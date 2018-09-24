About our schools guide



The following is a list of independent primary and secondary schools in the state of Maryland, including both secular and religious schools that are not part of the state’s public school systems. The list is based on information provided by the website of the Maryland State Department of Education and by the schools themselves. In many cases, we talked to school representatives; in some cases, we relied on school websites.

Our list does not include independent schools that offer only nursery school or kindergarten classes. However, those schools are listed by county on the MSDE’s website, www. marylandpublicschools.org; phone 410-767-0100.

Tuition figures are the latest available.

Schools often charge fees that are not considered part of tuition. We recommend that readers contact schools directly to check on tuition and to ask about additional fees, enrollment policies and waiting lists.

Readers also should be aware that just because the state licenses a school to teach certain grades, that does not mean all of those grades are offered.

It is important to us (and to our readers) to keep the information in this semi-annual guide as accurate as possible.

Please bring any discrepancies to our attention by emailing Special Product Editor Patrick Brannan at pbrannan@TheDailyRecord.com.

Jump to a county: Allegany | Anne Arundel | Baltimore City | Baltimore | Calvert | Caroline | Carroll | Cecil | Charles | Frederick | Garrett | Harford | Howard | Kent | Montgomery | Prince George’s | Queen Anne’s | St. Mary’s | Talbot | Washington | Wicomico | Worcester

ALLEGANY COUNTY

Beginnings Montessori School

15 N. Smallwood St. Cumberland, MD 21502

301-722-2220

www.beginningsmontessori.com

Grades: Preschool-Grade 6 (ages 2.5-12)

Tuition: $1,180-$4,018

Bishop Walsh School

700 Bishop Walsh Road Cumberland, MD 21502

301-724-5360

www.bishopwalsh.org

Grades: PK3-12

Tuition: $1,200-$7,200

Contact: Connie Milligan, director of admissions and communications, cmilligan@bishopwalsh.org

The Jefferson School at Finan Center

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with emotional disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and other related disorders)

P.O. Box 1722 10100 Country Club Road, SE Cumberland, MD 21502

301-777-2258

www.jeffersonatfinan.org

Ages: 5 to 21

Contact: Laurie Sweitzer, school principal, lsweitzer@sheppardpratt.org

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

Aleph Bet Jewish Day School

1125 Spa Road

Annapolis, MD 21403

410-263-9044

www.alephbet.org

Grades: K-5

Tuition: Transitional K $10,000, K-5 $11,000

Contact: Sarah White, head of school

Annapolis Area Christian School – Lower School

710 Ridgely Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

410-846-3504

www.aacsonline.org

Grades: K-5

Tuition: $11,371-$12,648

Contact: Heather Schulte, associate director, lower school admissions; hschulte@aacsonline.org

Annapolis Area Christian School – Middle School

716 Bestgate Road

Annapolis, MD 21401

410-846-3506

www.aacsonline.org

Grades: 6-8

Tuition: $14,898A

Contact: Jennifer Park, associate director, middle school admissions, jpark@aacsonline.org

Annapolis Area Christian School – Severn Lower School

61 Gambrills Road

Severn, MD 21144

410-846-5300

www.aacsonline.org

Grades: K-5

Tuition: $11,371-$12,648

Contact: Heather Schulte, associate director, lower school admissions; hschulte@aacsonline.org

Annapolis Area Christian School – Upper School

109 Burns Crossing Road

Severn, MD 21144

410-846-3507

www.aacsonline.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $18,354

Contact: Mary Jane Murphy, associate director, upper school admissions; mmurphy@aacsonline.org

Archbishop Spalding High School

8080 New Cut Road

Severn, MD 21144

410-969-9105

www.archbishopspalding.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition & Fees $16,365; $16,655 for seniors

Contact: Thomas Miller, director of admissions; millert@archbishipspalding.org

Arnold Christian Academy

365 Jones Station Road

Arnold, MD 21012

410-544-1882

www.arnoldchristianacademy.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $7,000

Contact: Ed O’Mara, pastor; Kelly Hurd, principal

Beaver Creek Kindergarten

2165 Davidsonville Road

Gambrills 21054

(410) 721-4145

Grades: Kindergarten

Contact: Beavercreek93@verizon.net

Book of Life Academy

913 Cedar Park Road

Annapolis, MD 21401

410-263-2600

www.bookoflifeacademy.com

Grades: Preschool-5

Tuition: $4,500-$6,000

Contact: Ashley MacKell, principal; bookoflife@verizon.net

Calvary Baptist Church Academy

407 Marley Station Road

Glen Burnie, MD 21060

410-768-5306

www.cbcaknights.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: Pre K 3 & 4 $98-$150/week; K5-12:$3,500-5,500

Chesapeake Montessori School

30 Old Mill Bottom Road North

Annapolis, MD 21409

410-757-4740

www.chesapeake-montessori.com

Ages: 18 months-8th grade

Tuition: $10,500 Half Day; $13,000/$16,000 Full Day

Contact: Caroline Duffy, director of admissions

The Forbush School at Anne Arundel

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder, pervasive developmental disorder, and other related disorders)

648 Old Mill Road

Millersville, MD 21108

(410) 729-9181

www.forbushatannearundel.org

Ages: 5 to 21

Contact: April Arford, education director, alarford-ps@sheppardpratt.org

Friendship Adventist School

901 Andover Road

Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

410-859-3598

www.friendshipadventistschool.org

Grades: 2 years old-Grade 8

Contact: Michele Gavin, principal

Hannah More School at Millersville Elementary School

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder and emotional disabilities)

1601 Millersville Road

Millersville, MD 21108

(410) 544-0900

www.sheppardpratt.org

Ages: 4 to 11

Contact: Dr. Leslie Kee, principal/education director

Hannah More School at Severna Park High School

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder and emotional disabilities)

60 Robinson Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

(410) 544-0900

www.sheppardpratt.org

Ages: 14 to 21

Contact: Dr. Leslie Kee, principal/education director

Hannah More School at Severn River Middle School

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder and emotional disabilities)

241 Peninsula Farm Road

Arnold, MD 21012

(410) 544-0900

www.sheppardpratt.org

Ages: 11 to 15

Contact: Dr. Leslie Kee, principal/education director

The Harbour School

(for students with learning disabilities, autism, speech impairments and other disabilities)

1277 Green Holly Drive

Annapolis, MD 21409

410-974-4248

www.harbourschool.org

Grades: 1-12

Indian Creek Lower and Middle Schools

680 Evergreen Road

Crownsville, MD 21032

410-923-3660

indiancreekschool.org

Grades: Pre K 3-6

Tuition: $8,735-$21,235 *Flexible Tuition Rates available, see website for details

Contact: Christina Mueller, Director of Admission

Indian Creek Upper School

1130 Anne Chambers Way

Crownsville, MD 21032

410-849-5151

indiancreekschool.org

Grades: 712

Tuition: $26,690 *Flexible Tuition Rates available, see website for details

Contact: Robin DePaolis, Director of Admission

The Key School

534 Hillsmere Drive

Annapolis, MD 21403

410-263-9231

www.keyschool.org

Grades: Pre-School (2.5 years) – 12

Tuition: $8,295-$28,350

Contact: Tom Rossini, director of enrollment and outreach

Lake Shore Christian Academy

860 Swift Road

Pasadena, MD 21122

410-437-3529

www.biblechurchoflakeshore.org

Grades: Pre-K(4)-12

Tuition: $3,650-$3,950

Contact: Anthony Hall, hallaw.lsca@gmail.com

Monsignor Slade Catholic School

120 Dorsey Road

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

410-766-7130

www.msladeschool.com

Grades: Pre-K; (2) -8

Tuition: $2,982-$8,230

Contact: Alexa Cox, principal

Montessori International Children’s House

1641 N. Winchester Road

Annapolis, MD 21409

410-757-7789

www.montessoriinternational.org

Grades: Toddlers (18 month) – 6th grade

Tuition: $9,750-$11,525

Contact: Elizabeth Whitaker, administrative director

Naval Academy Primary School

74 Greenbury Point Road

Annapolis, MD 21402

410-757-3090

napschool.com

Grades: Preschool-5

Tuition: $4,661-$10,707

Contact: Robyn M. Green, director

The Pathways School – Anne Arundel County

(for students with emotional disabilities)

1819 Bay Ridge Avenue, Suite 340

Annapolis 21403

(410) 295-1539

Ages 15 to 21

www.pathwayschools.org

Contact: Dr. Tania Dubeau, executive director

Rockbridge Academy

911 Generals Highway

Millersville, MD 21108

410-923-1171

www.rockbridge.org

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $7,240-$14,500

Contact: Julie Marsh, admissions director

Saint Andrew’s Day School

4B Wallace Manor Road

Edgewater, MD 21037

410-266-0952

https://www.school.standrewsum.org/

Pre-K 3s to 8th grade

Tuition: $5,170 – $12,540

Contact: Sue Meyer, director of admissions

St. Anne’s School of Annapolis

3112 Arundel on the Bay Road

Annapolis, MD 21403

410-263-8650

St.AnnesSchool.org

Grades: Annapolis Twos Preschool-8

Tuition: $3,575-$19,995

Contact: Suzannah Hopkins, director of admissions; admissions@st.annesschool.org

St. Jane Frances School

8513 St. Jane Drive

Pasadena, MD 21122

410-255-4750

www.stjaneschool.org

Grades: Pre-K(2)-8

Tuition: $3,196-$16,844

Contact: Elena Simmons, principal

St. John the Evangelist School

669 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park, MD 21146

410-647-2283

www.stjohnspschool.org/

Grades: PK4-8

Tuition: $4,725-$7,875

Contact: Casey Buckstaff, principal

St. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School

375-A Benfield Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

410-647-7055

www.stmartinsmd.org

Grades: Age 3-Grade 8

Tuition: $3,200-$12,700

Contact: Jamey Hein, head of school

St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis

1120 Spa Road

Annapolis, MD 21403

410-269-1955

www.stmartinsonline.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-Grade 8

Tuition: $3,500-$12,680

Contact: Kelly Peenstra, director of admissions

St. Mary’s Elementary School

111 Duke of Gloucester St.

Annapolis, MD 21401

410-263-2869

www.stmaryschurch.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $8,370-$9,620

Contact: Marybeth Holzer, director of admissions; mholzer@stmarysannapolis.org

St. Mary’s High School

113 Duke of Gloucester St.

Annapolis, MD 21401

410-263-3294

www.stmarysannapolis.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $13,740-$15,383

Contact: Tina Allen, director of admission

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church School

308 Oak Manor Drive

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

410-766-5790

www.stpaulslutheranschoolgb.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $1,645-$7,100

Contact: info@stpaulsgb.org

St. Philip Neri School

6401 S. Orchard Road

Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

410-859-1212

www.st.philip-neri.org

Grades: Pre-K(4)-8

Tuition: $4,600-$6,440

Contact: Sue Wenzlick, advancement director

School of the Incarnation

2601 Symphony Lane

Gambrills, MD 21054

410-519-2285

www.schooloftheincarnation.org

Grades: Pre-K(4)-8

Tuition: $4,810-$8,150

Contact: Laura Pajerowski, director of development

Severn School – Lower School

1185 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd

Arnold, MD 21012

410-647-7700

www.severnschool.com

Grades: Preschool-5

Tuition: $8,005-$20,910

Contact: Molly Moore Green, director of admissions

Severn School – Middle/Upper School

201 Water St.

Severna Park, MD 21146

410-647-7700

www.severnschool.com

Grades: 6-12

Tuition: $26,970

Contact: Molly Moore Green, director of admissions

St. John the Evangelist School, Severna Park

669 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park, MD 21146

410-647-2283

www.stjohnspschool.org/

Grades: PK4-8

Tuition: $4,725-$7,875

Contact: Lynne Fish, Director of Advancement, 443-261-0119 or lfish@stjohnsp.org

The Summit School

(for bright students with dyslexia and other learning differences)

664 Central Avenue East

Edgewater, MD 21037

410-798-0005

www.thesummitschool.org

Grades: 1-8

Tuition: $30,700

Contact: Dr. Joan Mele-McCarthy, executive director

BALTIMORE CITY

A Child’s Place

4701 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21210

410-435-0100

https://www.ndm.edu/about-us/our-community/childs-place

Grades: Pre-K (ages 3 and 4) -K

Tuition: $1,175/month

Archbishop Borders School

3500 Foster Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21224

410-276-6534

www.abbschool.com

Grades: Pre-K(3)-8

Tuition: $5,975

Contact: Alicia Freeman, principal

Archbishop Curley High School

3701 Sinclair Lane

Baltimore, MD 21213

410-485-5000

www.archbishopcurley.org

Grades: 9-12, boys only

Tuition: $14,450-$14,750

Contact: Nick Brownlee, admissions director

The Auburn School

Growing the social and academic potential of bright students with social and communication challenges

Locations in Fairfax, Va. (K-12);

Silver Spring (K-8); and Baltimore, MD (K-8)

www.theauburnschool.org

Tuition: $38,220 (scholarships available)

Contact: Lauren Anderson, director of admissions

Baltimore Academy

(for emotionally-disturbed students)

3800 Frederick Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21229

www.mountainmanor.org

410-233-1400

Grades: 6-12

Baltimore Junior Academy

3006 W. Cold Spring Lane

Baltimore, MD 21215

410-542-6758

www.bjacademy.org

Grades: Pre-K (3)-10

Tuition: $5,080-$6,050

Contact: Tiffany Sewell, assistant

Baltimore Lab School

(for students with moderate to severe learning disabilities and ADHD)

2220 St. Paul St.

Baltimore, MD 21218

410-261-5500

www.baltimorelabschool.org

Grades: 1-12

Tuition: $37,600-$40,950

Beth El at Federal Hill

1530 Battery Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21230

410-528-6001

Bethelbalto.com/learning/children/beth-el-federal-hill

Ages 2 years to Pre-K

Tuition: $4,900-$16,000

Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore

6300 Park Heights Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21215

443-524-3200

bnosyisroel.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $6,100-$11,100

Boys’ Latin School of Maryland

822 W. Lake Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21210

410-377-5192

www.boyslatinmd.com

Grades: K-12, boys only

Tuition: $20,500-$29,500

The Bryn Mawr School

109 W. Melrose Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21210

410-323-8800

www.brynmawrschool.org

Grades: K-12, girls only; preschool, co-ed

preschool, co-ed

Tuition: $26,290-$31,990

Preschool Tuition: $15,210-$27,630

Contact: Rebekah Jackson, K-12; Megan Brown, little school

Calvary Lutheran School

2625 E. Northern Parkway

Baltimore, MD 21214

410-426-4302

www.CalvaryDifference.com

Grades: Pre-School (2-3), Pre-K (4)-5

Tuition: $2,400-$4,900 (2016 rates)

Contact: Jamea Christian, director

Calvert School

105 Tuscany Road

Baltimore, MD 21210

410-243-6054

www.calvertschoolmd.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $12,700-$25,950

Contact: Nicole Webster, director of admission

Cardinal Shehan School

5407 Loch Raven Blvd.

Baltimore, MD 21239

410-433-2775

www.cardinalshehanschool.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-8

Tuition: $5,400

The Catholic High School of Baltimore

2800 Edison Hwy.

Baltimore, MD 21213

410-732-6200

www.thecatholichighschool.org

Grades: 9-12, girls only

Tuition: $13,300-$14,600

Contact: Angela Baumler, director of enrollment; abaumler@thecatholichighschool.org

The Community School

2939 Huntingdon Ave.

Baltimore MD, 21211

410-467-4920

Grades 9 through 12

Contact: Tom Culotta, director; info@tcshighschool.org

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

420 S. Chester St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

410-727-3255

www.cristoreybalt.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $575-$2,500

Contact: Patricia Hill, director of admissions

Friends School of Baltimore

5114 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21210

410-649-3200

www.friendsbalt.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $19,840-$30,690

Contact: Amy Mortimer, director of admission; amortimer@friendsbalt.org

Gateway School

(for students with hearing loss, speech and language difficulties; autism spectrum disorders and development delays)

5900 Metro Drive

Baltimore, MD 21215

410-318-6780

www.hasa.org

Ages: 2-12

Open House: The second Friday of every month

Gilman School

5407 Roland Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21210

410-323-3800

www.gilman.edu

Grades: K-12, boys only

Tuition: $21,320-$30,550

Contact: Amy Furlong, director of enrollment

The GreenMount School

501 W. 30th St.

Baltimore, MD 21211

410-235-6295

www.greenmountschool.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $11,600

Contact: Laura Marsico, admissions director

Holy Angels Catholic School

1201 S. Caton Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21227

443-602-3200

www.hacschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $5,725

Contact: Kathleen Filippelli, principal, kfilippelli@hacschool.org

H.O.P.E. Academy

1808 Edison Hwy.

Baltimore, MD 21213

410-327-9020

hopeacademybaltimore.org

Grades: K-5

Tuition: $4,000

Contact: Tiffany Barnett, principal

Institute of Notre Dame

901 Aisquith St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

410-522-7800

www.INDofMD.org

Grades: 9-12, girls only

Tuition: $14,340

Contact: Helen Armstrong, dean of students

Kennedy Krieger School: Fairmount Campus

(for students with a range of disabilities)

1750 E. Fairmount Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21231

443-923-4589

www.kennedykrieger.org

Grades: K-8

Contact: C. Brooke Shivers, director of admissions; shiversb@kennedykrieger.org

Kennedy Krieger School: LEAP Program

(Lifeskills and dducation for students with autism and other behavioral challenges)

3825 Greenspring Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21211

443-923-4574

www.kennedykrieger.org

Grades: Ages 5-21

Contact: Becky Chaney, office of admissions; chaney@kennedykrieger.org

Krieger Schechter Day School

8100 Stevenson Road

Baltimore, MD 21208

410-486-8640

www.ksds.edu

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $17,500-$20,100

Contact: Nissa Weinberg, director of admission; nweinberg@ksds.edu

Maryland School for the Blind

(Serving students who are blind or visually impaired including those with multiple disabilities)

3501 Taylor Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21236

410-444-5000

www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org

Ages: Infants-21

Contact: Robert Hair, superintendent and education director

Mercy High School

1300 E. Northern Parkway

Baltimore, MD 21239

410-433-8880

www.mercyhighschool.com

Grades: 9-12, girls only

Tuition: $15,180

Contact: Bonnie Bevans Kottraba, director of enrollment management

Mother Seton Academy

2215 Greenmount Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21218

410-563-2833

www.MotherSetonAcademy.org

Grades: 6-8

Contact: Sr. Margaret Juskelis, SSND, president

Mount Saint Joseph

4403 Frederick Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21229

410-644-3300

www.msjnet.edu

Grades: 9-12, boys only

Tuition: $15,700-$25,800

Contact: Marc Hoffman, director of admissions

Mount Zion Baptist Christian School

2000 E. Belvedere Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21239

410-426-2309

Mzbcministries.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-12

Contact: Shawn Floyd, principal

Peabody Preparatory of The Johns Hopkins University

1 E. Mt. Vernon Place, First Floor

Baltimore, MD 21202

410-234-4630

www.peabody.jhu.edu/preparatory

Ages: Infants to adults

Contact: Townsend Plant, associate dean for enrollment and student life

Roland Park Country School

5204 Roland Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21210

410-323-5500

www.rpcs.org

Grades: K-12, girls only; Preschool, girls and boys

Tuition: $13,080-$30,590

Contact: Lindsay La Rue, director of enrollment management, laruel@rpcs.org

The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

111 Amberly Way

Baltimore, MD 21210

410-464-4100

www.schoolofthecathedral.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $9,755-$11,375

Contact: Michael Wright, principal

St. Casimir Catholic School

1035 S. Kenwood Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21224

410-342-2681

www.stcasimirschool.us

Grades: Pre-K(3)-8

Tuition: $3,745-$6,100

Contact: Noreen Heffner, principal

St. Elizabeth School

For students challenged with intellectual, physical, and/or emotional disabilities such as Autism, Down Syndrome, C.P.; speech and language impaired; specific learning disability and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

801 Argonne Drive

Baltimore, MD 21218

410-889-5054

www.stelizabeth-school.org

Ages: 6-21

Contact: Judy Malin, admissions director

St. Frances Academy

501 E. Chase St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

410-539-5794

www.sfacademy.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $9,150

Contact: Curtis Turner, principal

St. Francis of Assisi School

3617 Harford Road

Baltimore, MD 21218

410-467-1683

www.sfa-school.org

Grades: Pre-K for 2-to 4-year-olds, K-8

Tuition: $4,325-$7,650

Contact: Carol Will, director of admissions and student support

St. Ignatius Loyola Academy

300 E. Gittings St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

410-539-8268

www.saintignatius.org

Grades: 6-8, boys only

Contact: James Scott, director of admissions

Waldorf School of Baltimore

4801 Tamarind Road

Baltimore, MD 21209

410-367-6808

waldorfschoolofbaltimore.org

Grades: Preschool- G8

Tuition: $8,460-$20,360

Contact: Pat Whitehead, executive director

The Wilkes School at Grace and St. Peter’s

707 Park Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21201

410-539-1395

www.wilkesschool.org

Grades: PreK (Age 3)- Grade 5

Tuition: Pre-Kindergarden:$11,000, Grades K-5 $16,780

Contact: Ashley Henderson, director of admissions

Woodbourne Center

(for emotionally disabled students)

1301 Woodbourne Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21239

410-433-1000

www.woodbourne.org

Grades: 12-18, boys only

Contact: Tom Fitzgerald, director of admissions

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Al-Rahmah School

6631 Johnnycake Road

Baltimore, MD 21244

410-719-0921

alrahmah.org

Grades: K-8, boys, K-12 Girls

Tuition: $6,830

Contact: Donna Khan, program administrator

Apple Ridge Montessori School

200 Ingleside Ave.

Catonsville, MD 21228

410-818-2000

www.appleridgemontessori.org

Grades: Preschool-1 (ages 2.5 to 6)

Tuition: $6,500-$9,000

Contact: Alice Cosco-Wallner, director

Arlington Baptist School

3030 N. Rolling Road

Baltimore, MD 21244

410-655-0991

www.arlingtonbaptistschool.org

Grades: K(3)-12th grade

Tuition: $4,080-$6,980

Contact: Johnnie Whitehead, principal

Bais Yaakov School for Girls

11111 Park Heights Avenue

Owings Mills, MD 21117

410-363-3300

www.baisyaakov.net

Grades: Preschool-12, girls only

Baltimore Actors’ Theatre Conservatory

The Dumbarton

300 Dumbarton Road

Baltimore, MD 21212

410-337-8519

www.baltimoreactorstheatre.org

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $12,000

Contact: Dr. Walter Anderson, headmaster

Concordia Prep School

1145 Concordia Drive

Towson, MD 21286

410-825-2323

concordiaprepschool.org/

Grades: 6-12

Tuition: $9,750-$12,550

Contact: John Tucker, admissions director

Baltimore White Marsh Adventist School

7427 Rossville Blvd.

Rosedale, MD 21237

Email: bwmaschool@gmail.com

410-663-1819

www.bwmschool.org

Grades: PreK-8 info@bwmaschool.org

Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School

3300 Old Court Road

Baltimore, MD 21208

410-486-1905

www.bethtfiloh.com

Grades: Pre K (two year olds) -12

Tuition: $2,500-$21,600

Contact: Laurie Kott, director of admissions

Calvert Hall College High School

8102 La Salle Road

Baltimore, MD 21286

410-825-4266

www.calverthall.com

Grades: 9-12, boys only

Tuition: $16,300-$24,750 (LaSalle Program)

Contact: Christopher G. Bengel, director of admissions

Cambridge School

110 Sudbrook Lane

Baltimore, MD 21208

410-486-3686

www.cambridgeschool.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $8,585-$11,825

Contact: Debbie Martinez, director of admission

Emmanuel Lutheran School

929 Ingleside Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21228

410-744-0015

www.elsbaltimore.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $7,950-$8,690

Contact: Susan Miller, principal

The Forbush School at Glyndon

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with complex emotional, behavioral, and intellectual disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder)

407 Central Avenue

Reisterstown, MD 21136

(410) 517-5400

www.forbushatglyndon.org

Ages: 2 to 21

Contact: Andy Parsley, director of education; aparsley@sheppardpratt.org

The Forbush School at Hunt Valley

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with complex intellectual and behavioral disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder)

11201 Pepper Road

Hunt Valley, MD 21031

(410) 527-9505

www.forbushathuntvalley.org

Ages: 5 to 21

Contact: Tim Yearick, principal

Garrison Forest School

300 Garrison Forest Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

410-363-1500

www.gfs.org

Grades: 2’s-12, day; 8-12, boarding;

co-ed preschool; girls only, K-12

Tuition:$1,550-$30,555-$58,460 (boarding)

Contact: Alison Greer, director of admission and financial aid

Greenspring Montessori School

10807 Tony Drive

Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

410-321-8555

www.greenspringmontessori.org

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $8,560-$21,790

Contact: Tamara Sheesley Balis, head of school

Hannah More School at Millersville Elementary School

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder and emotional disabilities)

1601 Millersville Road

Millersville, MD 21108

(410) 544-0900

www.hannahmoreatmillersville.org

Ages: 4 to 11

Contact: Dr. Leslie Kee, principal/education director, lkee@sheppardpratt.org

The Harbour School

(for students with learning disabilities, autism, speech impairments and other disabilities)

11251 Dolfield Blvd.

Owings Mills, MD 21117

443-394-3760

www.harbourschool.org

Grades: Ages 6-21

Contact: Martha Schneider, program director

Immaculate Conception School

112 Ware Ave.

Towson, MD 21204

410-427-4801

www.theimmaculate.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $2,770-$8,900

Contact: Madeline Meaney, principal

Immaculate Heart of Mary

8501 Loch Raven Blvd.

Towson, MD 21286

410-668-8466

www.ihmschoolmd.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-8

Tuition: $4,510-$7,460

Contact: Karen Cavanaugh, school administrative manager

Israel Henry Beren High School

400 Mt. Wilson Lane

Baltimore, MD 21208

410-484-7200

Grades: 9-12 (boys)

The Jemicy School — Lower & Middle School

(Educates students with dyslexia or other related language-based learning differences)

11 Celadon Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

410-653-2700

www.jemicyschool.org

Grades: 1-8

Tuition: $33,900

Contact: Patricia Utz, director of enrollment management and financial aid

The Jemicy School — Upper School

(Educates students with dyslexia or other related language-based learning differences)

11202 Garrison Forest Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

410-653-2700

www.jemicyschool.org

Grades: 9-12 and Upper School

Prep Program

Tuition: $35,500

Contact: Patricia Utz, director of enrollment management and financial aid

Kennedy Krieger High School Career and Technology Program

(for students with a range of disabilities)

3825 Greenspring Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21211

443-923-7800

www.kennedykrieger.org

Ages: 14-21

Contact: Patrick Seay, associate director of admissions

Krieger Schechter Day School

8100 Stevenson Road

Baltimore, MD 21208

410-486-8640

www.ksds.edu

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $17,850-$20,500

Contact: Nissa Weinberg, director of admission; nweinberg@ksds.edu

Lamb of God School

1810 Fairview Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21227

410-242-4100

www.lambofgodschool.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $3,975- $8,000

Contact: Diane Felts, office manager; office@lambofgodschool.org

Liberty Christian School

11303 Liberty Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

410-655-5527

www.libertychristianschoolmd.com

Grades: K(4)-8

Tuition: $5,875-$8,950

Contact: Monica Gicking, principal

Loyola Blakefield

500 Chestnut Ave.

Towson, MD 21204

410-823-0601

www.loyolablakefield.org

Grades: 6-12, boys only

Tuition: $20,100

Contact: John Feeley, director of admissions; jfeeley@loyolablakefield.org

Maryvale Preparatory School

11300 Falls Road

Lutherville, MD 21093

410-252-3366

www.maryvale.com

Grades: 6-12, girls only

Tuition: $20,300; $27,300 (St. Julie Billiart Program)

Contact: Sheryl Pyron, director of admissions; pirons@maryvale.com

McDonogh School

8600 McDonogh Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

410-363-0600

www.mcdonogh.org

Grades: PK-12

Tuition: $16,710 (PK-4); $29,310 (middle 5-8); $30,720 (upper 9-12); $41,080, (boarding)

Contact: Steve Birdsall, director of admissions and financial aid; 443-544-7021; sbirdsall@mcdonough.org

Montessori Manor

3526 Sweet Air Road

Phoenix, MD 21131

410-683-1771

www.montessorimanor.com

Grades: Age 2-fifth grade

Tuition: $4,169-$9,440

Contact: Cheri Isles, administrator/directress; montessorimanor@gmail.com

Mount de Sales Academy

700 Academy Road

Catonsville, MD 21228

410-744-8498

www.mountdesales.org

Grades: 9-12 (girls only)

Tuition: $14,700

Contact: Emily Ko, admissions director; eko@mountdesales.org

Mount Pleasant Christian School

6000 Radecke Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21206

410-325-4827

www.mpcsonline.org

Grades: K(3)-5

Tuition: $6,050-$5,800

Contact: Brenda Pitts Haynes, director

Notre Dame Preparatory School

815 Hampton Lane

Towson, MD 21286

410-825-6202

www.notredameprep.com

Grades: 6-12, girls only

Tuition: $19,990

Contact: Maureen Sack Cannon, director of admissions; cannonm@notredameprep.com

The Odyssey School

(for dyslexia and language learning differences)

3257 Bridle Ridge Lane

Stevenson, MD 21153

410-580-5551

www.theodysseyschool.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $32,050

Contact: Adrianne Cusick, director of admissions and financial aid; acusick@theodysseyschool.org

Oldfields School

1500 Glencoe Road

Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152

410-472-4800

www.OldfieldsSchool.org

Grades: 8-12, girls only

Tuition: $32,800, day; $58,400, boarding (seven-day);

Contact: admission@oldfieldsschool.org

Open Bible Christian Academy

13 Open Bible Way

Kingsville, MD 21087

410-593-9940

www.openbiblechristianacademy.org

Grades: PreK3-12

Tuition: $2,910-$6,965

Contact: Jill Greenlee, administrator

Our Lady of Grace Preschool

18310 Middletown Road

Parkton, MD 21120

410-329-6956

www.olgs.org

Grades: PK2-PK4

Tuition: $2,450-$8,030

Contact: Sally Lake, director; slake@ourladygrace.org

Our Lady of Hope St. Luke School

8003 N. Boundary Road

Dundalk, MD 21222

410-288-2793

www.olhsl.com

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $3,440-$6,771

Contact: Sister Irene Pryle, principal; ipryle@olhsl.com

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School

1704 Old Eastern Avenue

Baltimore MD, 21221

410-238-1172

www.olmcmd.org

Grades: PreK-12

Tuition: $6,422-$13,580 (Kindergarten to 12th grade; pre-K classes fee is on a per week basis)

Contact: Mark J. Concordia, director of admissions

Our Lady of Victory Catholic School

4416 Wilkens Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21229

410-242-3688

www.olvmd.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $6,275-$7,440

Contact: Lois Gorman, principal; lgorman@olvictory.org

The Park School of Baltimore

2425 Old Court Road

Baltimore, MD 21208

410-339-4130

www.parkschool.net

Grades: K1(4)-12

Tuition: $17,680-$31,970

Contact: Ruthie Sachs Kalvar ‘85, director of admission; admission@parkschool.net

Perry Hall Christian School

3919 Schroeder Ave.

Perry Hall, MD 21128

410-256-4886

www.phcsweb.org

Grades: Preschool-12

Tuition: $3,400-$8,868

Contact: PHCS Admissions; admissions@phcsweb.org

Redeemer Classical Christian School

6415 Mt. Vista Road

Kingsville, MD 21087

410-592-9625

www.rccs.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-12

Enrollment: 260

Tuition: $2,530-$8,500

Contact: Pamela Doyle, director of admissions and guidance; info@rccs.org

Relay Children’s Center

1620 S. Rolling Road

Baltimore, MD 21227

410-247-2811

www.relaychildrenscenter.net

Grades: Preschool-7

Contact: relaychildrenscenter@comcast.net

Sacred Heart School

63 Sacred Heart Lane

Glyndon, MD 21071

410-833-0857

www.shgschool.org

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $6,000-$10,100

Contact: Georgeann Gurkovich, admissions director/assistant principal; Ggurkovich@shgschool.org

Sisters Academy of Baltimore

139 First Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21227

410-242-1212

sistersacademy.org

Grades: 5-8, girls only

Contact: Sister Delia Dowling, president; ddowling@sistersacademy.org

St. Agnes School

603 St. Agnes Lane

Catonsville, MD 21229

410-747-4070

www.stagnesschool.net

Grades: Preschool 3 -8

Tuition: $6,268-$7,339 ($,3,899-$4,562 half-day PreK)

Contact: Rob Costante, principal; rcostante@stagnesschool.net

St. James Academy

3100 Monkton Road

Monkton, MD 21111

410-568-7573

www.saintjamesacademy.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $7,000-$18,125

Contact: Katie Wareheim, director of admission & enrollment management; kwareheim@saintjamesacademy.org

St. Joseph School

105 Church Lane

Cockeysville, MD 21030

410-683-0600 option 3

https://sjpray.org/

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $7,950

Contact: Kathy Smith, enrollment manager; ksmith@sjpray.org

St. Joseph School, Fullerton

8416 Belair Road

Baltimore, MD 21236

410-256-8026

www.stjoeschool.org

Grades: Pre-K (4)-8

Tuition: $5,495-$7,500

Contact: Kenneth Pipkin, principal; kpipkin@stjoeschool.org

St. Mark School

26 Melvin Ave.

Catonsville, MD 21228

410-744-6560

www.stmark-school.org

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $1,970-$8,672

Contact: Stephanie Rattell, principal; srattell@stmark-school.org

St. Michael – St. Clement School

10 Willow Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21206

410-668-8797

www.stmichaelsoverlea.org

Grades: PreK(3) – 8

Tuition: $3,186 – $6,681

Contact: Paul Kristoff, principal; pkristoff@stmstc.org

St. Paul Lutheran School

2001 Old Frederick Road

Catonsville, MD 21228

410-747-1924

school.stpaulcatonsville.org/

Grades: Pre 2-4, K-5

Tuition: Pre-K starts at $227/month; $6,500 (K-5)

Contact: John Maxwell, principal; principal@stpaulcatonsville.org

St. Paul’s Lutheran School

12022 Jerusalem Road

Kingsville, MD 21087

410-592-8100

stpaulseagles.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-8

Tuition: $2,390-$7,150

Contact: Wendell Robson, principal wrobson@stpaulskingsville.org

St. Paul’s School

11152 Falls Road

Brooklandville, MD 21022

410-825-4400

www.stpaulsschool.org

Grades: K-4, coed; 5-12, boys only

Tuition: $22,000-$29,800

Contact: Peter Hawley, director of admissions; phawley@stpaulsschool.org

St. Paul’s School for Girls

P.O. Box 8000

11232 Falls Road

Brooklandville, MD 21022

443-632-1082

www.spsfg.org

Grades: 5-12, girls

Tuition: $28,300-29,800

Contact: Annie Smallwood Morse, director of admissions; amorse@spsfg.org

St. Peter’s Christian Day School

7910 Belair Road

Baltimore, MD 21236

410-665-4521

www.st-peterslutheran.com

Grades Pre-K-5

Tuition $5,400-$5,500

Contact: Jennifer John, principal; st.peter-tmp@comcast.net

St. Pius X School

6432 York Road

Baltimore, MD 21212

410-427-7400

stpius10school.org

Grades: PK 3-5 Primary Montessori; Grades 1-3 Elementary Montessori; Grades 4-8 Traditional Education

Tuition: $7,200-$9,500

Contact: Jennifer Ripley, principal; jripley@stpius10school.org

St. Stephen School

8028 Bradshaw Road

Kingsville, MD 21087

410-592-7617

www.ssschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $2,102-$6,396

Contact: Ginni Zachmeier, admissions director; gzachmeier@ssschool.org

St. Timothy’s School

8400 Greenspring Ave.

Stevenson, MD 21153

410-486-7401

www.stt.org

Grades: 9-12, girls only

Tuition: $30,800 day; $53,900 boarding (2016-’17 rates)

Contact: Cameron Steese, director of admissions; csteese@stt.org

St. Ursula School

8900 Harford Road

Parkville, MD 21234

410-665-3533

www.stursula.org

Grades: Pre-K(4)-8

Tuition: $5,400-6,475

Contact: Deborah Glinoweicki, principal; dglinowiecki@stursula.org

Talmudical Academy of Baltimore

4445 Old Court Road

Baltimore, MD 21208

410-484-6600

www.talmudicalacademy.org

Grades: Preschool-12, boys only

Contact: TA@talmudicalacademy.org

The Trellis School

(for students with federal handicapping code of autism or speech/language impairment)

14550A York Road

Sparks, MD 21152

443 330 7900

www.trellisservices.com

Grades: Nursery (2-4), K-8

Contact: Diana Campitelli, executive director

Willow Park Academy

2914 N. Rolling Road

Baltimore, MD 21244

410-277-9354

https://www.willowparkacademyinc.com/

Grades: Infant-Grade 5

Contact: Van Speights, head of admissions

Youth in Transition School

(for students with emotional disturbance, mental retardation or autism)

7205 Rutherford Road

Baltimore, MD 21244

410-944-9994

www.ncianet.org

Ages: 11-21

Contact: Angela Chambers, executive director of education; achambers@ncianet.org

CALVERT COUNTY

The Calverton School

300 Calverton School Road

Huntingtown, MD 20639

410-535-0216

www.calvertonschool.org

Grades: Preschool-12

Tuition: $6,700-$22,000 (higher rates for boarding plans)

Contact: Erica Henry, John Alter, associate admissions directors; ehenry@calvertonschool.org; jalter@calvertonschool.org

The Tidewater School

120 Cox Road

Huntingtown, MD 20639

410-257-0533

www.thetidewaterschool.org

Grades: Preschool-5

Tuition: $8,603-$14,068

Contact: Julie Hickey, education director; julie.hickey@benschool.org

CAROLINE COUNTY

The Benedictine School

(Helping individuals with disabilities)

14299 Benedictine Lane

Ridgely, MD 21660

410-634-2112

www.benschool.org/

Ages: 5-21

Contact: Linda Billig, administrator

CARROLL COUNTY

Carroll Lutheran School

1738 Old Taneytown Road

Westminster, MD 21158

410-848-1050

www.carrolllutheranschool.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $6,900

Contact: Mandy Gilbart, principal; mgilbart@clsedu.org or office@clsedu.org

Gerstell Academy

2500 Old Westminster Pike

Finksburg, MD 21048

410-861-4400

www.gerstell.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $10,500-$21,950

Contact: Mary Ann Zito, director of admissions; mzito@gerstell.org

Legacy School

(for students with language-based learning disabilities)

115 Terrapin Drive

Sykesville MD 21784

410-549-1717

www.legacyschoolmd.org/

Grades: 1-8

Tuition: $24,301 (2016-’17 rates)

Contact: Jamie Caplan, head of school

The Montessori School of Westminster

1055 Montessori Drive

Westminster, MD 21158

410-848-6283

www.montessorischoolofwestminster.org

Ages: 2-grade 9

Tuition: $4,000-$11,675

Contact: Suzanne Radcliffe, registrar; sradcliffe@TheMSW.org

North Carroll Community School

401 Stone Road

Westminster, MD 21158

410-386-0655

www.nccschool.info

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $8,485

Silver Oak Academy

999 Crouse Mill Rd.

Keymar, MD 21757

(410) 775-1745

www.silveroakacademy.com

Grades: 9-12

Contact: Catherine Gammage, principal

Springdale Preparatory

500 Main Street

New Windsor, MD 21176

301-788-0026

springdaleps.org/

Grades: 5-12 (boarding and day school)

Tuition: $19,500-$54,500

St. Stephen’s Classical Christian Academy

2275 Liberty Road

Eldersburg, MD 21784

410-795-1249

ststephensclassical.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $4,150-$5,950

Contact: John Dykes, headmaster

CECIL COUNTY

Mount Aviat Academy

399 Childs Road

Childs, MD 21916

410-398-2206

www.mountaviat.org

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $3,450-$5,775

Contact: Charlene Nichols, advancement director

High Road School of Cecil County

(for students with behavioral and serious emotional difficulties)

3035 Singerly Road

Elkton, MD 21921

410-398-6900

Grades: 1-12

Shorehaven School

(for individuals with autisim and intellectual and/or multiple disabilities)

1040 Singerly Road

Elkton, MD 21921

410-398-1800

Grades: Ages 6-21

Contact: Leonard Edge, CEO

The Tome School

581 S. Maryland Ave.

North East, MD 21901

410-287-2050

www.tomeschool.org

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $8,350

Contact: Christine Szymanski, head of school; c.szymanski@tomeschool.org

Tri-State Christian Academy

146 Appleton Road

Elkton, MD 21921

410-398-6444

www.tristatechristian.org

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $5,665-$8,570

Contact: Carolyn Gravely, admissions director

West Nottingham Academy

1079 Firetower Road

Colora, MD 21917

410-658-5556

www.wna.org

Grades: 9-12, co-ed

Tuition: $18,600, day; $57,800, boarding (2017-’18 rates)

Contact: Nancy Nolan, director of enrollment management

CHARLES COUNTY

The Beddow School

(high school listing: see Prince George’s County)

6008 Hampshire Circle

Waldorf, MD 20603

301-870-8660

www.thebeddowschool.org

Ages: Preschool-6

Tuition: $8,816-$12,119

Contact: Trudy Beddow, director; tbeddow@thebeddowschool.org

Grace Christian Academy of Maryland

13000 Zekiah Drive

Waldorf, MD 20601

301-645-0406

www.graceknights.org

Grades: PK3-12

Tuition: $5,210-$13,680

Contact: Blair Salvas, admissions

High Road School of Southern Maryland

(for students facing learning challenges)

95 Catalpa Drive, Suite 100

LaPlata, Md 20646

301-392-6377

catapultlearning.com/schools/high-road-school-southern-maryland/

Grades: 6-12

FREDERICK COUNTY

The Banner School

1730 N. Market St.

Frederick, MD 21701

301-695-9320

www.bannerschool.org

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $11,140-$11,640

Contact: Gail Dobay, head of school

Friends Meeting School

3232 Green Valley Road

Ijamsville, MD 21754

301-798-0288

www.friendsmeetingschool.org

Grades: K-12th grade

Tuition: $12,400-$19,700

Contact: Annie Garland, admissions and outreach director; info@friendsmeetingschool.org

The Jefferson School

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(serving students with severe emotional and behavioral disabilities)

2940 Point of Rocks Road

Jefferson, MD 21755

(240) 315-0200

www.sheppardpratt.org

Ages: day students – 11 to 21; residential – 12 to 21

Contact: Nicole Tekin, admission coordinator; ntekin@thejeffersonschool.org

Laurel Hall School in Frederick

(for students with special needs)

4540B Mack Avenue

Frederick, MD 21703

301-698-5665

www.brooklane.org/childservices.aspx?details=4

Grades: 1-12

Lucy School

9117 Frostown Road

Middletown, MD 21769

301-293-1163

www.lucyschool.com

Grades: Preschool-Grade 8

Tuition: $3,000-$11,900

Contact: admissions@LucySchool.com

Mother Seton Catholic School

100 Creamery Road

Emmitsburg, MD 21727

301-447-3161

www.mothersetonschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $3,400 – $5,365

Contact: Jennifer Buchheister, advancement director/admissions; jbuchheister@mothersetonschool.org

St. John Regional Catholic School

8414 Opossumtown Pike

Frederick, MD 21702

301-662-6722

www.sjrcs.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-8

Tuition: $2,698-$9,100

Contact: Kathy Kinsey, director of enrollment; kkinsey@sjrcs.org

Saint John’s Catholic Prep

3989 Buckeystown Pike

P.O. Box 909

Buckeystown, MD 21717

301-662-4210

www.saintjohnsprep.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $16,900

Contact: Michael Schultz, executive director of advancement; mschultz@saintjohnsprep.org

St. Thomas More Academy

103 Prospect St.

Middletown, MD 21769

240-490-5479

www.stmamd.org

Grades: Pre-K-8; Before

and after-school care

Tuition: $2,600-$5,900

Contact: Veronica Kosch, director; koschv@stmamd.org

GARRETT COUNTY

Salem School

(for students in transition or have special needs)

2705 Lower New Germany Road

Frostburg, MD 21532

(301) 689-0322

www.mdsalem.org

Grades: K-12

HARFORD COUNTY

The Arrow Center for Education Riverside

(for special education students)

1370 Brass Mill Rd

Belcamp, MD 21017

410-297-4100

www.arrow.org/services-programs/education/the-arrow-center-for-education-riverside/

Grades: K-8

Contact: Vicky Ciulla, principal

Bel Air North Montessori School

2529 Conowingo Road

Bel Air, MD 21015

410-836-0833

www.bmontessori.org

Grades: 2 years through age 12

Tuition: $4,300-$7,400

Contact: admissions@bmontessori.org

Harford Christian School

1736 Whiteford Road

P.O. Box 88

Darlington, MD 21034

410-457-5103

www.harfordchristian.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $2,300 – $8,300

Contact: Bryan M. Wilson, principal

Harford Day School

715 Moores Mill Road

Bel Air, MD 21014

410-838-4848

www.harfordday.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $6,000-$17,500

Contact: Diane L. Russell, director of admissions; dianerussell@harfordday.org

Friends School of Harford

2230 Rock Spring Road

Forest Hill, MD 21050

443-640-6300

www.fshmd.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $9,250-$11,500

Contact: Anna Dallam, interim head of school

The Highlands School

(for dyslexia, attention-deficit and language-based learning differences)

2409 Creswell Road

Bel Air, MD 21015

410-836-1415

www.hsmd.org

Grades: K-10

Tuition: $11,750-$26,500

Contact: Suzanne Lippa, admissions director; slippa@highlandsschool.net

High Road School of Harford County

(serving students with emotional disabilities)

1250 Brass Mill Road

Suite C

Belcamp, MD 21017

(410) 272-1123

Grades: 1-12

The John Carroll School

703 E. Churchville Road

Bel Air, MD 21014

410 879-2480 x 2062

www.johncarroll.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $17,200 (domestic); $22,200 (international)

Contact: Ed Maynard, director of enrollment, emaynard@johncarroll.org

Monarch Montessori

6 Asbury Road

Churchville, MD 21028

410-836-9560

www.monarchmontessorischool.net

Ages: 2 – 6, including Kindergarten

Tuition — $150.00 – $6,800.00

Contact: Mary Ellen Kelly

New Covenant Christian School

Grammar School Campus — Grade K-6

128 St. Mary’s Church Road

Abingdon, MD 21009

443-512-0771

www.NewCovenantChristianSchool.org

Contact: Kathy Heeter, office manager; 443-512-0771 ext. 106

Upper School Campus — Grades 7-12

1515 Emmorton Road

Bel Air, MD 21014

410-420-7727

www.NewCovenantChristianSchool.org

Contact: Lisa Stone, office manager; 410-420-7727 ext. 203

Preschool 3-4 year olds

Grammar School Campus

Contact: Holly Fitzpatrick, preschool manager; 443-512-0771 ext. 107

Oak Grove Classical Christian School

2416 Creswell Road

Bel Air, MD 21015

410-838-1333

www.oakgroveclassical.org/

Grades: Pre K3-12

Tuition: $2,100-$8,250

Contact: Deborah Glasgow, educational director; office@oakgroveclassical.org

St. Joan of Arc School

230 S. Law St.

Aberdeen, MD 21001

410-272-1387

www.school.stjoanarc.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $6,325-$7,690

Contact: Virginia P. Bahr, principal; vbahr@stjoanarc.org

Saint Margaret School Elementary Campus

205 Hickory Ave.

Bel Air, MD 21014

410-879-1113

www.smsch.org

Grades: Pre-K-5

Tuition: Pre-K (half-day and full-day options, $2,080-$6,540; K-8, $6,540

Contact: Cecilia Pleiss, admissions director; cpleiss@smsch.org

Middle School Campus

1716A Churchville Road

Bel Air, MD 21015

410-877-9660

www.smsch.org

Grades: 6-8

Tuition: $6,540

Contact: Cecilia Pleiss, admissions director; cpleiss@smsch.org

Trinity Lutheran Christian School & Early Learning Center

1100 Philadelphia Road

Joppa, MD 21085

410-679-4000, ext. 185

www.tlsonline.org

Grades: Age 2-Grade 8

Tuition: $7,500-$8,500

Contact: admissions@trinityjoppa.org

HOWARD COUNTY

Bethel Christian Academy

Preschool-2nd Grade

8455 Savage-Guilford Road

Savage, MD 20763

301-725-4673

www.bethelchristianacademy.com

Grades: Pre-K-2

Tuition: $8,050-7,950

Contact: Claire Dant, principal

3rd-5th Grade

8925 Lincoln Street

Savage, MD 20763

301-725-4673

www.bethelchristianacademy.com

Tuition: $7,950

Contact: Claire Dant, principal

6th-8th Grade

9001 Vollmerhausen Road

Jessup, MD 20794

301-725-7673

www.bethelchristianacademy.com

Tuition: $8,200

Contact: Claire Dant, principal

Chapelgate Christian Academy

2600 Marriottsville Road

Marriottsville, MD 21104

410-442-5888

www.chapelgateacademy.org

Grades: 6-12

Tuition: $9,890-$13,880

Contact: Cindy Barr, director of enrollment

Children’s Manor Montessori School

(multiple area locations)

4465 Montgomery Road

Ellicott City, MD 21043

410-461-6070

Grades: Preschool- Grade 5

Columbia Academy Elementary and Middle School

(multiple area locations)

10350 Old Columbia Road

Columbia, MD 21046

410-312-7413

www.columbiaacademy.com

Grades: Pre-K-8

Contact: Sarah Petersen, school registrar; admissions@columbiaacademy.com

Columbia Montessori School

10508 Marble Faun Court

Columbia, MD 21044

410-772-8353

www.columbiamontessori.com

Grades: Preschool-1

Tuition: $6,317-$10,260 (2017-’18 rates)

Contact: Maria Garcia, owner/administrator

Cornerstone Academy

(For children diagnosed with learning differences)

17455 Old Frederick Road

Mt. Airy, MD 21771

301-829-4730

www.cornerstone-academy.org

Grades: 6-12

Tuition: $18,375-$19,450

Contact: Martha Zeher, principal

Glenelg Country School

12793 Folly Quarter Road

Ellicott City, MD 21042

410-531-8600

www.glenelg.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-12

Tuition: $18,670-$29,460

Contact: Gregory J. Ventre, head of school

Glenwood Academy

16151 Old Frederick Road

Mount Airy, MD 21771

www.glenwoodacademy.com

410-489-6959

Grades: 1-12

Tuition: $21,950-24,745

Contact: Cheryl Stradling, head of school

Glenwood Country Day School Preschool

14785 Bushy Park Road

Woodbine, MD 21797

410-489-5203

www.glenwoodcountrydayschool.com

Grades: Preschool (2)-K

Tuition: $7,600-$9,900

Contact: administration@glenwoodcountrydayschool.com

High Road Academy

(for students with learning disabilities)

9705 Washington Blvd.

Laurel, MD 20723

301-483-8605

catapultlearning.com/schools/high-road-academy-laurel-maryland/

Grades: 3-12

The Julia Brown Montessori Schools

(multiple area locations)

9450 Madison Ave.

Laurel, MD 20723

301-498-0604

www.juliabrownmontessorischools.com

Grades: Toddlers (18 months)-3rd Grade

Contact: Theresa Brown Leonhart, director; info@juliabrownschools.com

Linwood School

(serves students with disabilities)

3421 Martha Bush Drive

Ellicott City, MD 21043

410-465-1352

www.linwoodcenter.org/programs/linwood-school/

Nongraded: (Ages 5 through 21)

Contact: Diann L. Butler, education director; dbutler@linwoodcenter.org

Love of Learning Montessori School

9151 Rumsey Road

Columbia, MD 21045

410-715-9600

www.lolms.com

Ages: Infant-9

Maryland International School

6135 Old Washington Road

Elkridge, MD 21075

410-220-3792

www.marylandinternationalschool.org/

Grades 1 through 9

Tuition: $11,000

Contact: info@marylandinternationalschool.org

Mount Airy Christian Academy

16700 Old Frederick Road

Mt. Airy, MD 21771

410-489-4321

Grades: PreK (3)-12

www.macamd.org

Tuition: $1,800-$9,800

Contact: Gail Grab, director of Admissions; gail.grab@macamd.org

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

4801 Ilchester Road

Ellicott City, MD 21043

410-744-4251

www.olphschool.org

Grades: Pre-K(4)-8

Tuition: $3,250-$7,325

Contact: Victor Pellechia, principal; vpellechia@olphschool.org

Phillips School — Laurel

(serving students with disabilities)

8920 Whiskey Bottom Road

Laurel, MD 20723

301-470-1620

www.phillipsprograms.org/

Grades 3 through 12

Contact: Tameka Champ, admissions; Laureladmissions@phillipsprograms.org

Resurrection-St. Paul School

3155 Paulskirk Drive

Ellicott City, MD 21042

410-461-9111

www.resstpaul.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $1,990-$10,355

Contact: Karen Murphy, principal; kmurphy@resstpaul.org

St. Augustine School

5990 Old Washington Road

Elkridge, MD 21075

410-796-3040

www.staug-md.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Enrollment: 280

Tuition: $2,525-$7,275

Contact: Jennifer Ross, director of admissions; jross@staug-md.org

St. John’s Parish Day School

9130 Frederick Road

Ellicott City, MD 21042

410-465-7644

www.stjohnspds.org

Grades: Age 3 – Grade 5

Tuition: $3,770-$14,775

Contact: Beth Hardon, admissions director

Tarbiyah Academy

6785 Business Parkway Suite 106-110

Elkridge, MD 21075

844-827-2492

tarbiyahacademy.com/

Grades: K-6

Tuition: $9,890-$9,690

Contact: Ghada Elkordy, admissions officer; info@tarbiyahacademy.org

Temple Isaiah Religious School

12200 Scaggsville Road

Fulton, MD 20759

301-317-1101

www.templeisaiah.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Contact: Rabbi Daniel Plotkin, rabbi educator; info@templeisaiah.org

Trinity School

4985 Ilchester Road

Ellicott City, MD 21043

410-744-1524

www.trinityschoolmd.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $4,200-$14,120

Contact: Steve Wilson, interim principal; swilson@trinityschoolmd.org

KENT COUNTY

Kent School

6788 Wilkins Lane

Chestertown, MD 21620

410-778-4100

www.kentschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $5,800-$16,850

Contact: Nancy Mugele, head of school; admissions@kentschool.org

The Radcliffe Creek School

201 Talbot Blvd.

Chestertown, MD 21620

410-778-8150

www.radcliffecreekschool.org

Grades: Kindergarten-8th with a preschool, Little Creek that serves infants-Pre-K

Tuition: $16,995-$27,298

Contact: Laura Kurz, director of advancement; info@radcliffecreekschool.org

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Academy of the Holy Cross

4920 Strathmore Ave.

Kensington, MD 20895

301-942-2100

www.ahctartans.org

Grades: 9-12, girls only

Tuition: $24,800

Contact: Meredith Gobbi, director of admissions; mgobbi@academyoftheholycross.org

The Avalon School

11811 Claridge Road

Wheaton, MD 20902

301-963-8022

www.avalonschools.org

Grades: 1-12, boys only; half-day and full day co-ed kindergarten

Tuition: $4,100-$15,700

Contact: John Acevedo, director of admissions; jacevedo@avalonschools.org

The Barnesville School

21830 Peach Tree Road

Barnesville, MD 20838

301-972-0341

www.barnesvilleschool.org

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $3,360-21,030 (variable tuition)

Contact: Debbie Don, director of admissions and advancement; admissions@barnesvilleschool.org

Barrie School

13500 Layhill Road

Silver Spring, MD 20906

301-576-2800

www.barrie.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $18,500-$32,900

Contact: Ingrid Yuryev, director of admission; admission@barrie.org

Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy

13300 Arctic Ave.

Rockville, MD 20853

301-962-9400

www.mjbha.org

Grades: Preschool-12

Tuition: $16,350-$23,850

Contact: Elana Stein, admissions director; steine@mjbha.org

Brookewood School

10401 Armory Ave.

Kensington, MD 20895

301-949-7997

www.brookewood.org

Grades: 1-12, girls only

Tuition: $8,000-$15,000

Contact: Helen Williams, director of admissions; hwilliams@brookewood.org

Bullis School

10601 Falls Road

Potomac, MD 20854

301-299-8500

www.bullis.org

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $34,073-43,131

Contact: Tim Simpson, assistant head of school, director of admission and financial aid; tim_simpson@bullis.org

Butler Montessori

15951 Germantown Road

Darnestown, MD 20874

301-977-6600

www.butlerschool.org

Grades: 18 Months-8th Grade

Tuition: $10,100-$18,700

Contact: Amy D’Elia, director of admissions; amy@butlerschool.org

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School

Lower School

1901 E. Jefferson St.

Rockville, MD 20852

301-881-1400

www.cesjds.org

Grades: K-6

Tuition: $21,660-$34,720

Contact: Pam Shrock, director of admissions; pshrock@cesjds.org

Upper School

11710 Hunters Lane

Rockville, MD 20852

301-881-1404

www.cesjds.org

Grades: 7-12

Tuition: $34,720-$54,720 (option for international student boarding)

Contact: Miriam Stein, director of admissions; mstein@cesjds.org

Chelsea School

(serving students with language-based learning differences)

2970 Belcrest Center Drive

Suite 300

Hyattsville, MD 20782

240-467-2100

www.chelseaschool.edu

Grades: 5-12

Tuition: $37,974.30

Contact: Deborah Lourie, director of admissions

Christ Episcopal School

22 West Jefferson St.

Rockville, MD 20850

301-424-6550

www.CESrockville.org

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $4,690-$19,040

Contact: Janet Gerber, director of admissions; jgerber@cesrockville.org

Concord Hill School

6050 Wisconsin Ave.

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

301-654-2626

www.concordhill.org

Grades: Preschool-3

Tuition: $17,850-$28,200

Contact: Susan Arzt, assistant head of school, director of admissions; sarzt@concordhill.org

Connelly School of the Holy Child

9029 Bradley Blvd.

Potomac, MD 20854

301-365-0955

www.holychild.org

Grades: 6-12, girls only

Tuition: $29,750-$32,950

Contact: Meghan Cross, director of enrollment management; mcross@holychild.org

The Diener School

(for students with learning disabilities, language and sensory processing disorders, attention challenges,

executive functioning issues and social pragmatic delays)

11510 Falls Road

Potomac, MD 20854

301-299-4602

www.TheDienerSchool.org

Grades: K-6

Contact: Kathy Chumas, director of admissions and therapeutic services; info@thedienerschool.org

Evergreen School

10700 Georgia Ave.

Wheaton, MD 20902

301-942-5979

www.evergreenschool.com

Grades: Preschool-3

Tuition: $12,741-$24,449

Contact: John DeMarchi, head of school; info@evergreenschool.com

Fernwood Montessori School

10100 Old Georgetown Road

Bethesda, MD 20814

301-469-4888

www.loneoakmontessori.com

Ages: 2-12

Contact: admissions@fernwoodmontessori.com

The Forbush School at Oakmont Upper School

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with severe behavioral, developmental and learning disorders)

610 East Diamond Ave., Suite E

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

301-330-4359

www.sheppardpratt.org/special-education-services/our-schools/forbush-school-oakmont-upper-school/

Ages: 12 to 21

Contact: Donna Smikle, education director, dsmikle-os@sheppardpratt.org

The Frost School

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(Serving students with autism spectrum disorder, emotional and behavioral disabilities, and other related disorders)

4915 Aspen Hill Road

Rockville, MD 20853-3700

301-933-3451

www.frostschool.org

Ages: 5 to 21

Contact: Mark Hajjar, director, mhajjar@frostschool.org

Georgetown Hill Early Childhood Center

(multiple area locations)

10001 Apple Ridge Road

Montgomery Village, MD 20886

301-527-1377

www.georgetownhill.com

Grades: Preschool-2

Contact: businessoffice@georgetownhill.com

Georgetown Preparatory School

10900 Rockville Pike

North Bethesda, MD 20852

301-214-1215

www.gprep.org

Grades: 9-12, boys only

Tuition: $37,215 day; $60,280, boarding

Contact: Brett Graham, director of admissions; bgraham@gprep.org

German School — Washington, D.C.

8617 Chateau Drive

Potomac, MD 20854

301-767-3800

www.giswashington.org/

Grades: Preschool-12

Tuition: $12,350-$25,110

Contact: Anne-Lee Gilder, admissions coordinator; admissions@giswashington.org

Grace Episcopal Day School

9411 Connecticut Ave.

Kensington, MD 20895

301-949-5860

www.geds.org

Grades: age 3-5th grade

Tuition: $9,900-$25,900

Contact: Karen O’Connor-Floman, director of admission and variable tuition; karen@geds.org

Green Acres School

11701 Danville Drive

North Bethesda, MD 20852

301-881-4100

www.greenacres.org

Grades: 3 years old-grade 8

Tuition: $15,555-$37,970

Contact: Trevor Waddington, Nina Chibber, admissions directors; admission@greenacres.org

The Harbor School

7701 Bradley Blvd.

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-365-1100

www.theharborschool.org

Grades: Pre-K(3)-Grade 2

Tuition: $3,500-$26,500

Contact: Andrea Zuraf, assistant head of school, director of admissions; andrea_zuraf@theharborschool.org

The Heights School

10400 Seven Locks Road

Potomac, MD 20854

301-365-4300; admissions: 301-765-2093

www.heights.edu

Grades: 3-12

Tuition: $20,435-$27,465

Contact: Richard Moss, director of admissions; rmoss@heights.edu

The Holton-Arms School

7303 River Road

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-365-5300

www.holton-arms.edu

Grades: 3-12, girls only

Tuition: $42,975

Contact: Sharron Rodgers, director of enrollment; sharron.rodgers@holton-arms.edu

Jamon Montessori Day School

52 Randolph Road

Silver Spring, MD 20904

301-384-3131

www.jamonmontessori.com

Grades: Preschool-2nd grade

Tuition: $8,550-$10,050

Contact: Lisa Miller; jamon.montessori@gmail.com

John Nevins Andrews School

117 Elm Ave.

Takoma Park, MD 20912

301-270-1400

www.jna.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $9,500-$9,800

Contact: Grace Ameyaw, principal; gameyaw@jna.org

The Julia Brown Montessori Schools

(multiple area locations)

1300 Milestone Drive

Silver Spring, MD 20904

301-622-7808

www.juliabrownmontessorischools.com

Grades: 18 months- Grade 3

Kennedy Krieger School: Montgomery County Campus

(for students with a range of disabilities)

13313 Old Columbia Pike

Silver Spring, MD 20904

443-923-4170

www.kennedykrieger.org

Ages: 7-21

Landon School for Boys

6101 Wilson Lane

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-320-3200

www.landon.net

Grades: 3-12, boys only

Tuition: $39,220-$42,110

Contact: Sarah Powers, director of admissions, outreach and enrollment; sarah_powers@landon.net

Lycée Rochambeau French International School

Lower School

3200 Woodbine St.

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

301-907-3265

www.rochambeau.org

Grades: PreK(3)1-3 (French immersion)

Tuition: $17,240

Contact: Agnes Finucan, finucana@rochambeau.org

Upper School

Bradley Campus

7108 Bradley Blvd.

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-767-1683

www.rochambeau.org

Grades: Age 2-K

Tuition: $10,990-20,410

Contact: Agnes Finucan, finucana@rochambeau.org

Rollingwood Campus

3200 Woodbine Street

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

301-907-3265

www.rochambeau.org

Grades: 1st-4th

Tuition: $18,290

Contact: Agnes Finucan, finucana@rochambeau.org

Forest Road Campus

9600 Forest Road

Bethesda, MD 20814

301-530-8260

www.rochambeau.org

Grades: 5-12

Tuition: $18,290-24,050

Contact: Agnes Finucan, finucana@rochambeau.org

The Manor Montessori School

(multiple area locations)

10500 Oaklyn Drive

Potomac, MD 20854

301-299-7400

www.manormontessori.com

Ages: Pre-K(2)-9

Contact: Katherine Damico, Director; themanormontessori@gmail.com

Mater Amoris Montessori School

18501 Mink Hollow Road

P.O. Box 97

Ashton, MD 20861

301-774-7468

www.materamoris.com

Grades: Preschool-6

Tuition: $11,600-$14,200

Contact: Charlotte Shea, director

Mater Dei School

9600 Seven Locks Road

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-365-2700

www.materdeischool.net

Grades: 1-8, boys only

Tuition: $19,050

Contact: office@materdeischool.net

McLean School

8224 Lochinver Lane

Potomac, MD 20854

301-299-8277

www.mcleanschool.org

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $25,990-45,990

Contact: Cathy Patterson, director of enrollment; cpatterson@mcleanschool.org

Muslim Community School

7917 Montrose Road

Potomac, MD 20854

301-340-6713

www.alimacademy.org

Grades: Preschool-12

Tuition: $7,500-$9,500

Contact: Somayyah Nahidian, principal; snahidian@mymcs.org

The Nora School

955 Sligo Ave.

Silver Spring, MD 20910

301-495-6672

www.nora-school.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $30,750

Contact: Marcia Miller, director of admissions; marcia@nora-school.org

Norwood School

8821 River Road

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-365-2595

www.norwoodschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $21,400-$36,560

Contact: Mimi Mulligan, assistant head and director of admission and enrollment management; mmulligan@norwoodschool.org

Oneness-Family School

6701 Wisconsin Ave.

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

301-652-7751

www.onenessfamilyschool.org

Grades: Age 2-Grade 8

Tuition: $16,220-$28,000

Contact: Chris McLeod, director of admissions and marketing; admissions@onenessfamily.org

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

17301 Old Vic Blvd.

Olney, MD 20832

240-283-3200; 240-283-3235 (Admissions)

www.olgchs.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $23,070

Contact: Maria Nichols, director of admissions; mnichols@olgchs.org

Paint Branch Montessori School

10309 New Hampshire Ave.

Silver Spring, MD 20903

301-434-0373

www.pbmontessori.com

Grades: Preschool-6

Tuition: $800/month-$1,550/month

Contact: info@pbmontessori.com

The Primary Day School

7300 River Road

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-365-4355

www.theprimarydayschool.org

Grades: Before and after programs;

Pre-K-2

Tuition: $21,500-$27,500

Contact: Alison Collins, assistant director of enrollment management; Admission@ThePrimaryDaySchool.org

The Primary Montessori Day School

14138 Travilah Road

Rockville, MD 20850

301-309-9532

www.primarymontessori.com

Grades: Age 2-Grade 3

Contact: Donna L. Anthony, head of school

Redwood Montessori Academy

1605 Veirs Mill Road

Rockville, MD 20851

301-762-2524

www.redwoodmontessorimd.com

Grades: Pre-K(2)-Grade 5

Tuition: $855/month-$1,200 month ($10,800 for school year)

Contact: hello@RedwoodMontessorimd.com

The Ridge School of Montgomery County

(therapeutic day school)

14915 Broschart Road

Rockville, MD 20850

301-217-5412

Grades: 6-12

Sandy Spring Friends School

16923 Norwood Road

Sandy Spring, MD 20860

301-774-7455

www.ssfs.org

Grades: Pre-K (2)-5;

Tuition: $16,425-$33,250 (non-boarding)

Contact: Tony McCudden, director of admissions; admission@ssfs.org

Seneca Academy

15601 Germantown Road

Darnestown, MD 20874

301-869-3728

www.SenecaAcademy.org

Grades: Pre-K-5

Tuition: $4,575-$15,875

Contact: Priscella Celentano, director of admissions and communications

The Siena School

1300 Forest Glen Road

Silver Spring, MD 20901

301-244-3600

www.thesienaschool.org

Grades: 4-12

Tuition: $39,339-$41,205

Contact: Bekah Atkinson, director of admissions; info@thesienaschool.org

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Preschool and Lower School

10033 River Road

Potomac, MD 20854

301-983-5200

www.saes.org

Grades: Pre-K(2)-2nd Grade

Tuition: $7,490-$28,490

Contact: Lisa Shambaugh, director of admissions

Intermediate, Middle and Upper School

8804 Postoak Road

Potomac, MD 20854

301-983-5200

www.saes.org

Grades: 3-12

Tuition: $34,990-$41,925

Contact: Lisa Shambaugh, director of admissions

St. John’s Episcopal School

3427 Olney Laytonsville Road

Olney, MD 20832

301-774-6804

stjes.com

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $10,725-$21,849

Contact: Douglas Perkins, director of admissions; doug.perkins@stjes.org

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart

9101 Rockville Pike

Bethesda, MD 20814

301-657-4322, ext. 321

www.stoneridgeschool.org

Grades: Pre-K and K, coed; Grades 1-12, girls only

Tuition: $20,500-$35,500

Contact: LaRita Gordon, director of enrollment management admissions; lgordon@stoneridgeschool.org

Sulam School

(for children with special learning needs)

13300 Arctic Ave.

Rockville, MD 20853

301-962-9400, ext. 5523

www.sulam.org

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $35,800-$51,200

Contact: Mrs. Lianne Heller, director; lheller@sulam.org

Takoma Academy

8120 Carroll Ave.

Takoma Park, MD 20912

301-434-4700

www.ta.edu

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $13,970

Contact: Kelli Collins, admissions; KCollins@TA.edu

Torah School of Greater Washington

2010 Linden Lane

Silver Spring, MD 20910

301-962-8003

www.tsgw.org

Grades: K-6

Tuition: $15,400

Contact: Zev Teichman, executive director; zteichman@tsgw.org

Village Montessori School

20301 Fulks Farm Road

Montgomery Village, MD 20886

301-977-5766

www.vms-md.com

Grades: Preschool & Kindergarten

Tuition: $9,090-$14,130

Contact: Sally Robinson, director; Director@vms-md.com

Washington Christian Academy

16227 Batchellors Forest Road

Olney, MD 20832

240-390-0429

www.washingtonchristian.org

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $14,431-$19,598

Contact: Sheree Pilgrim, director of admission and development; info@washingtonchristian.org

Washington Episcopal School

5600 Little Falls Parkway

Bethesda, MD 20816

301-652-7878

www.w-e-s.org

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $ 11,230-$35,640

Contact: Kim Bair, director of admission and financial aid

Washington Waldorf School

4800 Sangamore Road

Bethesda, MD 20816

301-229-6107

www.washingtonwaldorf.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $6,300-$29,700

Contact: Lezlie Lawson, enrollment director; llawson@washingtonwaldorf.org

The Winchester School

3223 Bel Pre Road

Silver Spring, MD 20906

301-598-2266

www.thewinchesterschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-2

Contact: Mary L. Rhim, director; winchesterschool@verizon.net

The Woods Academy

6801 Greentree Road

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-365-3080

www.woodsacademy.org

Grades: Montessori preschool; grades 1-8

Tuition: $13,270-$23,420

Contact: Molly McNamara Hugo, director of admissions; mmcnamara@woodsacademy.org

Yang Academy

111 Central Avenue

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

301-208-8821

www.yangacademy.com/

Grades: K-12

Yeshiva of Greater Washington

Boys Division

1216 Arcola Ave.

Silver Spring, MD 20902

301-649-7077

www.yeshiva.edu

Grades: 7-12

Tuition: $18,585-$21,035

Contact: Rabbi Scott Hillman, admissions and communications manager; shillman@yeshiva.edu

Girls Division

2010 Linden Lane

Silver Spring, MD 20910

301-962-5111

www.yeshiva.edu

Grades: 7-12

Tuition: $18,585-$21,035

Contact: Rabbi Scott Hillman, admissions and communications manager; shillman@yeshiva.edu

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

The Beddow School/Fort Washington Montessori School

8600 Loughran Road

Fort Washington, MD 20744

301-567-0330

www.thebeddowschool.org

Grades: Preschool-6

Tuition: $8,816-$12,119

Contact: Trudy Beddow, administrative head; tbeddow@thebeddowschool.org

Beddow Jr./Sr. High School/Accoceek College Preparatory School

501 Bryan Point Road

Accokeek, MD 20607

301-292-1968

www.thebeddowschool.org

Grades: 7-12

Tuition: $14,420

Contact: Trudy Beddow, administrative head; tbeddow@thebeddowschool.org

Bishop McNamara High School

6800 Marlboro Pike

Forestville, MD 20747

301-735-8401

www.bmhs.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $15,570

Contact: Abigail Greer, director of admissions; admissions@bmhs.org

Bowie Montessori Children’s House

5004 Randonstone Lane

Bowie, MD 20715

301-262-3566

www.bmch.net

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $9,700 (2016-’17 rates)

Contact: Brenda L. Beitzell, principal; office@bmch.net

Chelsea School

(serves students with language-based learning challenges)

2970 Belcrest Center Drive, Suite 300

Hyattsville, MD 20782

240-467-2100

Grades: 5-12

Tuition: $37,974.30 (2017-’18 fees)

Contact: Debbie Lourie, director of admissions

DeMatha Catholic High School

4313 Madison St.

Hyattsville, MD 20781

240-764-2200

www.dematha.org

Grades: 9-12, boys only

Tuition: $18,350

Contact: Rob Landini, admissions; rlandini@dematha.org

Elizabeth Seton High School

5715 Emerson St.

Bladensburg, MD 20710

301-864-4532

www.setonhs.org

Grades: 9-12, all girls

Tuition: $14,375

Contact: Melissa Landini, dean of admissions; admissions@setonhs.org

Fairhaven School

17900 Queen Anne Road

Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

301-249-8060

www.fairhavenschool.com

Ages: 5-18

Tuition: $10,844

Contact: staff@fairhavenschool.com

First Baptist School of Laurel

15002 First Baptist Lane

Laurel, MD 20707

301-490-1076

www.fbslaurel.com

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $5,050-$7,150

Contact: Mike Gall, mgall@fbslaurel.com; office@fbslaurel.com

The Forbush School at Prince George’s County

Part of the Sheppard Pratt Health System

(serving students with autism spectrum disorder and other related disorders)

4819 Walden Lane, Suite 4880

Lanham, MD 20706

240-667-1423

www.forbushatprincegeorges.org

Ages: 5 to 21

Contact: Tyrone D. Frazier, principal; tfrazier-ps@sheppardpratt.org

The Foundation School

1330 McCormick Drive

Largo, MD 20774

301-773-3500

www.foundationschools.org/largo/

Grades K through 12 (ages 5-21)

Contact: Tracey Still, admissions coordinator; tstill@foundationschools.org

Friends Community School

5901 Westchester Park Drive

College Park, MD 20740

301-441-2100

www.friendscommunityschool.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $19,420-$21,530

Contact: Connie Belfiore, director of admissions and outreach; Connie@friendscommunityschool.org

Genesis Christian Day Schools

(Locations in Clinton, Glenarden and Landover)

12103 Windbrook Drive

Clinton, MD 20735

301-390-1764

genesischristianschools.com

Grades: Preschool-K

Contact: Lisa Weathers-Hall lisaweathers@genesislearning.com

Grace Brethren Christian School

6501 Surratts Road

Clinton, MD 20735

301-868-1600

www.gbcseagles.org

Grades: K(3)-12

Tuition: $9,080-$9,820

Contact: Enrollment Hotline 301-868-1600 x331

Holy Trinity Episcopal Day School

Primary School

13106 Annapolis Road

Bowie, MD 20720

301-262-5355

www.htrinity.org

Grades: Preschool (3) -4

Tuition: $9,515-$11,465

Contact: Rosalyn Cruz, director of admissions; rcruz@htrinity.org

High School Prep

11902 Daisy Lane

Glenn Dale, MD 20769

301-464-3215

www.htrinity.org

Grades: 5-8

Tuition: $13,195

Contact: Rosalyn Cruz, director of admissions; rcruz@htrinity.org

Lanham Christian School

8400 Good Luck Road

Lanham, MD 20706

301-552-9102

lcslions.wordpress.com/

Grades: K(4)-12

Tuition: $8,650-$9,150

Contact: Randall Burr, executive director

New Hope Academy

7009 Varnum St.

Landover Hills, MD 20784

301-459-7311

www.newhopeacademy.org

Grades: Preschool-12

Tuition: $10,750-$12,100 (domestic students)

Contact: Joy Morrow, principal; office@newhopeacademy.org

Phillips School

(for students with a range of disabilities)

8920 Whiskey Bottom Road

Laurel, MD 20723

301-470-1620

www.phillipsprograms.org

Grades 3-12

Contact: Sarah Hedley-Boyd, program director

Reid Temple Christian Academy

11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard

Glenn Dale, MD 20769

(301) 860-6570

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $$11,695-14,195

Contact: Donnette Dais, head of school; info@reidtempleacademy.com

Riverdale Baptist School

1133 Largo Road

Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

301-249-7000

www.rbschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $10,005-$12,581

Contact: info@rbschool.org

St. Ann’s High School

(supports vulnerable women, children, mothers and families)

4901 Eastern Avenue

Hyattsville, MD 20782

301-559-5500

www.stanns.org/

Grades: 9-12

Contact: info@stanns.org

St. John the Evangelist School

8912 Old Branch Ave.

Clinton, MD 20735

301-868-2010

www.saintjohnsschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Enrollment: 210

Tuition: $6,800-$8,800

Contact: MaryJane Fratantuono Harris, director of development; development@saintjohnsschool.org

St. Mary of the Mills School

106 St. Mary’s Place

Laurel, MD 20707

301-498-1433

www.stmaryofthemills.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $7,075-$9,535

Contact: Christina Maughlin, director of enrollment management; cmaughlin@stmaryofthemills.org

St. Vincent Pallotti High School

113 St. Mary’s Place

Laurel, MD 20707

301-725-3228

www.pallottihs.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $15,200 (2017-’18)

Contact: Stacy Springer, director of admissions; SSpringer@pallottihs.org

Village Academy of Maryland

(vocational school for children with disabilities)

8601 Ashwood Drive

Capitol Heights, MD 20743

301-336-1904

www.vacmd.org/

Grades: 9-12

Contact: L. Ellerby, education director

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY

The Gunston School

911 Gunston Road

Centreville, MD 21617

410-758-0620

www.gunston.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $24,985

Contact: David Henry, director of admission and financial aid; dhenry@gunston.org

Wye River Upper School

(for ADHD, dyslexia and other learning differences)

316 S. Commerce Street

Wye Mills, MD 21617

410-758-2922

www.wyeriverupperschool.org

Tuition: $27,100

Grades: 9-12

Contact: Katie Theeke, director of admissions and communications; katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

The King’s Christian Academy

20738 Point Lookout Road

Callaway, MD 20620

301-994-3080

www.KingsChristianAcademy.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $8,100-$9,756

Contact: Barbara Mashtare, director of admissions; bmashtare@kingschristianacademy.org

Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

41740 Baldridge St.

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8029

www.lhjna.com

Grades: 6-12

Tuition: $8,400 (2017-’18 fees)

Contact: Suzanne Wisnieski, headmistress; suzanne.wisnieski@lhjna.com

Mother Catherine Academy

38833 Chaptico Road

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

301-884-3165

www.mothercatherine.org/

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $5,825

Contact: Anthony Wojt, principal; mcacademyprincipal@gmail.com

St. Mary’s Ryken High School

A College Preparatory Catholic High School

22600 Camp Calvert Road

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-2814

www.smrhs.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $15,825

Contact: Amy Cricchi, Director of Admissions admissions@smrhs.org

Starmaker Learning Center

23443 Cottonwood Parkway

California, MD 20619

301-863-7740

www.starmakerschool.org

Grades: Infant-3

Contact: Stephanie Grable, director of education

TALBOT COUNTY

The Country School

716 Goldsborough St.

Easton, MD 21601

410-822-1935

www.countryschool.org

Grades: K-8

Tuition: $14,500-$16,600

Contact: Kimerly Balderson, director of admissions and facilities; kbalderson@countryschool.org

Saints Peter and Paul School

900 High Street

Easton, MD 21601

410-822-2275 – High School

410-822-2251 – Elementary School

www.ssppeaston.org/index.html

Grades: PreK-12

Tuition: $5,500-$13,660

Contact: Faye Schilling, principal elementary school; fschilling@ssppeaston.org; James Nemeth, principal high school; jnemeth@ssppeaston.org

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Cedar Ridge School

(for boys with emotional difficulties and other health impairments)

12146 Cedar Ridge Road

Williamsport, MD 21795

301-582-0282, ext. 152

www.cedarridgeschool.org/

Grades: 1-12 (special education program); 7-12 (general education program)

Emmanuel Christian School

16221 National Pike

Hagerstown, MD 21740

301-582-0368

www.ecshagerstown.com/

Grades: K-12

Tuition: $3,9052-$4,344

Contact: Peter Lynch, principal

Grace Academy

13321 Cearfoss Pike

Hagerstown, MD 21740

301-733-2033

www.graceacademyonline.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $5,352-$6,684

Contact: JoAnn Buwalda, registrar; buwaldaj@graceacademyapps.org

Heritage Academy

12215 Walnut Point West

Hagerstown, MD 21740

301-582-2600

www.heritage-academy.net

Grades: Pre-K(4)-12

Tuition: $3,500-$6,175

Contact: Dave Hobbs, principal

Highland View Academy

10100 Academy Drive

Hagerstown, MD 21740

301-739-8480

www.hva-edu.com

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $11,725; Room & Board: $8,750

Contact: Erik Borges, principal; eborges@highlandviewacademy.com

Laurel Hall School

(for students with special needs including autism and multiple disabilities)

13310-A Brook Lane

Hagerstown, MD 21742

301-733-0330

www.brooklane.org/

Grades: K-12Type I full day Special Education and related services program for students with autism, emotional disability, and multiple disabilities in Kindergarten, Elementary School (Grades 1 through 8) and Secondary School (Grades 9 through 12)

Contact: Kate Byers, director of education services

Saint James School

17641 College Road

Hagerstown, MD 21740

301-733-9330

www.stjames.edu

Grades: 8-12

Tuition: $31,900; Boarding: $47,800

Contact: Benjamin Douglass, director of admission and financial aid; bhdouglass@stjames.edu

St. Maria Goretti High School

1535 Oak Hill Ave.

Hagerstown, MD 21742

301-739-4266

www.goretti.org

Grades: 9-12

Tuition: $14,925

Contact: Holly Katrina, director of admissions; hkatrina@goretti.org

St. Mary Catholic School

218 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

301-733-1184

www.stmarycatholicschool.org

Grades: Pre-K-8

Tuition: $4,950-$6,750 (2017-’18)

Contact: Kristy Gross, administrative assistance/enrollment coordinator; kgross@stmarycatholicschool.org

WICOMICO COUNTY

Salisbury Christian School

807 Parker Road

Salisbury, MD 21804

410-546-0661

www.salisburychristian.org

Grades: Pre-K (3)-12

Tuition: $3,452-$7,891

The Salisbury School

6279 Hobbs Road

Salisbury, MD 21804

410-742-4464

www.thesalisburyschool.org

Grades: Preschool-12

Tuition: $5,920-$14,450

Contact: Gail Carozza, director of admission; gacarozza@thesalisburyschool.org

Stepping Stones

Learning Academy

402 W. Main St.

Fruitland, MD 21826

410-341-7668

steppingstones.education/

Grades: Pre-K-12

Contact: Linda Brannock, director/owner

Wicomico Day School

1315 Old Ocean City Road

Salisbury, MD 21804

410-546-5451

www.wicomicodayschool.com

Grades: Preschool-8

Tuition: $165-$210/week ($6,270/year K4-8)

Contact: Jennifer Coady, director of admission; jcoady@wicomicodayschool.com

WORCESTER COUNTY

High Road School at Snow Hill Middle & High School

522 Coulbourne Lane

Snow Hill, MD 21863

410-632-5240

catapultlearning.com/schools/high-road-school-worcester-county/

Grades: 4-12

Worcester Preparatory School

508 S. Main St.

Berlin, MD 21811

410-641-3575

www.worcesterprep.org

Grades: Pre-K-12

Tuition: $8,490-$14,975

Contact: Tara Becker, director of admissions and marketing; tbecker@worcesterprep.org