights.org
Grades: PK3-12
Tuition: $5,210-$13,680
Contact: Blair Salvas, admissions
High Road School of Southern Maryland
(for students facing learning challenges)
95 Catalpa Drive, Suite 100
LaPlata, Md 20646
301-392-6377
catapultlearning.com/schools/high-road-school-southern-maryland/
Grades: 6-12
FREDERICK COUNTY
The Banner School
1730 N. Market St.
Frederick, MD 21701
301-695-9320
www.bannerschool.org
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $11,140-$11,640
Contact: Gail Dobay, head of school
Friends Meeting School
3232 Green Valley Road
Ijamsville, MD 21754
301-798-0288
www.friendsmeetingschool.org
Grades: K-12th grade
Tuition: $12,400-$19,700
Contact: Annie Garland, admissions and outreach director; info@friendsmeetingschool.org
The Jefferson School
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(serving students with severe emotional and behavioral disabilities)
2940 Point of Rocks Road
Jefferson, MD 21755
(240) 315-0200
www.sheppardpratt.org
Ages: day students – 11 to 21; residential – 12 to 21
Contact: Nicole Tekin, admission coordinator; ntekin@thejeffersonschool.org
Laurel Hall School in Frederick
(for students with special needs)
4540B Mack Avenue
Frederick, MD 21703
301-698-5665
www.brooklane.org/childservices.aspx?details=4
Grades: 1-12
Lucy School
9117 Frostown Road
Middletown, MD 21769
301-293-1163
www.lucyschool.com
Grades: Preschool-Grade 8
Tuition: $3,000-$11,900
Contact: admissions@LucySchool.com
Mother Seton Catholic School
100 Creamery Road
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
301-447-3161
www.mothersetonschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $3,400 – $5,365
Contact: Jennifer Buchheister, advancement director/admissions; jbuchheister@mothersetonschool.org
St. John Regional Catholic School
8414 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
301-662-6722
www.sjrcs.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-8
Tuition: $2,698-$9,100
Contact: Kathy Kinsey, director of enrollment; kkinsey@sjrcs.org
Saint John’s Catholic Prep
3989 Buckeystown Pike
P.O. Box 909
Buckeystown, MD 21717
301-662-4210
www.saintjohnsprep.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $16,900
Contact: Michael Schultz, executive director of advancement; mschultz@saintjohnsprep.org
St. Thomas More Academy
103 Prospect St.
Middletown, MD 21769
240-490-5479
www.stmamd.org
Grades: Pre-K-8; Before
and after-school care
Tuition: $2,600-$5,900
Contact: Veronica Kosch, director; koschv@stmamd.org
GARRETT COUNTY
Salem School
(for students in transition or have special needs)
2705 Lower New Germany Road
Frostburg, MD 21532
(301) 689-0322
www.mdsalem.org
Grades: K-12
HARFORD COUNTY
The Arrow Center for Education Riverside
(for special education students)
1370 Brass Mill Rd
Belcamp, MD 21017
410-297-4100
www.arrow.org/services-programs/education/the-arrow-center-for-education-riverside/
Grades: K-8
Contact: Vicky Ciulla, principal
Bel Air North Montessori School
2529 Conowingo Road
Bel Air, MD 21015
410-836-0833
www.bmontessori.org
Grades: 2 years through age 12
Tuition: $4,300-$7,400
Contact: admissions@bmontessori.org
Harford Christian School
1736 Whiteford Road
P.O. Box 88
Darlington, MD 21034
410-457-5103
www.harfordchristian.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $2,300 – $8,300
Contact: Bryan M. Wilson, principal
Harford Day School
715 Moores Mill Road
Bel Air, MD 21014
410-838-4848
www.harfordday.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $6,000-$17,500
Contact: Diane L. Russell, director of admissions; dianerussell@harfordday.org
Friends School of Harford
2230 Rock Spring Road
Forest Hill, MD 21050
443-640-6300
www.fshmd.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $9,250-$11,500
Contact: Anna Dallam, interim head of school
The Highlands School
(for dyslexia, attention-deficit and language-based learning differences)
2409 Creswell Road
Bel Air, MD 21015
410-836-1415
www.hsmd.org
Grades: K-10
Tuition: $11,750-$26,500
Contact: Suzanne Lippa, admissions director; slippa@highlandsschool.net
High Road School of Harford County
(serving students with emotional disabilities)
1250 Brass Mill Road
Suite C
Belcamp, MD 21017
(410) 272-1123
Grades: 1-12
The John Carroll School
703 E. Churchville Road
Bel Air, MD 21014
410 879-2480 x 2062
www.johncarroll.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $17,200 (domestic); $22,200 (international)
Contact: Ed Maynard, director of enrollment, emaynard@johncarroll.org
Monarch Montessori
6 Asbury Road
Churchville, MD 21028
410-836-9560
www.monarchmontessorischool.net
Ages: 2 – 6, including Kindergarten
Tuition — $150.00 – $6,800.00
Contact: Mary Ellen Kelly
New Covenant Christian School
Grammar School Campus — Grade K-6
128 St. Mary’s Church Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
443-512-0771
www.NewCovenantChristianSchool.org
Contact: Kathy Heeter, office manager; 443-512-0771 ext. 106
Upper School Campus — Grades 7-12
1515 Emmorton Road
Bel Air, MD 21014
410-420-7727
www.NewCovenantChristianSchool.org
Contact: Lisa Stone, office manager; 410-420-7727 ext. 203
Preschool 3-4 year olds
Grammar School Campus
Contact: Holly Fitzpatrick, preschool manager; 443-512-0771 ext. 107
Oak Grove Classical Christian School
2416 Creswell Road
Bel Air, MD 21015
410-838-1333
www.oakgroveclassical.org/
Grades: Pre K3-12
Tuition: $2,100-$8,250
Contact: Deborah Glasgow, educational director; office@oakgroveclassical.org
St. Joan of Arc School
230 S. Law St.
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-1387
www.school.stjoanarc.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $6,325-$7,690
Contact: Virginia P. Bahr, principal; vbahr@stjoanarc.org
Saint Margaret School Elementary Campus
205 Hickory Ave.
Bel Air, MD 21014
410-879-1113
www.smsch.org
Grades: Pre-K-5
Tuition: Pre-K (half-day and full-day options, $2,080-$6,540; K-8, $6,540
Contact: Cecilia Pleiss, admissions director; cpleiss@smsch.org
Middle School Campus
1716A Churchville Road
Bel Air, MD 21015
410-877-9660
www.smsch.org
Grades: 6-8
Tuition: $6,540
Contact: Cecilia Pleiss, admissions director; cpleiss@smsch.org
Trinity Lutheran Christian School & Early Learning Center
1100 Philadelphia Road
Joppa, MD 21085
410-679-4000, ext. 185
www.tlsonline.org
Grades: Age 2-Grade 8
Tuition: $7,500-$8,500
Contact: admissions@trinityjoppa.org
HOWARD COUNTY
Bethel Christian Academy
Preschool-2nd Grade
8455 Savage-Guilford Road
Savage, MD 20763
301-725-4673
www.bethelchristianacademy.com
Grades: Pre-K-2
Tuition: $8,050-7,950
Contact: Claire Dant, principal
3rd-5th Grade
8925 Lincoln Street
Savage, MD 20763
301-725-4673
www.bethelchristianacademy.com
Tuition: $7,950
Contact: Claire Dant, principal
6th-8th Grade
9001 Vollmerhausen Road
Jessup, MD 20794
301-725-7673
www.bethelchristianacademy.com
Tuition: $8,200
Contact: Claire Dant, principal
Chapelgate Christian Academy
2600 Marriottsville Road
Marriottsville, MD 21104
410-442-5888
www.chapelgateacademy.org
Grades: 6-12
Tuition: $9,890-$13,880
Contact: Cindy Barr, director of enrollment
Children’s Manor Montessori School
(multiple area locations)
4465 Montgomery Road
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-461-6070
Grades: Preschool- Grade 5
Columbia Academy Elementary and Middle School
(multiple area locations)
10350 Old Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21046
410-312-7413
www.columbiaacademy.com
Grades: Pre-K-8
Contact: Sarah Petersen, school registrar; admissions@columbiaacademy.com
Columbia Montessori School
10508 Marble Faun Court
Columbia, MD 21044
410-772-8353
www.columbiamontessori.com
Grades: Preschool-1
Tuition: $6,317-$10,260 (2017-’18 rates)
Contact: Maria Garcia, owner/administrator
Cornerstone Academy
(For children diagnosed with learning differences)
17455 Old Frederick Road
Mt. Airy, MD 21771
301-829-4730
www.cornerstone-academy.org
Grades: 6-12
Tuition: $18,375-$19,450
Contact: Martha Zeher, principal
Glenelg Country School
12793 Folly Quarter Road
Ellicott City, MD 21042
410-531-8600
www.glenelg.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-12
Tuition: $18,670-$29,460
Contact: Gregory J. Ventre, head of school
Glenwood Academy
16151 Old Frederick Road
Mount Airy, MD 21771
www.glenwoodacademy.com
410-489-6959
Grades: 1-12
Tuition: $21,950-24,745
Contact: Cheryl Stradling, head of school
Glenwood Country Day School Preschool
14785 Bushy Park Road
Woodbine, MD 21797
410-489-5203
www.glenwoodcountrydayschool.com
Grades: Preschool (2)-K
Tuition: $7,600-$9,900
Contact: administration@glenwoodcountrydayschool.com
High Road Academy
(for students with learning disabilities)
9705 Washington Blvd.
Laurel, MD 20723
301-483-8605
catapultlearning.com/schools/high-road-academy-laurel-maryland/
Grades: 3-12
The Julia Brown Montessori Schools
(multiple area locations)
9450 Madison Ave.
Laurel, MD 20723
301-498-0604
www.juliabrownmontessorischools.com
Grades: Toddlers (18 months)-3rd Grade
Contact: Theresa Brown Leonhart, director; info@juliabrownschools.com
Linwood School
(serves students with disabilities)
3421 Martha Bush Drive
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-1352
www.linwoodcenter.org/programs/linwood-school/
Nongraded: (Ages 5 through 21)
Contact: Diann L. Butler, education director; dbutler@linwoodcenter.org
Love of Learning Montessori School
9151 Rumsey Road
Columbia, MD 21045
410-715-9600
www.lolms.com
Ages: Infant-9
Maryland International School
6135 Old Washington Road
Elkridge, MD 21075
410-220-3792
www.marylandinternationalschool.org/
Grades 1 through 9
Tuition: $11,000
Contact: info@marylandinternationalschool.org
Mount Airy Christian Academy
16700 Old Frederick Road
Mt. Airy, MD 21771
410-489-4321
Grades: PreK (3)-12
www.macamd.org
Tuition: $1,800-$9,800
Contact: Gail Grab, director of Admissions; gail.grab@macamd.org
Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
4801 Ilchester Road
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-744-4251
www.olphschool.org
Grades: Pre-K(4)-8
Tuition: $3,250-$7,325
Contact: Victor Pellechia, principal; vpellechia@olphschool.org
Phillips School — Laurel
(serving students with disabilities)
8920 Whiskey Bottom Road
Laurel, MD 20723
301-470-1620
www.phillipsprograms.org/
Grades 3 through 12
Contact: Tameka Champ, admissions; Laureladmissions@phillipsprograms.org
Resurrection-St. Paul School
3155 Paulskirk Drive
Ellicott City, MD 21042
410-461-9111
www.resstpaul.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $1,990-$10,355
Contact: Karen Murphy, principal; kmurphy@resstpaul.org
St. Augustine School
5990 Old Washington Road
Elkridge, MD 21075
410-796-3040
www.staug-md.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Enrollment: 280
Tuition: $2,525-$7,275
Contact: Jennifer Ross, director of admissions; jross@staug-md.org
St. John’s Parish Day School
9130 Frederick Road
Ellicott City, MD 21042
410-465-7644
www.stjohnspds.org
Grades: Age 3 – Grade 5
Tuition: $3,770-$14,775
Contact: Beth Hardon, admissions director
Tarbiyah Academy
6785 Business Parkway Suite 106-110
Elkridge, MD 21075
844-827-2492
tarbiyahacademy.com/
Grades: K-6
Tuition: $9,890-$9,690
Contact: Ghada Elkordy, admissions officer; info@tarbiyahacademy.org
Temple Isaiah Religious School
12200 Scaggsville Road
Fulton, MD 20759
301-317-1101
www.templeisaiah.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Contact: Rabbi Daniel Plotkin, rabbi educator; info@templeisaiah.org
Trinity School
4985 Ilchester Road
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-744-1524
www.trinityschoolmd.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $4,200-$14,120
Contact: Steve Wilson, interim principal; swilson@trinityschoolmd.org
KENT COUNTY
Kent School
6788 Wilkins Lane
Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-4100
www.kentschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $5,800-$16,850
Contact: Nancy Mugele, head of school; admissions@kentschool.org
The Radcliffe Creek School
201 Talbot Blvd.
Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-8150
www.radcliffecreekschool.org
Grades: Kindergarten-8th with a preschool, Little Creek that serves infants-Pre-K
Tuition: $16,995-$27,298
Contact: Laura Kurz, director of advancement; info@radcliffecreekschool.org
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Academy of the Holy Cross
4920 Strathmore Ave.
Kensington, MD 20895
301-942-2100
www.ahctartans.org
Grades: 9-12, girls only
Tuition: $24,800
Contact: Meredith Gobbi, director of admissions; mgobbi@academyoftheholycross.org
The Avalon School
11811 Claridge Road
Wheaton, MD 20902
301-963-8022
www.avalonschools.org
Grades: 1-12, boys only; half-day and full day co-ed kindergarten
Tuition: $4,100-$15,700
Contact: John Acevedo, director of admissions; jacevedo@avalonschools.org
The Barnesville School
21830 Peach Tree Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
301-972-0341
www.barnesvilleschool.org
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $3,360-21,030 (variable tuition)
Contact: Debbie Don, director of admissions and advancement; admissions@barnesvilleschool.org
Barrie School
13500 Layhill Road
Silver Spring, MD 20906
301-576-2800
www.barrie.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $18,500-$32,900
Contact: Ingrid Yuryev, director of admission; admission@barrie.org
Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy
13300 Arctic Ave.
Rockville, MD 20853
301-962-9400
www.mjbha.org
Grades: Preschool-12
Tuition: $16,350-$23,850
Contact: Elana Stein, admissions director; steine@mjbha.org
Brookewood School
10401 Armory Ave.
Kensington, MD 20895
301-949-7997
www.brookewood.org
Grades: 1-12, girls only
Tuition: $8,000-$15,000
Contact: Helen Williams, director of admissions; hwilliams@brookewood.org
Bullis School
10601 Falls Road
Potomac, MD 20854
301-299-8500
www.bullis.org
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $34,073-43,131
Contact: Tim Simpson, assistant head of school, director of admission and financial aid; tim_simpson@bullis.org
Butler Montessori
15951 Germantown Road
Darnestown, MD 20874
301-977-6600
www.butlerschool.org
Grades: 18 Months-8th Grade
Tuition: $10,100-$18,700
Contact: Amy D’Elia, director of admissions; amy@butlerschool.org
Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School
Lower School
1901 E. Jefferson St.
Rockville, MD 20852
301-881-1400
www.cesjds.org
Grades: K-6
Tuition: $21,660-$34,720
Contact: Pam Shrock, director of admissions; pshrock@cesjds.org
Upper School
11710 Hunters Lane
Rockville, MD 20852
301-881-1404
www.cesjds.org
Grades: 7-12
Tuition: $34,720-$54,720 (option for international student boarding)
Contact: Miriam Stein, director of admissions; mstein@cesjds.org
Chelsea School
(serving students with language-based learning differences)
2970 Belcrest Center Drive
Suite 300
Hyattsville, MD 20782
240-467-2100
www.chelseaschool.edu
Grades: 5-12
Tuition: $37,974.30
Contact: Deborah Lourie, director of admissions
Christ Episcopal School
22 West Jefferson St.
Rockville, MD 20850
301-424-6550
www.CESrockville.org
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $4,690-$19,040
Contact: Janet Gerber, director of admissions; jgerber@cesrockville.org
Concord Hill School
6050 Wisconsin Ave.
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
301-654-2626
www.concordhill.org
Grades: Preschool-3
Tuition: $17,850-$28,200
Contact: Susan Arzt, assistant head of school, director of admissions; sarzt@concordhill.org
Connelly School of the Holy Child
9029 Bradley Blvd.
Potomac, MD 20854
301-365-0955
www.holychild.org
Grades: 6-12, girls only
Tuition: $29,750-$32,950
Contact: Meghan Cross, director of enrollment management; mcross@holychild.org
The Diener School
(for students with learning disabilities, language and sensory processing disorders, attention challenges,
executive functioning issues and social pragmatic delays)
11510 Falls Road
Potomac, MD 20854
301-299-4602
www.TheDienerSchool.org
Grades: K-6
Contact: Kathy Chumas, director of admissions and therapeutic services; info@thedienerschool.org
Evergreen School
10700 Georgia Ave.
Wheaton, MD 20902
301-942-5979
www.evergreenschool.com
Grades: Preschool-3
Tuition: $12,741-$24,449
Contact: John DeMarchi, head of school; info@evergreenschool.com
Fernwood Montessori School
10100 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
301-469-4888
www.loneoakmontessori.com
Ages: 2-12
Contact: admissions@fernwoodmontessori.com
The Forbush School at Oakmont Upper School
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with severe behavioral, developmental and learning disorders)
610 East Diamond Ave., Suite E
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
301-330-4359
www.sheppardpratt.org/special-education-services/our-schools/forbush-school-oakmont-upper-school/
Ages: 12 to 21
Contact: Donna Smikle, education director, dsmikle-os@sheppardpratt.org
The Frost School
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder, emotional and behavioral disabilities, and other related disorders)
4915 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD 20853-3700
301-933-3451
www.frostschool.org
Ages: 5 to 21
Contact: Mark Hajjar, director, mhajjar@frostschool.org
Georgetown Hill Early Childhood Center
(multiple area locations)
10001 Apple Ridge Road
Montgomery Village, MD 20886
301-527-1377
www.georgetownhill.com
Grades: Preschool-2
Contact: businessoffice@georgetownhill.com
Georgetown Preparatory School
10900 Rockville Pike
North Bethesda, MD 20852
301-214-1215
www.gprep.org
Grades: 9-12, boys only
Tuition: $37,215 day; $60,280, boarding
Contact: Brett Graham, director of admissions; bgraham@gprep.org
German School — Washington, D.C.
8617 Chateau Drive
Potomac, MD 20854
301-767-3800
www.giswashington.org/
Grades: Preschool-12
Tuition: $12,350-$25,110
Contact: Anne-Lee Gilder, admissions coordinator; admissions@giswashington.org
Grace Episcopal Day School
9411 Connecticut Ave.
Kensington, MD 20895
301-949-5860
www.geds.org
Grades: age 3-5th grade
Tuition: $9,900-$25,900
Contact: Karen O’Connor-Floman, director of admission and variable tuition; karen@geds.org
Green Acres School
11701 Danville Drive
North Bethesda, MD 20852
301-881-4100
www.greenacres.org
Grades: 3 years old-grade 8
Tuition: $15,555-$37,970
Contact: Trevor Waddington, Nina Chibber, admissions directors; admission@greenacres.org
The Harbor School
7701 Bradley Blvd.
Bethesda, MD 20817
301-365-1100
www.theharborschool.org
Grades: Pre-K(3)-Grade 2
Tuition: $3,500-$26,500
Contact: Andrea Zuraf, assistant head of school, director of admissions; andrea_zuraf@theharborschool.org
The Heights School
10400 Seven Locks Road
Potomac, MD 20854
301-365-4300; admissions: 301-765-2093
www.heights.edu
Grades: 3-12
Tuition: $20,435-$27,465
Contact: Richard Moss, director of admissions; rmoss@heights.edu
The Holton-Arms School
7303 River Road
Bethesda, MD 20817
301-365-5300
www.holton-arms.edu
Grades: 3-12, girls only
Tuition: $42,975
Contact: Sharron Rodgers, director of enrollment; sharron.rodgers@holton-arms.edu
Jamon Montessori Day School
52 Randolph Road
Silver Spring, MD 20904
301-384-3131
www.jamonmontessori.com
Grades: Preschool-2nd grade
Tuition: $8,550-$10,050
Contact: Lisa Miller; jamon.montessori@gmail.com
John Nevins Andrews School
117 Elm Ave.
Takoma Park, MD 20912
301-270-1400
www.jna.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $9,500-$9,800
Contact: Grace Ameyaw, principal; gameyaw@jna.org
The Julia Brown Montessori Schools
(multiple area locations)
1300 Milestone Drive
Silver Spring, MD 20904
301-622-7808
www.juliabrownmontessorischools.com
Grades: 18 months- Grade 3
Kennedy Krieger School: Montgomery County Campus
(for students with a range of disabilities)
13313 Old Columbia Pike
Silver Spring, MD 20904
443-923-4170
www.kennedykrieger.org
Ages: 7-21
Landon School for Boys
6101 Wilson Lane
Bethesda, MD 20817
301-320-3200
www.landon.net
Grades: 3-12, boys only
Tuition: $39,220-$42,110
Contact: Sarah Powers, director of admissions, outreach and enrollment; sarah_powers@landon.net
Lycée Rochambeau French International School
Lower School
3200 Woodbine St.
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
301-907-3265
www.rochambeau.org
Grades: PreK(3)1-3 (French immersion)
Tuition: $17,240
Contact: Agnes Finucan, finucana@rochambeau.org
Upper School
Bradley Campus
7108 Bradley Blvd.
Bethesda, MD 20817
301-767-1683
www.rochambeau.org
Grades: Age 2-K
Tuition: $10,990-20,410
Contact: Agnes Finucan, finucana@rochambeau.org
Rollingwood Campus
3200 Woodbine Street
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
301-907-3265
www.rochambeau.org
Grades: 1st-4th
Tuition: $18,290
Contact: Agnes Finucan, finucana@rochambeau.org
Forest Road Campus
9600 Forest Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
301-530-8260
www.rochambeau.org
Grades: 5-12
Tuition: $18,290-24,050
Contact: Agnes Finucan, finucana@rochambeau.org
The Manor Montessori School
(multiple area locations)
10500 Oaklyn Drive
Potomac, MD 20854
301-299-7400
www.manormontessori.com
Ages: Pre-K(2)-9
Contact: Katherine Damico, Director; themanormontessori@gmail.com
Mater Amoris Montessori School
18501 Mink Hollow Road
P.O. Box 97
Ashton, MD 20861
301-774-7468
www.materamoris.com
Grades: Preschool-6
Tuition: $11,600-$14,200
Contact: Charlotte Shea, director
Mater Dei School
9600 Seven Locks Road
Bethesda, MD 20817
301-365-2700
www.materdeischool.net
Grades: 1-8, boys only
Tuition: $19,050
Contact: office@materdeischool.net
McLean School
8224 Lochinver Lane
Potomac, MD 20854
301-299-8277
www.mcleanschool.org
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $25,990-45,990
Contact: Cathy Patterson, director of enrollment; cpatterson@mcleanschool.org
Muslim Community School
7917 Montrose Road
Potomac, MD 20854
301-340-6713
www.alimacademy.org
Grades: Preschool-12
Tuition: $7,500-$9,500
Contact: Somayyah Nahidian, principal; snahidian@mymcs.org
The Nora School
955 Sligo Ave.
Silver Spring, MD 20910
301-495-6672
www.nora-school.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $30,750
Contact: Marcia Miller, director of admissions; marcia@nora-school.org
Norwood School
8821 River Road
Bethesda, MD 20817
301-365-2595
www.norwoodschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $21,400-$36,560
Contact: Mimi Mulligan, assistant head and director of admission and enrollment management; mmulligan@norwoodschool.org
Oneness-Family School
6701 Wisconsin Ave.
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
301-652-7751
www.onenessfamilyschool.org
Grades: Age 2-Grade 8
Tuition: $16,220-$28,000
Contact: Chris McLeod, director of admissions and marketing; admissions@onenessfamily.org
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School
17301 Old Vic Blvd.
Olney, MD 20832
240-283-3200; 240-283-3235 (Admissions)
www.olgchs.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $23,070
Contact: Maria Nichols, director of admissions; mnichols@olgchs.org
Paint Branch Montessori School
10309 New Hampshire Ave.
Silver Spring, MD 20903
301-434-0373
www.pbmontessori.com
Grades: Preschool-6
Tuition: $800/month-$1,550/month
Contact: info@pbmontessori.com
The Primary Day School
7300 River Road
Bethesda, MD 20817
301-365-4355
www.theprimarydayschool.org
Grades: Before and after programs;
Pre-K-2
Tuition: $21,500-$27,500
Contact: Alison Collins, assistant director of enrollment management; Admission@ThePrimaryDaySchool.org
The Primary Montessori Day School
14138 Travilah Road
Rockville, MD 20850
301-309-9532
www.primarymontessori.com
Grades: Age 2-Grade 3
Contact: Donna L. Anthony, head of school
Redwood Montessori Academy
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, MD 20851
301-762-2524
www.redwoodmontessorimd.com
Grades: Pre-K(2)-Grade 5
Tuition: $855/month-$1,200 month ($10,800 for school year)
Contact: hello@RedwoodMontessorimd.com
The Ridge School of Montgomery County
(therapeutic day school)
14915 Broschart Road
Rockville, MD 20850
301-217-5412
Grades: 6-12
Sandy Spring Friends School
16923 Norwood Road
Sandy Spring, MD 20860
301-774-7455
www.ssfs.org
Grades: Pre-K (2)-5;
Tuition: $16,425-$33,250 (non-boarding)
Contact: Tony McCudden, director of admissions; admission@ssfs.org
Seneca Academy
15601 Germantown Road
Darnestown, MD 20874
301-869-3728
www.SenecaAcademy.org
Grades: Pre-K-5
Tuition: $4,575-$15,875
Contact: Priscella Celentano, director of admissions and communications
The Siena School
1300 Forest Glen Road
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-244-3600
www.thesienaschool.org
Grades: 4-12
Tuition: $39,339-$41,205
Contact: Bekah Atkinson, director of admissions; info@thesienaschool.org
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
Preschool and Lower School
10033 River Road
Potomac, MD 20854
301-983-5200
www.saes.org
Grades: Pre-K(2)-2nd Grade
Tuition: $7,490-$28,490
Contact: Lisa Shambaugh, director of admissions
Intermediate, Middle and Upper School
8804 Postoak Road
Potomac, MD 20854
301-983-5200
www.saes.org
Grades: 3-12
Tuition: $34,990-$41,925
Contact: Lisa Shambaugh, director of admissions
St. John’s Episcopal School
3427 Olney Laytonsville Road
Olney, MD 20832
301-774-6804
stjes.com
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $10,725-$21,849
Contact: Douglas Perkins, director of admissions; doug.perkins@stjes.org
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
9101 Rockville Pike
Bethesda, MD 20814
301-657-4322, ext. 321
www.stoneridgeschool.org
Grades: Pre-K and K, coed; Grades 1-12, girls only
Tuition: $20,500-$35,500
Contact: LaRita Gordon, director of enrollment management admissions; lgordon@stoneridgeschool.org
Sulam School
(for children with special learning needs)
13300 Arctic Ave.
Rockville, MD 20853
301-962-9400, ext. 5523
www.sulam.org
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $35,800-$51,200
Contact: Mrs. Lianne Heller, director; lheller@sulam.org
Takoma Academy
8120 Carroll Ave.
Takoma Park, MD 20912
301-434-4700
www.ta.edu
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $13,970
Contact: Kelli Collins, admissions; KCollins@TA.edu
Torah School of Greater Washington
2010 Linden Lane
Silver Spring, MD 20910
301-962-8003
www.tsgw.org
Grades: K-6
Tuition: $15,400
Contact: Zev Teichman, executive director; zteichman@tsgw.org
Village Montessori School
20301 Fulks Farm Road
Montgomery Village, MD 20886
301-977-5766
www.vms-md.com
Grades: Preschool & Kindergarten
Tuition: $9,090-$14,130
Contact: Sally Robinson, director; Director@vms-md.com
Washington Christian Academy
16227 Batchellors Forest Road
Olney, MD 20832
240-390-0429
www.washingtonchristian.org
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $14,431-$19,598
Contact: Sheree Pilgrim, director of admission and development; info@washingtonchristian.org
Washington Episcopal School
5600 Little Falls Parkway
Bethesda, MD 20816
301-652-7878
www.w-e-s.org
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $ 11,230-$35,640
Contact: Kim Bair, director of admission and financial aid
Washington Waldorf School
4800 Sangamore Road
Bethesda, MD 20816
301-229-6107
www.washingtonwaldorf.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $6,300-$29,700
Contact: Lezlie Lawson, enrollment director; llawson@washingtonwaldorf.org
The Winchester School
3223 Bel Pre Road
Silver Spring, MD 20906
301-598-2266
www.thewinchesterschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-2
Contact: Mary L. Rhim, director; winchesterschool@verizon.net
The Woods Academy
6801 Greentree Road
Bethesda, MD 20817
301-365-3080
www.woodsacademy.org
Grades: Montessori preschool; grades 1-8
Tuition: $13,270-$23,420
Contact: Molly McNamara Hugo, director of admissions; mmcnamara@woodsacademy.org
Yang Academy
111 Central Avenue
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
301-208-8821
www.yangacademy.com/
Grades: K-12
Yeshiva of Greater Washington
Boys Division
1216 Arcola Ave.
Silver Spring, MD 20902
301-649-7077
www.yeshiva.edu
Grades: 7-12
Tuition: $18,585-$21,035
Contact: Rabbi Scott Hillman, admissions and communications manager; shillman@yeshiva.edu
Girls Division
2010 Linden Lane
Silver Spring, MD 20910
301-962-5111
www.yeshiva.edu
Grades: 7-12
Tuition: $18,585-$21,035
Contact: Rabbi Scott Hillman, admissions and communications manager; shillman@yeshiva.edu
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY
The Beddow School/Fort Washington Montessori School
8600 Loughran Road
Fort Washington, MD 20744
301-567-0330
www.thebeddowschool.org
Grades: Preschool-6
Tuition: $8,816-$12,119
Contact: Trudy Beddow, administrative head; tbeddow@thebeddowschool.org
Beddow Jr./Sr. High School/Accoceek College Preparatory School
501 Bryan Point Road
Accokeek, MD 20607
301-292-1968
www.thebeddowschool.org
Grades: 7-12
Tuition: $14,420
Contact: Trudy Beddow, administrative head; tbeddow@thebeddowschool.org
Bishop McNamara High School
6800 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
301-735-8401
www.bmhs.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $15,570
Contact: Abigail Greer, director of admissions; admissions@bmhs.org
Bowie Montessori Children’s House
5004 Randonstone Lane
Bowie, MD 20715
301-262-3566
www.bmch.net
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $9,700 (2016-’17 rates)
Contact: Brenda L. Beitzell, principal; office@bmch.net
Chelsea School
(serves students with language-based learning challenges)
2970 Belcrest Center Drive, Suite 300
Hyattsville, MD 20782
240-467-2100
Grades: 5-12
Tuition: $37,974.30 (2017-’18 fees)
Contact: Debbie Lourie, director of admissions
DeMatha Catholic High School
4313 Madison St.
Hyattsville, MD 20781
240-764-2200
www.dematha.org
Grades: 9-12, boys only
Tuition: $18,350
Contact: Rob Landini, admissions; rlandini@dematha.org
Elizabeth Seton High School
5715 Emerson St.
Bladensburg, MD 20710
301-864-4532
www.setonhs.org
Grades: 9-12, all girls
Tuition: $14,375
Contact: Melissa Landini, dean of admissions; admissions@setonhs.org
Fairhaven School
17900 Queen Anne Road
Upper Marlboro, MD 20774
301-249-8060
www.fairhavenschool.com
Ages: 5-18
Tuition: $10,844
Contact: staff@fairhavenschool.com
First Baptist School of Laurel
15002 First Baptist Lane
Laurel, MD 20707
301-490-1076
www.fbslaurel.com
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $5,050-$7,150
Contact: Mike Gall, mgall@fbslaurel.com; office@fbslaurel.com
The Forbush School at Prince George’s County
Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System
(serving students with autism spectrum disorder and other related disorders)
4819 Walden Lane, Suite 4880
Lanham, MD 20706
240-667-1423
www.forbushatprincegeorges.org
Ages: 5 to 21
Contact: Tyrone D. Frazier, principal; tfrazier-ps@sheppardpratt.org
The Foundation School
1330 McCormick Drive
Largo, MD 20774
301-773-3500
www.foundationschools.org/largo/
Grades K through 12 (ages 5-21)
Contact: Tracey Still, admissions coordinator; tstill@foundationschools.org
Friends Community School
5901 Westchester Park Drive
College Park, MD 20740
301-441-2100
www.friendscommunityschool.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $19,420-$21,530
Contact: Connie Belfiore, director of admissions and outreach; Connie@friendscommunityschool.org
Genesis Christian Day Schools
(Locations in Clinton, Glenarden and Landover)
12103 Windbrook Drive
Clinton, MD 20735
301-390-1764
genesischristianschools.com
Grades: Preschool-K
Contact: Lisa Weathers-Hall lisaweathers@genesislearning.com
Grace Brethren Christian School
6501 Surratts Road
Clinton, MD 20735
301-868-1600
www.gbcseagles.org
Grades: K(3)-12
Tuition: $9,080-$9,820
Contact: Enrollment Hotline 301-868-1600 x331
Holy Trinity Episcopal Day School
Primary School
13106 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20720
301-262-5355
www.htrinity.org
Grades: Preschool (3) -4
Tuition: $9,515-$11,465
Contact: Rosalyn Cruz, director of admissions; rcruz@htrinity.org
High School Prep
11902 Daisy Lane
Glenn Dale, MD 20769
301-464-3215
www.htrinity.org
Grades: 5-8
Tuition: $13,195
Contact: Rosalyn Cruz, director of admissions; rcruz@htrinity.org
Lanham Christian School
8400 Good Luck Road
Lanham, MD 20706
301-552-9102
lcslions.wordpress.com/
Grades: K(4)-12
Tuition: $8,650-$9,150
Contact: Randall Burr, executive director
New Hope Academy
7009 Varnum St.
Landover Hills, MD 20784
301-459-7311
www.newhopeacademy.org
Grades: Preschool-12
Tuition: $10,750-$12,100 (domestic students)
Contact: Joy Morrow, principal; office@newhopeacademy.org
Phillips School
(for students with a range of disabilities)
8920 Whiskey Bottom Road
Laurel, MD 20723
301-470-1620
www.phillipsprograms.org
Grades 3-12
Contact: Sarah Hedley-Boyd, program director
Reid Temple Christian Academy
11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard
Glenn Dale, MD 20769
(301) 860-6570
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $$11,695-14,195
Contact: Donnette Dais, head of school; info@reidtempleacademy.com
Riverdale Baptist School
1133 Largo Road
Upper Marlboro, MD 20774
301-249-7000
www.rbschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $10,005-$12,581
Contact: info@rbschool.org
St. Ann’s High School
(supports vulnerable women, children, mothers and families)
4901 Eastern Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20782
301-559-5500
www.stanns.org/
Grades: 9-12
Contact: info@stanns.org
St. John the Evangelist School
8912 Old Branch Ave.
Clinton, MD 20735
301-868-2010
www.saintjohnsschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Enrollment: 210
Tuition: $6,800-$8,800
Contact: MaryJane Fratantuono Harris, director of development; development@saintjohnsschool.org
St. Mary of the Mills School
106 St. Mary’s Place
Laurel, MD 20707
301-498-1433
www.stmaryofthemills.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $7,075-$9,535
Contact: Christina Maughlin, director of enrollment management; cmaughlin@stmaryofthemills.org
St. Vincent Pallotti High School
113 St. Mary’s Place
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-3228
www.pallottihs.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $15,200 (2017-’18)
Contact: Stacy Springer, director of admissions; SSpringer@pallottihs.org
Village Academy of Maryland
(vocational school for children with disabilities)
8601 Ashwood Drive
Capitol Heights, MD 20743
301-336-1904
www.vacmd.org/
Grades: 9-12
Contact: L. Ellerby, education director
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY
The Gunston School
911 Gunston Road
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-0620
www.gunston.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $24,985
Contact: David Henry, director of admission and financial aid; dhenry@gunston.org
Wye River Upper School
(for ADHD, dyslexia and other learning differences)
316 S. Commerce Street
Wye Mills, MD 21617
410-758-2922
www.wyeriverupperschool.org
Tuition: $27,100
Grades: 9-12
Contact: Katie Theeke, director of admissions and communications; katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org
ST. MARY’S COUNTY
The King’s Christian Academy
20738 Point Lookout Road
Callaway, MD 20620
301-994-3080
www.KingsChristianAcademy.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $8,100-$9,756
Contact: Barbara Mashtare, director of admissions; bmashtare@kingschristianacademy.org
Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy
41740 Baldridge St.
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8029
www.lhjna.com
Grades: 6-12
Tuition: $8,400 (2017-’18 fees)
Contact: Suzanne Wisnieski, headmistress; suzanne.wisnieski@lhjna.com
Mother Catherine Academy
38833 Chaptico Road
Mechanicsville, MD 20659
301-884-3165
www.mothercatherine.org/
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $5,825
Contact: Anthony Wojt, principal; mcacademyprincipal@gmail.com
St. Mary’s Ryken High School
A College Preparatory Catholic High School
22600 Camp Calvert Road
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-2814
www.smrhs.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $15,825
Contact: Amy Cricchi, Director of Admissions admissions@smrhs.org
Starmaker Learning Center
23443 Cottonwood Parkway
California, MD 20619
301-863-7740
www.starmakerschool.org
Grades: Infant-3
Contact: Stephanie Grable, director of education
TALBOT COUNTY
The Country School
716 Goldsborough St.
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-1935
www.countryschool.org
Grades: K-8
Tuition: $14,500-$16,600
Contact: Kimerly Balderson, director of admissions and facilities; kbalderson@countryschool.org
Saints Peter and Paul School
900 High Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-2275 – High School
410-822-2251 – Elementary School
www.ssppeaston.org/index.html
Grades: PreK-12
Tuition: $5,500-$13,660
Contact: Faye Schilling, principal elementary school; fschilling@ssppeaston.org; James Nemeth, principal high school; jnemeth@ssppeaston.org
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Cedar Ridge School
(for boys with emotional difficulties and other health impairments)
12146 Cedar Ridge Road
Williamsport, MD 21795
301-582-0282, ext. 152
www.cedarridgeschool.org/
Grades: 1-12 (special education program); 7-12 (general education program)
Emmanuel Christian School
16221 National Pike
Hagerstown, MD 21740
301-582-0368
www.ecshagerstown.com/
Grades: K-12
Tuition: $3,9052-$4,344
Contact: Peter Lynch, principal
Grace Academy
13321 Cearfoss Pike
Hagerstown, MD 21740
301-733-2033
www.graceacademyonline.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $5,352-$6,684
Contact: JoAnn Buwalda, registrar; buwaldaj@graceacademyapps.org
Heritage Academy
12215 Walnut Point West
Hagerstown, MD 21740
301-582-2600
www.heritage-academy.net
Grades: Pre-K(4)-12
Tuition: $3,500-$6,175
Contact: Dave Hobbs, principal
Highland View Academy
10100 Academy Drive
Hagerstown, MD 21740
301-739-8480
www.hva-edu.com
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $11,725; Room & Board: $8,750
Contact: Erik Borges, principal; eborges@highlandviewacademy.com
Laurel Hall School
(for students with special needs including autism and multiple disabilities)
13310-A Brook Lane
Hagerstown, MD 21742
301-733-0330
www.brooklane.org/
Grades: K-12Type I full day Special Education and related services program for students with autism, emotional disability, and multiple disabilities in Kindergarten, Elementary School (Grades 1 through 8) and Secondary School (Grades 9 through 12)
Contact: Kate Byers, director of education services
Saint James School
17641 College Road
Hagerstown, MD 21740
301-733-9330
www.stjames.edu
Grades: 8-12
Tuition: $31,900; Boarding: $47,800
Contact: Benjamin Douglass, director of admission and financial aid; bhdouglass@stjames.edu
St. Maria Goretti High School
1535 Oak Hill Ave.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
301-739-4266
www.goretti.org
Grades: 9-12
Tuition: $14,925
Contact: Holly Katrina, director of admissions; hkatrina@goretti.org
St. Mary Catholic School
218 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown, MD 21740
301-733-1184
www.stmarycatholicschool.org
Grades: Pre-K-8
Tuition: $4,950-$6,750 (2017-’18)
Contact: Kristy Gross, administrative assistance/enrollment coordinator; kgross@stmarycatholicschool.org
WICOMICO COUNTY
Salisbury Christian School
807 Parker Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
410-546-0661
www.salisburychristian.org
Grades: Pre-K (3)-12
Tuition: $3,452-$7,891
The Salisbury School
6279 Hobbs Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
410-742-4464
www.thesalisburyschool.org
Grades: Preschool-12
Tuition: $5,920-$14,450
Contact: Gail Carozza, director of admission; gacarozza@thesalisburyschool.org
Stepping Stones
Learning Academy
402 W. Main St.
Fruitland, MD 21826
410-341-7668
steppingstones.education/
Grades: Pre-K-12
Contact: Linda Brannock, director/owner
Wicomico Day School
1315 Old Ocean City Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
410-546-5451
www.wicomicodayschool.com
Grades: Preschool-8
Tuition: $165-$210/week ($6,270/year K4-8)
Contact: Jennifer Coady, director of admission; jcoady@wicomicodayschool.com
WORCESTER COUNTY
High Road School at Snow Hill Middle & High School
522 Coulbourne Lane
Snow Hill, MD 21863
410-632-5240
catapultlearning.com/schools/high-road-school-worcester-county/
Grades: 4-12
Worcester Preparatory School
508 S. Main St.
Berlin, MD 21811
410-641-3575
www.worcesterprep.org
Grades: Pre-K-12
Tuition: $8,490-$14,975
Contact: Tara Becker, director of admissions and marketing; tbecker@worcesterprep.org