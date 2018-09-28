Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Mason-Dixon Poll shows Hogan maintaining strong lead

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 28, 2018

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan continues to lead his Democratic challenger by double digits, according to a poll released Friday by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy. The poll, which has Hogan leading Ben Jealous 56-37, represents the first look at the race since the Democratic challenger began running limited television advertising and performed credibly in the only scheduled ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo