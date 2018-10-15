Quantcast

McNamee Hosea co-founder, president dies at 66

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 15, 2018

Stephen C. Hosea, co-founder and president of McNamee Hosea in Greenbelt, died of lymphoma Oct. 6. He was 66.

